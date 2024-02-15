Redox Flow Desalination Offers Potable Water and Energy Storage

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.13 +1.49 +1.94%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.94 +1.34 +1.64%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.48 +1.25 +1.54%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.581 -0.028 -1.74%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.315 -0.002 -0.10%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 79.79 -0.20 -0.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 79.79 -0.20 -0.25%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.77 -0.15 -0.18%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.43 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Mars US 104 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.315 -0.002 -0.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 81.36 +0.44 +0.54%
Graph up Murban 2 days 82.71 +0.63 +0.77%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 77.88 -0.61 -0.78%
Graph down Basra Light 808 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 84.17 -1.02 -1.20%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 84.77 -0.15 -0.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.77 -0.15 -0.18%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.18 -0.72 -0.85%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.43 -0.02 -0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 261 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 56.86 -1.20 -2.07%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 78.51 -1.20 -1.51%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 76.76 -1.20 -1.54%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 68.36 -1.20 -1.73%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 62.36 -1.20 -1.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 62.36 -1.20 -1.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 66.11 -1.20 -1.78%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 71.86 -1.20 -1.64%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 63.11 -1.20 -1.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 79.79 -0.20 -0.25%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 74.35 +0.95 +1.29%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 68.10 +0.95 +1.41%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 81.81 +0.08 +0.10%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 72.75 +0.95 +1.32%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 74.50 +1.10 +1.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 74.50 +1.10 +1.50%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 74.50 +1.00 +1.36%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 68.00 +0.75 +1.12%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 82.34 +0.95 +1.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 6 days U.S. Electric Vehicle Sales Poised For A Breakout Year
  • 5 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 2 days OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth A scholarly treatise on the thousands of years of Ukrainian history. RCW
  • 3 days CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 5 days RUSSIAN Ruble Collapse & Sanctions are Crushing Russian Economy as Oil & Gas Revenues Fall 65%
  • 7 days Trans Mountain Pipeline about to finish
  • 4 days huge-deposit-of-natural-hydrogen-gas-detected-deep-in-albanian-mine
  • 5 days North Face Compares the Oil Industry to the Porn Industry
  • 4 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 5 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 5 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe

Breaking News:

Eni Drills New Well Offshore Cyprus As It Looks To Fast-Track Gas Discovery

Another Mega-Merger Is Brewing in the U.S. Shale Patch

Another Mega-Merger Is Brewing in the U.S. Shale Patch

Devon Energy and Enerplus are…

Fitch: Politics And Geopolitics Are Top Risks For Oil & Commodities

Fitch: Politics And Geopolitics Are Top Risks For Oil & Commodities

Leading American credit rating agency, Fitch…

Geopolitical Risk Rebounds

Geopolitical Risk Rebounds

Geopolitical risk rebounded this week…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Redox Flow Desalination Offers Potable Water and Energy Storage

By Brian Westenhaus - Feb 15, 2024, 12:00 PM CST
  • NYU Tandon engineers optimized the Redox Flow Desalination system to increase salt removal rate by 20% and decrease energy demand.
  • The integrated system provides scalable energy storage and addresses both freshwater scarcity and renewable energy integration.
  • This breakthrough technology has the potential to revolutionize water desalination and renewable energy solutions, offering a promising avenue for cost-effective and sustainable processes.
Join Our Community
Water

Researchers at NYU Tandon School of Engineering achieved a major breakthrough in Redox Flow Desalination (RFD), an emerging electrochemical technique that can turn seawater into potable drinking water and also store affordable renewable energy.

In a paper published in Cell Reports Physical Science, the NYU Tandon team led by Dr. André Taylor, professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering and director of DC-MUSE (Decarbonizing Chemical Manufacturing Using Sustainable Electrification), increased the RFD system’s salt removal rate by approximately 20 percent while lowering its energy demand by optimizing fluid flow rates.

RFD offers multiple benefits. These systems provide a scalable and flexible approach to energy storage, enabling the efficient utilization of intermittent renewable energy sources such as solar and wind.

RFD also proposes an entirely new solution to the global fresh water crisis.

Dr. Taylor explained, “By seamlessly integrating energy storage and desalination, our vision is to create a sustainable and efficient solution that not only meets the growing demand for freshwater but also champions environmental conservation and renewable energy integration.”

RFD can both reduce reliance on conventional power grids and also foster the transition towards a carbon-neutral and eco-friendly water desalination process. Furthermore, the integration of redox flow batteries with desalination technologies enhances system efficiency and reliability.

