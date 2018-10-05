Rig Count Inches Lower As Oil Prices Stabilize

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 1 hour 74.34 +0.01 +0.01%
Brent Crude 1 hour 84.11 -0.47 -0.56%
Natural Gas 1 hour 3.143 -0.022 -0.70%
Mars US 24 mins 79.34 +0.01 +0.01%
Opec Basket 2 days 84.09 +0.45 +0.54%
Urals 17 hours 81.64 -0.61 -0.74%
Louisiana Light 2 days 82.94 -1.71 -2.02%
Louisiana Light 2 days 82.94 -1.71 -2.02%
Bonny Light 2 days 87.16 +2.08 +2.44%
Mexican Basket 2 days 77.21 -0.52 -0.67%
Natural Gas 1 hour 3.143 -0.022 -0.70%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 85.83 +1.61 +1.91%
Murban 2 days 88.27 +1.51 +1.74%
Iran Heavy 2 days 81.23 +2.03 +2.56%
Basra Light 2 days 85.57 -1.16 -1.34%
Saharan Blend 2 days 86.31 +1.75 +2.07%
Bonny Light 2 days 87.16 +2.08 +2.44%
Bonny Light 2 days 87.16 +2.08 +2.44%
Girassol 2 days 85.83 +1.40 +1.66%
Opec Basket 2 days 84.09 +0.45 +0.54%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 33.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 26.83 -2.08 -7.19%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.33 -2.08 -3.09%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 74.48 -2.08 -2.72%
Sweet Crude 2 days 48.83 -2.08 -4.09%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.33 -2.08 -4.58%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.33 -2.08 -4.58%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 58.33 -2.08 -3.44%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 54.08 -2.08 -3.70%
Central Alberta 2 days 44.33 -2.08 -4.48%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 82.94 -1.71 -2.02%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 70.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 17 hours 64.50 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 85.36 +1.20 +1.43%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 68.29 +0.01 +0.01%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 72.24 +0.01 +0.01%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 72.24 +0.01 +0.01%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 70.79 +0.01 +0.01%
Kansas Common 2 days 64.50 -2.25 -3.37%
Buena Vista 2 days 83.09 -1.83 -2.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Irrational Oil Market - WTI climbs after 8 million barrel build
  • 11 minutes How High Can Oil Prices Rise? (Part 2 of my previous thread)
  • 15 minutes Oil Demand: The Price Is Right Or The Customer Is Right?
  • 6 hours WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 19 mins Saudi Crown Prince to Trump: We've Replaced All Iran's Lost Oil
  • 5 hours The Crisis In Apennines: Italy's Smoke and Mirrors Won't Fool Markets
  • 17 mins Why the Saudis Can’t Keep a Lid on Oil Prices. And Why I Think the Iran Oil Sanctions are Overblown.
  • 3 hours How China Used a Tiny Chip to Infiltrate U.S. Companies
  • 2 hours China Tariff Threatens U.S. LNG Boom
  • 3 hours When to fill my tanks?
  • 43 mins Elon Musk Sued By Sec
  • 8 hours Tesla 'Headed For The Graveyard'
  • 8 hours Shell, partners approve huge $31 billion LNG Canada project. How long till Canadian Federal government Environmentalates it into the ground?
  • 2 hours Saudi Aramco IPO Seems Unlikely
  • 5 hours What will the US say: India Signs $5 Billion Deal For Russian Air Defense Systems
  • 2 hours Hey Traders! The More Barrels of Iranian Oil Removed from Legal Markets, the More Barrels Available for Black Markets (at Cut Rate Prices)

Breaking News:

Wind Power Could Cause Warming Effect, Study Suggests

Alt Text

The Future Of Global LNG Is Here

LNG markets are rapidly evolving,…

Alt Text

Venezuela Has Officially Launched Its Oil-Backed Cryptocurrency

Venezuela has officially launched its…

Alt Text

The $100 Oil Debate

$100 Brent is once again…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Rig Count Inches Lower As Oil Prices Stabilize

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 05, 2018, 12:15 PM CDT oil rig

Baker Hughes reported a dip of two in the oil and gas rig count in the United States this week, bringing the total number of active oil and gas rigs to 1,052 according to the report, with the number of active oil rigs decreasing by 2 to reach 861 and the number of gas rigs holding steady at 189.

The oil and gas rig count is now 116 up from this time last year.

At 12:30pm. EDT on Friday, WTI Crude was trading up 0.35 percent at $74.59—up more than $1 from last week and at highs not seen since near the end of 2014. Brent Crude was trading up on the day by 0.17 percent at $84.72 up over $2 per barrel from this time last week.

Prices climbed on persistent fears that US sanctions on Iran will take off more barrels of oil than other suppliers can make up for, although analysts are insistent that the fears are overblown, and numerous bearish signals in the industry have been insufficient to keep prices from rising ever higher.

Bearish events in the industry include India’s reports that it is thinking about ditching the dollar for oil trades, which would allow the second largest importer of crude oil the ability to continue to purchase oil from Iran. If India pulls this off, it would ease the “tight market” that is causing the oil prices to remain high. Other bearish signs, also related to India, were reports that India has plans to purchase 9 million barrels of oil from Iran in November, contrary to earlier reports that led the market to believe India had no plans to do so.

Canada’s oil and gas rigs for the week gained 4 rigs this week after losing 19 rigs last week, bringing its total oil and gas rig count to 182, which is 27 fewer rigs than this time last year, with a 3-rig decrease for oil rigs, and a 7-rig increase for gas rigs.

On the production side, the EIA’s estimates for US production for the week ending September 28 were for an average of 11.10 million bpd for the second week in a row.

By 1:08pm EDT, WTI was trading up 0.65% (+$0.48) at $74.81. Brent crude was trading up 0.24% (+$0.20) at $84.78 per barrel.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Cannabis Is About To Go Global

Next Post

EIA Report Threatens Oil Price Rally
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Ignore The Hype – Oil Prices Aren’t Going Back To $100

Ignore The Hype – Oil Prices Aren’t Going Back To $100
Why The Oil Price Rally May Soon End

Why The Oil Price Rally May Soon End

 Why The Saudis Can’t Keep A Lid On Oil Prices

Why The Saudis Can’t Keep A Lid On Oil Prices

 Underwhelming OPEC Fuels Oil Price Rally

Underwhelming OPEC Fuels Oil Price Rally

 Oil Slumps On Major Inventory Build

Oil Slumps On Major Inventory Build

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com