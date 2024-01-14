Researchers Propose $2 Trillion Plan to Transform the Shipping Industry

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 days 72.68 +0.66 +0.92%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days 78.29 +0.88 +1.14%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.33 +0.65 +0.84%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 days 3.313 +0.216 +6.97%
Graph up Gasoline 2 days 2.120 +0.006 +0.28%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 74.90 +0.73 +0.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 74.90 +0.73 +0.98%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 79.08 -0.63 -0.79%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 78.88 +0.60 +0.77%
Chart Mars US 72 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.120 +0.006 +0.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 78.12 +1.78 +2.33%
Graph up Murban 3 days 79.33 +1.84 +2.37%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 76.43 -0.65 -0.84%
Graph down Basra Light 776 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 80.32 -0.48 -0.59%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 79.08 -0.63 -0.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 79.08 -0.63 -0.79%
Chart Girassol 3 days 80.04 -0.16 -0.20%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 78.88 +0.60 +0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 229 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 51.42 +0.65 +1.28%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 74.17 +0.65 +0.88%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 72.42 +0.65 +0.91%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 62.27 +0.65 +1.05%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 58.52 +0.65 +1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 58.52 +0.65 +1.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 61.27 +0.65 +1.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 61.02 +0.65 +1.08%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 58.77 +0.65 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 74.90 +0.73 +0.98%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 68.50 -0.22 -0.32%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 62.25 -0.22 -0.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 76.73 -2.41 -3.05%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 66.80 -0.22 -0.33%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 68.50 -0.25 -0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 68.50 -0.25 -0.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 68.50 -0.22 -0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 62.25 +0.75 +1.22%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 77.83 -0.87 -1.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

How a New Middle East Alliance Could Reshape the Global Energy Landscape

How a New Middle East Alliance Could Reshape the Global Energy Landscape

The new cooperation agreement between…

Oil Lobby Warns Biden About Anti-Oil Policies

Oil Lobby Warns Biden About Anti-Oil Policies

The President of the American…

China Reports Record Oil and Natural Gas Production in 2023

China Reports Record Oil and Natural Gas Production in 2023

China achieved record-breaking levels of…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Researchers Propose $2 Trillion Plan to Transform the Shipping Industry

By Brian Westenhaus - Jan 14, 2024, 2:00 PM CST
  • Green ammonia is identified as a viable alternative to decarbonize more than 60% of global shipping, with a focus on the top 10 regional fuel ports.
  • An estimated cost of $2 trillion is needed to transition to a green ammonia fuel supply chain by 2050, with significant investments in Australia, Chile, California, North-West Africa, and the southern Arabian Peninsula.
  • This shift to green ammonia aligns with the International Maritime Organization's commitment to halve greenhouse gas emissions from shipping by 2050 and recent revisions for net-zero emissions.
Join Our Community
Ammonia

Researchers at the University of Oxford have found that green ammonia could be used to fulfill the fuel demands of over 60% of global shipping by targeting just the top 10 regional fuel ports. That suggests that the fuel could be a viable option to help decarbonize international shipping by 2050.

The study report has been published in IOP Publishing’s journal Environmental Research: Infrastructure and Sustainability.

The researchers at the University of Oxford looked at the production costs of ammonia which are similar to very low sulfur fuels.

Their early estimate has a cost of about $2 trillion would be needed in a transition to a green ammonia fuel supply chain by 2050, primarily to finance supply infrastructure.

The study shows that the greatest investment need is in Australia, to supply the Asian markets, with large production clusters also predicted in Chile (to supply South America), California (to supply Western U.S.A.), North-West Africa (to meet European demand), and the southern Arabian Peninsula (to meet local demand and parts of south Asia).

90% of world’s physical goods trade is transported by ships which burn heavy fuel oil and emit toxic pollutants.

This accounts for nearly 3% of the global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. As a result of this, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) committed to decarbonizing international shipping in 2018, aiming to halve GHG emissions by 2050.

These targets have been recently revised to net zero emissions by 2050.

After investigating the viability of diesel vessel exhaust scrubbers, green ammonia, made by electrolyzing water with renewable electricity, was proposed as an alternative fuel source to quickly decarbonize the shipping industry.

However, historically there has been great uncertainty as to how and where to invest to create the necessary infrastructure to deliver an efficient, viable fuel supply chain.

René Bañares-Alcántara, Professor of Chemical Engineering in the Department of Engineering Science at the University of Oxford, said, “Shipping is one of the most challenging sectors to decarbonize because of the need for fuel with high energy density and the difficulty of coordinating different groups to produce, utilize and finance alternative (green) fuel supplies.”

To guide investors, the team at the University of Oxford developed a modeling framework to create viable scenarios for how to establish a global green ammonia fuel supply chain. The framework combines a fuel demand model, future trade scenarios and a spatial optimization model for green ammonia production, storage, and transport, to find the best locations to meet future demand for shipping fuel.

Professor Bañares-Alcántara continued, “The implications of this work are striking. Under the proposed model, current dependence upon oil-producing nations would be replaced by a more regionalized industry; green ammonia will be produced near the equator in countries with abundant land and high solar potential then transported to regional centers of shipping fuel demand.”

***

It all sounds quite like a great idea. It could even work. There would likely need to be governmental force applied and the attendant price increases to shipping the world’s goods.

One wonders, the production facilities would be built from a state of non existence. A full transport and storage system would need to be built, too. No one will build a ship until that is worked out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today the talk is $2 trillion. That might be right or perhaps half right. Fiat currency is depreciating at about 10% per year. With forcing – the costs will be far far higher.

And yet with a cost at or below heavy fuel oil there could be a shipping line ordering ships and guaranteeing ammonia takes at a known price for years out. That might be the trigger that starts it. The competitive advantage would assure a build out into the rest of the industry.

The idea of ammonia is sound, but the market does not exist. How the market is formed will have a huge effect of the price of about everything.

By Brian Westenhaus via New Energy and Fuel

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Lobby Warns Biden About Anti-Oil Policies
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Replaces Western Energy Firms in Iraq’s Supergiant Oil Field

China Replaces Western Energy Firms in Iraq’s Supergiant Oil Field
Traders Speculate on $110 Oil As Middle East Tensions Escalate

Traders Speculate on $110 Oil As Middle East Tensions Escalate
China’s Export Controls Might Trigger a U.S. Graphite Boom

China’s Export Controls Might Trigger a U.S. Graphite Boom
Tensions Rise in the Horn of Africa

Tensions Rise in the Horn of Africa
Oil Slides on Large Builds in Fuel Inventories

Oil Slides on Large Builds in Fuel Inventories

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com