The inherent ability of redox flow batteries to store excess energy during periods of abundance and discharge it during peak demand aligns seamlessly with the fluctuating energy requirements of desalination processes.

“The success of this project is attributed to the ingenuity and perseverance of Stephen Akwei Maclean, the paper’s first author and a NYU Tandon Ph.D. candidate in chemical and biomolecular engineering,” said Taylor. “He demonstrated exceptional skill by designing the system architecture using advanced 3D printing technology available at the NYU Maker Space.”

Schematic for a four-channel RFD in single-pass mode with an A/A*, representing electrochemical reactions of redox species dissolved in conducting salts solutions, and channels separated by cation-exchange membrane (CEM) and anion-exchange membrane (AEM). Image Credit: NYU Tandon. For more information and more images including a batch and single pass mode schematics click the study paper link for the open access paper.

The intricacies of the system involve the division of incoming seawater into two streams: the salinating stream (Image above, CH 2) and the desalinating stream (Image above, CH 3). Two additional channels house the electrolyte and redox molecule (Image above, A). These channels are effectively separated by either a cation exchange membrane (CEM) or an anion exchange membrane (AEM).

In CH 4, electrons are supplied from the cathode to the redox molecule, extracting Na+ that diffuses from CH 3. The redox molecule and Na+ are then transported to CH 4, where electrons are supplied to the anode from the redox molecules, and Na+ is allowed to diffuse into CH 2. Under this overall potential, Cl- ions move from CH 3 through the AEM to CH 2, forming the concentrated brine stream.

Consequently, CH 3 generates the freshwater stream.

“We can control the incoming seawater residence time to produce drinkable water by operating the system in a single pass or batch mode,” said Maclean.

In the reverse operation, where the brine and freshwater are mixed, the stored chemical energy can be converted into renewable electricity. In essence, RFD systems can serve as a unique form of “battery,” capturing excess energy stored from solar and wind sources. This stored energy can be released on demand, providing a versatile and sustainable supplement to other electricity sources when needed.

The dual functionality of the RFD system showcases its potential not only in desalination but also as an innovative contributor to renewable energy solutions.

While further research is warranted, the findings from the NYU Tandon team signal a promising avenue towards a more cost-effective RFD process – a critical advancement in the global quest for increased potable water.

As climate change and population growth intensify, more regions grapple with water shortages, underscoring the significance of innovative and efficient desalination methods.

This research aligns seamlessly with the mission of DC-MUSE (Decarbonizing Chemical Manufacturing Using Sustainable Electrification), a collaborative initiative established at NYU Tandon.

DC-MUSE is committed to advancing research activities that diminish the environmental impact of chemical processes through the utilization of renewable energy.

The current study builds upon Taylor’s extensive body of work in renewable energy, with a recent emphasis on storing sustainably produced energy for utilization during off-peak hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to Taylor and Maclean, the dedicated team of NYU Tandon researchers contributing to this study includes Syed Raza, Hang Wang, Chiamaka Igbomezie, Jamin Liu, Nathan Makowski, Yuanyuan Ma, Yaxin Shen, and Jason A. Röhrl. Collaborating across borders, Guo-Ming Weng from Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China also played a crucial role as a team member.

**

Potable or drinking water is for the developed world essentially a seldom considered topic of concern. But for billions of people clean safe drinking water is a daily worry. Where daily food and water supplies are a constant concern this kind of research is of great importance.

There isn’t a lot of information on the electrical demands beyond including the renewable interest. One has to be careful though, as the demand might be quite substantial and have a slowing or stop effect to utilization. Coming up with electrical power for most of the world remains a huge endeavor.

But if this technology can do double duty in storage of energy and produce potable water the value to a society surely doubles – if not more. This might be seen as a breakthrough technology someday.

By Brian Westenhaus via New Energy and Fuel

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Another Mega-Merger Is Brewing in the U.S. Shale Patch
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Diesel Prices Set to Surge in 2024

Diesel Prices Set to Surge in 2024
Wyoming Rare Earth Discovery Could Shake Up Global Markets

Wyoming Rare Earth Discovery Could Shake Up Global Markets
Oil Markets Are Much Tighter Than Oil Prices Suggest

Oil Markets Are Much Tighter Than Oil Prices Suggest
After Being Neutral for A While, I Now Have A View On Crude

After Being Neutral for A While, I Now Have A View On Crude
Fusion Breakthrough Could Spark AI and Quantum Computing Boom

Fusion Breakthrough Could Spark AI and Quantum Computing Boom

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com