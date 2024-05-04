Russia's Trade Rivalry With China in Central Asia is Heating Up

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 20 hours 78.11 -0.84 -1.06%
Graph down Brent Crude 19 hours 82.96 -0.71 -0.85%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.16 -0.81 -0.96%
Graph up Natural Gas 20 hours 2.142 +0.107 +5.26%
Graph down Gasoline 20 hours 2.555 -0.041 -1.59%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 84.39 +0.14 +0.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 84.39 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.45 -0.41 -0.48%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 84.23 -2.94 -3.37%
Chart Mars US 183 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 20 hours 2.555 -0.041 -1.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 83.88 -0.28 -0.33%
Graph down Murban 2 days 84.20 -0.44 -0.52%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 80.00 -0.32 -0.40%
Graph down Basra Light 886 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 83.87 -0.47 -0.56%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 84.45 -0.41 -0.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.45 -0.41 -0.48%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.44 -0.34 -0.40%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 84.23 -2.94 -3.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 340 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 day 65.75 -0.05 -0.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 1 day 81.10 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 1 day 79.35 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 day 75.45 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 day 72.15 -0.05 -0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 72.15 -0.05 -0.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 75.20 -0.05 -0.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 82.15 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 72.55 -0.05 -0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 84.39 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 75.43 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 69.18 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 8,612.0 +8,527.95 +10.00%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 75.18 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 75.43 -0.05 -0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 75.43 -0.05 -0.07%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 75.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 72.25 -0.75 -1.03%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 87.60 -1.22 -1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 19 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 4 days Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days e-truck insanity
  • 6 days An interesting statistic about bitumens?
  • 10 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Exxon Completes $60B Acquisition of Pioneer

Biden Aims to Bridge the Decarbonization Divide With $7 Billion Solar Initiative

Biden Aims to Bridge the Decarbonization Divide With $7 Billion Solar Initiative

There are disparities in climate…

Clean Energy Sector Ignoring Growing Cybersecurity Threat, Experts Warn

Clean Energy Sector Ignoring Growing Cybersecurity Threat, Experts Warn

The United States faces an…

Carbon-Eating Bacteria May Hold The Key To Decarbonization

Carbon-Eating Bacteria May Hold The Key To Decarbonization

A U.S.-based biotechnology firm is…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russia's Trade Rivalry With China in Central Asia is Heating Up

By Eurasianet - May 04, 2024, 10:00 AM CDT
  • China has surpassed Russia as the top trade partner for all five Central Asian states.
  • Russia's trade turnover with Uzbekistan, a key regional market, lags behind China's by a significant margin.
  • Russian officials' reluctance to acknowledge the trade reality with China is evident in their unsubstantiated claims of equal trade shares.
Trade

It seems that the Kremlin is having a hard time accepting that Russia is playing second fiddle to China when it comes to trade in Central Asia.

The reluctance of Russian officials to acknowledge trade reality was on display at a late April trade fair, held in the Uzbek capital Tashkent. In a speech at the exhibition, Igor Kamynin, Russia’s deputy trade representative, claimed, at least in the case of Uzbekistan, that Russia and China were "equal partners with an equal share in trade turnover" in the eyes of Uzbek leaders, according to a TASS news agency report.

Kamynin’s reasoning literally rests on wishful thinking. To put Russia and China on the same trade level, he cited aspirational trade targets for 2030, in which Uzbekistan hopes to increase annual trade turnover with both Moscow and Beijing to $20 billion each.

Official Uzbek trade figures for 2023 take a pin to Kamynin’s bubble world, showing a wide trade-turnover gap between Russia and China at present. Uzbek-Russian trade turnover last year amounted to $9.8 billion, almost 30 percent lower than the Uzbek-Chinese total of $13.7 billion.

China is holding its lead so far this year, according to Uzbek official sources. Bilateral trade turnover with China during the first quarter of 2024 amounted to $3.01 billion, while Russia trailed at $2.5 billion. If the existing pattern holds for the rest of the year, the value of Uzbek bilateral trade with Russia will remain flat while China’s total will experience a decline.

Uzbekistan is not an anomaly in the Russian-Chinese regional trade rivalry. Official statistics for 2023 show China surpassed Russia in trade turnover with all five regional Asian states.

By Eurasianet.org

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

High Costs Threaten to Derail Europe’s Plans to Decarbonize Steel Industry

Next Post

Taxing Fossil Fuel Giants Could Generate $900 Billion
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Large Crude Inventory Build Rocks Oil Prices

Large Crude Inventory Build Rocks Oil Prices
Is Copper Heading to $15,000?

Is Copper Heading to $15,000?
Breakthrough in Sodium Battery Chemistry Promises Lower Costs

Breakthrough in Sodium Battery Chemistry Promises Lower Costs
The Novel Material Revolutionizing Energy Storage

The Novel Material Revolutionizing Energy Storage
OPEC Chief Challenges Reports Predicting Demise of Oil Demand

OPEC Chief Challenges Reports Predicting Demise of Oil Demand

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com