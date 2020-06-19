Rebound In Oil Prices Helps Prop Up Midstream Sector

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 5 hours 38.84 +0.88 +2.32%
Graph up Brent Crude 5 hours 42.19 +0.68 +1.64%
Graph up Natural Gas 5 hours 1.638 +0.000 +0.00%
Graph up Mars US 5 hours 40.65 +0.71 +1.78%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 37.70 +0.11 +0.29%
Graph up Urals 21 hours 41.35 +0.95 +2.35%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 40.09 +0.78 +1.98%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 40.09 +0.78 +1.98%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 41.80 +1.12 +2.75%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 34.17 +0.66 +1.97%
Chart Natural Gas 5 hours 1.638 +0.000 +0.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 21 hours 43.33 +1.89 +4.56%
Graph up Murban 21 hours 43.03 +1.79 +4.34%
Graph up Iran Heavy 21 hours 42.33 +1.32 +3.22%
Graph up Basra Light 21 hours 46.09 +1.09 +2.42%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 42.13 +1.06 +2.58%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 41.80 +1.12 +2.75%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 41.80 +1.12 +2.75%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 43.77 +1.41 +3.33%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 37.70 +0.11 +0.29%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 28.86 +0.69 +2.45%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 20 hours 35.55 +1.09 +3.16%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 38.05 +1.09 +2.95%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 39.45 +1.09 +2.84%
Graph up Sweet Crude 20 hours 39.05 +1.09 +2.87%
Graph up Peace Sour 20 hours 34.05 +1.09 +3.31%
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 34.05 +1.09 +3.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 34.55 +1.09 +3.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 39.05 +1.09 +2.87%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 34.05 +1.09 +3.31%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 40.09 +0.78 +1.98%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 36.25 +1.75 +5.07%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 30.00 +1.75 +6.19%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 41.91 -0.24 -0.57%
Graph up West Texas Sour 21 hours 33.70 +2.51 +8.05%
Graph up Eagle Ford 21 hours 37.65 +2.51 +7.14%
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 37.65 +2.51 +7.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 36.25 +1.75 +5.07%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 29.00 +0.75 +2.65%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 43.48 +0.88 +2.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 22 hours Bloomberg: Saudi Aramco may issue bonds to cover $75 Billion dividend. Get use to it.
  • 6 hours Things Are Gonna Get Worst: U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Remain High As Second Wave Of Layoffs Hits Industries
  • 7 hours Per most popular Indian websites it was Indian troops not Chinese troops breach of LAC that caused the clashes. If you know any Indian media that claim to the contrary please provide the link
  • 8 hours Why Oil could hit $100
  • 4 hours No Man's Land? Pompeo Says Way U.S. Treats Hong Kong Depends On How China Does
  • 6 hours NOT: Energy Giants To Bring Greener LNG To The Market
  • 10 hours Unions are Bad
  • 53 mins The world is headed for big problems - interview with very smart economist
  • 1 day Merkel - Trump: NATO Chief Plays Down Concern Over US Troop Plans In Germany
  • 1 day U.S. Senators Unveil Bill To Curb Foreign Espionage, Influence On Campuses
  • 1 day Germany requires all gas stations to provide EV charging
  • 10 hours National Guard kills again
  • 1 day Why do oilfields take damage when production is paused?
  • 18 hours France looking like a war zone

Breaking News:

Norway Sweetens Deal In Latest Mature Oil Area Offering

Bankruptcy And Write Downs In The Oil Patch

Bankruptcy And Write Downs In The Oil Patch

As the oil industry continues…

World's Largest Hedge Fund Goes All In On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend

World's Largest Hedge Fund Goes All In On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend

The new king of Wall…

Chesapeake May Go Bankrupt This Week

Chesapeake May Go Bankrupt This Week

Chesapeake Energy could file for…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Rebound In Oil Prices Helps Prop Up Midstream Sector

By Robert Rapier - Jun 19, 2020, 5:00 PM CDT
  • Since March, several factors have helped drive the midstream recovery.
  • The rebound in oil prices, aided by OPEC’s agreement to substantially curb oil output and then to extended those cuts was probably the most significant factor.
  • Magellan Midstream and Energy Transfer are among those bucking the trend of increasing leverage and hence may find themselves better able to withstand the pressure to cut distributions.
Join Our Community

Since the March lows, the midstream sector of the oil and gas industry has recovered most of its losses. While the overall sector is still down for the year, the 19.5% year-to-date loss in the Alerian Midstream Energy Select Index (AMEI) is still better than all other major energy sector benchmarks.  

The latest research note from independent energy infrastructure and master limited partnership (MLP) market intelligence data provider Alerian discusses this year’s roller coaster in the midstream sector. The report notes that from December 31 to the low on March 18, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (AMZI) decreased 67.4%, slightly more than the 66.6% decline in the price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI).

Since March, several factors have helped drive the midstream recovery. The rebound in oil prices, aided by OPEC’s agreement to substantially curb oil output and then to extended those cuts was probably the most significant factor.

But Alerian also identified “constructive company updates before and during 1Q20 earnings season and resilient distributions from larger names” as having likely supported performance. The federal funds rate cut to zero in March was also identified as a potential factor driving investors to seek higher income from the midstream sector.

To position themselves to weather the potentially choppy waters ahead, more than half of the MLPs in the AMZI have cut distributions. This has boosted the coverage ratio of the index constituents from an average of 1.5x in Q4 2019 to 2.6X in Q1 2020.

Thus far major MLPs like Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer LP, Magellan Midstream, and MPLX LP have avoided announcing distribution cuts, but the coverage ratio for all of these names has decreased over the past year.

If the coverage ratios continue to decline, expect to see more distribution cuts, especially for those names where leverage is increasing.

Magellan Midstream and Energy Transfer are among those bucking the trend of increasing leverage and hence may find themselves better able to withstand the pressure to cut distributions.

As noted previously, many midstream companies will first try to cope with falling revenues by cutting capital expenditures. Alerian writes that “the average percent reduction in 2020 spending from each MLP’s initial guidance to current guidance is -24.1%, while the constituents of the AMEI expect to reduce spending by an additional -22.5% over initial guidance for this year.”

This quarter’s financial results will likely be the worst in memory, but investors seem to have already taken those into account. Given the moves the midstream sector has made to shore up its financial metrics in this ongoing crisis, the sector continues to offer a compelling income proposition with less risk than most of the energy sector.

By Robert Rapier 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Climb Despite Fears Of A “Second Wave”
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market

The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market
Is This The World’s Next Oil Hotspot?

Is This The World’s Next Oil Hotspot?
JP Morgan Predicts $100 Oil

JP Morgan Predicts $100 Oil
The End Of The OPEC Deal Could Be The Start Of A New Oil Price War

The End Of The OPEC Deal Could Be The Start Of A New Oil Price War
The Cowboy State Is Hurting As Low Oil Prices Persist

The Cowboy State Is Hurting As Low Oil Prices Persist



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com