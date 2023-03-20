Rising Chinese Crude Demand Sends Supertanker Rates Soaring

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 hour 67.55 -0.09 -0.13%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 73.79 +0.82 +1.12%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 74.58 +0.77 +1.04%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.248 +0.025 +1.12%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.533 -0.003 -0.13%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 69.51 -1.74 -2.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 69.51 -1.74 -2.44%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 73.32 -0.82 -1.11%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.11 +0.36 +0.49%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 67.29 +0.05 +0.07%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.533 -0.003 -0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 74.36 +1.16 +1.58%
Graph up Murban 4 days 76.19 +1.02 +1.36%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 69.89 -0.43 -0.61%
Graph down Basra Light 476 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 73.25 -0.79 -1.07%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 73.32 -0.82 -1.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 73.32 -0.82 -1.11%
Chart Girassol 4 days 73.65 -1.07 -1.43%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.11 +0.36 +0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 52.79 +0.84 +1.62%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 45.68 -1.42 -3.01%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 69.08 -1.42 -2.01%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 67.33 -1.42 -2.07%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 64.48 -1.42 -2.15%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 61.18 -1.42 -2.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 61.18 -1.42 -2.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 62.48 -1.42 -2.22%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 71.43 -1.42 -1.95%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 60.78 -1.42 -2.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 69.51 -1.74 -2.44%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 63.25 -1.50 -2.32%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 57.00 -1.50 -2.56%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 72.23 +0.53 +0.74%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 59.27 -1.61 -2.64%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 63.22 -1.61 -2.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 63.22 -1.61 -2.48%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 63.25 -1.50 -2.32%
Chart Kansas Common 20 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 73.05 -1.61 -2.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?
  • 22 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 22 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas

Breaking News:

More Strikes: European Diesel Markets Could Tighten, Crude Market Weakens

Tensions Rise Over Russia's Downing Of A U.S. Drone

Tensions Rise Over Russia's Downing Of A U.S. Drone

Tensions are rising between NATO…

Coal Is Still King In Asia, But Renewables Are On The Rise

Coal Is Still King In Asia, But Renewables Are On The Rise

Asia is leading the world…

Oil Prices Head Lower As Credit Suisse Shares Plunge By 60%

Oil Prices Head Lower As Credit Suisse Shares Plunge By 60%

Oil prices continued to fall…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Rising Chinese Crude Demand Sends Supertanker Rates Soaring

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 20, 2023, 5:00 PM CDT
  • VLCC daily rates have increased to more than $100,000 per day in March.
  • Chinese refiners are chartering more supertankers to bring crude later this year as the economy reopens.
  • The world’s largest international shipping association expects that the tanker shipping market over the next two years could be the strongest one in 15 years.
Join Our Community

Shipping rates for supertankers have recently shot up above $100,000 a day as the market for very large crude carriers (VLCC) tightens and Chinese oil demand rises.  

Chinese refiners are chartering more supertankers to bring crude later this year as the economy reopens. At the same time, the sanctions on Russia have tightened demand for all kinds of crude-carrying vessels as the voyage to Russia’s main customers now, China and India, is much longer than a week-long trip from a Russian Baltic port to northwest Europe. 

In the tighter tanker market, day rates are rising and are expected to stay elevated for at least another two years, according to analysts and shipowners.  

Chinese demand is set to drive global oil consumption this year, and Chinese refiners are booking tankers to carry crude on long-haul trips from the United States, further tightening the VLCC market and pushing rates higher. As U.S. oil prices are at a discount to the Middle Eastern benchmark, more U.S. crude is set to arrive in China at the end of the second quarter of this year, banks, brokers, and shipowners say.  

“Tankers are traveling longer distances and ship availability is very tight. I think rates will stay strong for the next two years,” Lars Barstad, chief executive at Frontline, which owns and operates 22 supertankers and nearly 50 smaller vessels Suezmax and Aframax, told The Wall Street Journal.   

Tanker rates are also pushed higher by the lower availability of vessels as more ships are involved in the Russian oil trade and – due to the sanctions – have become unavailable to other shippers. The number of newly built tankers and orders for new builds is at a decades-low, further constraining vessel availability.  Related: EU Looks To Extend Natural Gas Consumption Cuts For Another Year

“Despite improving fundamentals and strong tanker markets in the second half of 2022, new ordering of tanker tonnage in dwt terms was the lowest reported in 27 years. There is a marginal number of available berths being discussed for late 2025 delivery, predominantly in China, but to compensate for the growing numbers of vessels reaching 20 years of age over the next years, one needs to look to 2026,” Frontline said last month in its 2022 results report and outlook for the coming years.  

“This continues to be the fundamental reason one may remain positive for tankers for the years to come.” 

Teekay Tankers, which is not participating in the movement of Russian cargoes, said last month that “the transfer of ships into the so-called shadow fleet effectively removes them from mainstream trades and reduces effective vessel supply.” 

Teekay Tankers expects the global tanker fleet to grow by around 1.5% this year, with virtually no growth in 2024, the company’s CEO Kevin Mackay said. 

“In comparison, tanker tonne-mile growth is set to remain at very healthy levels over the same time frame due to projected firm levels of oil demand growth, particularly from China, and the continued stretching of the midsize tanker fleet due to changing trade patterns. As such, we believe that the tanker market has the potential to remain very firm over the medium term,” Mackay added. 

Hugo De Stoop, CEO at Euronav, said in early February that rising crude demand and the longer voyages after the EU embargo on Russian oil have driven freight rates higher. 

“We believe that the solid base of sector fundamentals (order book, fleet age, incoming regulations) will continue to underpin positive conditions within the tanker market for multiple quarters ahead,” De Stoop said. 

BIMCO, the world’s largest international shipping association, said on a webinar at the end of February that the tanker shipping market over the next two years could be the strongest one in 15 years. 

BIMCO expects crude tanker demand to grow faster than supply by 2.5-3.5 percentage points in both 2023 and 2024, while product tanker demand will outpace supply by an even higher margin. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“Unsurprisingly, we predict that the tightening of the supply/demand balance will lead to an increase in freight rates, time charter rates, and second-hand ship prices,” the association said. 

“We believe in fact that the market will experience a period of sustained market strength that has not been seen since the 2008 financial crisis.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Humanity On Thin Ice, Says Latest UN Climate Report
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil Price Collapse Continues After Brief Respite

The Oil Price Collapse Continues After Brief Respite
Relations Sour Between China And Russia As Ukraine War Continues

Relations Sour Between China And Russia As Ukraine War Continues
Nikola Tesla’s Immaculate Energy Conception Finally Realized?

Nikola Tesla’s Immaculate Energy Conception Finally Realized?
Crude Has Broken Out of Its Range: What’s Next?

Crude Has Broken Out of Its Range: What’s Next?
Four Reasons For Europe’s Record-Breaking Drop In Natural Gas Demand

Four Reasons For Europe’s Record-Breaking Drop In Natural Gas Demand

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com