Russia Looks To Charm India With Cheap Oil Supplies

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 102.4 -0.64 -0.62%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 106.9 -5.77 -5.12%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.662 +0.004 +0.09%
Graph down Heating Oil 11 mins 3.255 -0.021 -0.65%
Graph down Gasoline 18 mins 3.158 -0.011 -0.35%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 112.1 +3.33 +3.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 112.1 +3.33 +3.06%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 113.4 -1.36 -1.18%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 113.3 -3.94 -3.36%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 102.4 -6.27 -5.77%
Chart Gasoline 18 mins 3.158 -0.011 -0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 110.4 -4.93 -4.28%
Graph down Murban 4 days 112.3 -4.98 -4.25%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 106.0 -1.81 -1.68%
Graph down Basra Light 105 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 116.2 -2.20 -1.86%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 113.4 -1.36 -1.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 113.4 -1.36 -1.18%
Chart Girassol 4 days 114.5 -1.83 -1.57%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 113.3 -3.94 -3.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 93.81 +3.36 +3.71%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 95.23 +3.31 +3.60%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 111.5 +3.31 +3.06%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 109.7 +3.31 +3.11%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 107.6 +3.31 +3.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 104.8 +3.31 +3.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 104.8 +3.31 +3.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 106.9 +3.31 +3.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 110.4 +3.31 +3.09%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 105.1 +3.31 +3.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 112.1 +3.33 +3.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 99.50 -6.25 -5.91%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 93.25 -6.25 -6.28%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 108.2 -2.22 -2.01%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 96.96 -6.32 -6.12%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 100.9 -6.32 -5.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 100.9 -6.32 -5.89%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 99.50 -6.25 -5.91%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 99.50 +3.25 +3.38%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 115.1 +3.16 +2.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minute Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 7 minutes "Russian Myths vs. Russian Reality with Edward Slavsquat who lives in Russia" - Interview by James Corbett
  • 11 minutes GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Russia has declared 'open season' on any external (Western) weapons Shipments to Ukrainian Nazi Forces.
  • 4 mins  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 3 mins Irina Slav interviews Doug Sandbridge about hurdles to NET ZERO
  • 4 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 2 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 6 hours Ukraine War Will Change Indo-Pacific and the World: Experts
  • 2 hours Biden returns USA to its roots
  • 6 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?

Breaking News:

EIA: U.S. Shale Production Set For Big Jump In April

Russia Halts Exports Of Over 200 Products But Excludes Energy

Russia Halts Exports Of Over 200 Products But Excludes Energy

Russia has responded to international…

The End Of The Global Economy As We Know It

The End Of The Global Economy As We Know It

The economic warfare that is…

Could Oil Prices Really Hit $200?

Could Oil Prices Really Hit $200?

Russia’s war in Ukraine is…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russia Looks To Charm India With Cheap Oil Supplies

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 14, 2022, 3:00 PM CDT
  • India, the third-largest oil importer in the world, has abstained in several United Nations votes condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
  • Both India and Russia have interest in continuing, and even strengthening, their energy and oil ties.
  • Sanctions on Russian banks could complicate Russo-Indian oil trade.
Join Our Community

Shunned by the West, Russia is looking to the East for partners in its oil and gas sector and for willing buyers of its crude. The closest partner east of Moscow is China, the world’s top oil importer, which is reportedly already taking advantage of the exodus of western companies from oil, gas, and metals projects in Russia. 

Now Russia is setting its sights on forging closer energy ties with another major economy, India.

India, the third-largest oil importer in the world, has abstained in several United Nations votes condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine—a sign that the Indian government is keeping its ties to Moscow intact, although it has also warmed up to the United States in recent years. India has been largely adhering to the U.S. sanctions on Iran’s oil exports, for example, regardless of the price discounts which Iran offers to those willing to risk buying it. 

But India has looked to Russia in recent years to diversify its oil imports, which make up 85 percent of India’s consumption, and most of them come from the Middle East. 

Both India and Russia have interest in continuing, and even strengthening, their energy and oil ties. India will get crude at discount prices—seaborne crude that is not selling very well (if at all) west of St Petersburg – while Russia will continue to have a large and expanding market for its oil in one of the fastest-growing demand markets.

Related: Shale CEO: U.S. Can ‘’Easily’' Replace Russian Gas

So, it’s no surprise then that Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and India’s Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, discussed last week strengthening bilateral cooperation in fuel and energy, as the Russian government said in a statement last Thursday. 

“What we have is a particularly privileged strategic partnership; the leaders of our countries maintain regular contact. Mutually beneficial cooperation is actively promoted, including the Arctic LNG 2 and Sakhalin 1 projects. Gazprom supplies LNG to India, and Rosneft continues its systematic work with its Indian partners. We are interested in further attracting Indian investment to the Russian oil and gas sector and expanding Russian companies’ sales networks in India,” Novak said.

“Russia’s oil and petroleum product exports to India have approached $1 billion, and there are clear opportunities to increase this figure,” the Russian official said.  

There is apparent willingness from both India and Russia to deepen their energy ties, but they have to find ways how to continue oil trade without the SWIFT banking system and how to get bank guarantees and insurance for cargoes. 

“There was an open offer over the last two-three days that Russia was giving it (crude oil) at some sort of a discounted price but we don’t know how it can be of effect because a whole lot of factors will have to be weighed in and we will have to get it from some port to ship it and then whether it can come to India, and whether it is workable,” a senior Indian government official told The Times of India last week.  

“Do they get the insurance or not? The nitty-gritty, if at all it can be worked out, needs to be worked out,” the official added, referring to cargoes from Russia.

India is also considering ways to keep trade with Russia, not only in crude oil, by setting up an alternative payments system with an account at a bank, an Indian official told Hindustan Times this weekend. This could prove tricky to do because neither the Russian ruble nor the Indian rupee are widely used in international trade, analysts say.  

India could offer some additional outlet for Russia’s oil unwanted in the West, but it will not be unable to offset all the volumes which Western importers are shunning. 

Russia will have to shut in some of its oil production as it will be unable to sell all the volumes displaced from European markets to other regions, with Russian crude production falling and staying depressed for at least the next three years, Standard Chartered said last week. Even before the U.S. ban on energy imports from Russia, trade in Russian commodities had become toxic for many global players

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Resource Scarcity And Rogue States Are Undermining U.S. Power

Next Post

The Supply Shortage That Could Derail The Electric Car Boom
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Asks State-Owned Refiners To Halt Gasoline, Diesel Exports

China Asks State-Owned Refiners To Halt Gasoline, Diesel Exports
Oil Prices Ease As U.S. Rig Count Jumps

Oil Prices Ease As U.S. Rig Count Jumps
Oil Prices Crash By 11% As UAE Calls On OPEC To Open The Taps

Oil Prices Crash By 11% As UAE Calls On OPEC To Open The Taps
China Plans To Take Advantage Of The Big Oil Exodus From Russia

China Plans To Take Advantage Of The Big Oil Exodus From Russia
OPEC+ Raises Oil Production By Most In 7 Months

OPEC+ Raises Oil Production By Most In 7 Months



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com