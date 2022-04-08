Permian Takes The Lead As U.S. Drillers Add 16 Rigs

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 98.09 +2.06 +2.15%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 102.7 +2.12 +2.11%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.309 -0.050 -0.79%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.332 +0.064 +1.95%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.124 +0.084 +2.76%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 97.55 -0.34 -0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 97.55 -0.34 -0.35%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 100.0 -4.79 -4.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 100.1 -6.01 -5.66%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 93.48 -0.20 -0.21%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.124 +0.084 +2.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 97.18 -6.49 -6.26%
Graph down Murban 2 days 99.06 -6.33 -6.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 96.95 -5.58 -5.44%
Graph down Basra Light 130 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 100.7 -5.93 -5.56%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 100.0 -4.79 -4.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 100.0 -4.79 -4.57%
Chart Girassol 2 days 99.87 -5.22 -4.97%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 100.1 -6.01 -5.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 82.22 +0.11 +0.13%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 81.93 -0.20 -0.24%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 98.18 -0.20 -0.20%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 96.43 -0.20 -0.21%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 94.33 -0.20 -0.21%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 91.48 -0.20 -0.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 91.48 -0.20 -0.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 93.58 -0.20 -0.21%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 97.13 -0.20 -0.21%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 91.78 -0.20 -0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 97.55 -0.34 -0.35%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 92.50 -0.25 -0.27%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 86.25 -0.25 -0.29%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 107.7 +4.04 +3.90%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 89.98 -0.20 -0.22%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 93.93 -0.20 -0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 93.93 -0.20 -0.21%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 92.50 -0.25 -0.27%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 86.25 -0.25 -0.29%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 104.8 -0.20 -0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 6 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 hours PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 52 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 6 days "Gazprom Halts Gas Shipments To Europe Via Critical Pipeline" - Zero Hedge
  • 4 days The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 4 hours "While You Were Distracted By Will Smith, The International Elitists Met At The World Government Summit" - ZERO HEDGE article by Derrick Broze
  • 21 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 3 days Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 7 days "Germany Gets Ready For Gas Rationing" by Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days China Declared Its Russia Friendship Had ‘No Limits.’ It’s Having Second Thoughts.
  • 3 days US oil facts
  • 7 days What Is Holding U.S. Oil Production Back?

Breaking News:

Germany Looks To Avoid Insolvency Of Local Gazprom Unit

Big Oil Rejects Congress Accusations Of Price Gouging

Big Oil Rejects Congress Accusations Of Price Gouging

Big Oil chief executives rejected…

Asian LNG Demand Takes a Hit As Europe Pushes Up Prices

Asian LNG Demand Takes a Hit As Europe Pushes Up Prices

While Asia is still the…

Why Canadian Oil Firms Might Be The Safest Bet As Prices Rise

Why Canadian Oil Firms Might Be The Safest Bet As Prices Rise

The oil price rally is…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Permian Takes The Lead As U.S. Drillers Add 16 Rigs

By Julianne Geiger - Apr 08, 2022, 12:12 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The number of total active drilling rigs in the United States rose by 16 this week.

The total rig count increased to 689 this week—257 rigs higher than the rig count this time in 2021.

Oil rigs in the United States rose by 13 rigs to 546, while gas rigs rose by 3 to 141. Miscellaneous rigs stayed the same.

While drilling activity has picked up in the United States over the last few months, U.S. production—a corollary to drilling rigs but with months of lag—has been slow to tick up after the losses sustained during the Covid crisis. U.S. weekly production of crude rose slightly last week to 11.8 million bpd, according to the latest Energy Information Administration for the week ending April 1.

The rig count in the Permian Basin rose by 9 this week to 332.

Primary Vision's Frac Spread Count, which tracks the number of completion crews finishing off previously drilled wells, shows that completion crews rose to 273 in the week ending April 1, up from 270 in the week ending March 25.

At 12:01 p.m. EST, oil prices were trending up on the day but down on the week, with news of the major U.S. and IEA crude oil stockpile release and Shanghai lockdowns continue to cap price hikes. At that time, WTI was trading at $96.93—up 0.94% on the day and down nearly $4 per barrel on the week. The Brent benchmark traded at $101.30 per barrel at that time, up 0.71% on the day and down roughly $4 per barrel on the week.  

At 1:04 p.m. ET, WTI crude had risen by $0.89 on the day to $96.92, while Brent crude had risen by $0.76 to $101.30.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Collective SPR Release Eases Energy Crisis Fears
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

One Of The Most Gas-Rich Countries In The World Is Facing An Energy Crisis

One Of The Most Gas-Rich Countries In The World Is Facing An Energy Crisis
Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To Record Premiums

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To Record Premiums
How Biden’s Huge Strategic Oil Release Could Backfire

How Biden’s Huge Strategic Oil Release Could Backfire
Why Buffett Is Buying Energy Stocks At Multi-Year Highs

Why Buffett Is Buying Energy Stocks At Multi-Year Highs
Oil Prices Fall After EIA Confirms Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall After EIA Confirms Crude Build



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com