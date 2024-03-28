Over 20% of the World’s Oil Refining Capacity Is at Risk of Closure

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.69 +1.34 +1.65%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 87.38 +1.29 +1.50%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.88 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.728 +0.010 +0.58%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.728 +0.044 +1.62%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 85.15 -1.06 -1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 85.15 -1.06 -1.23%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.76 -0.66 -0.75%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.98 -0.94 -1.09%
Chart Mars US 146 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.728 +0.044 +1.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 84.83 -0.94 -1.10%
Graph down Murban 1 day 85.58 -1.01 -1.17%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 81.63 -0.70 -0.85%
Graph down Basra Light 849 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 86.10 -0.75 -0.86%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 87.76 -0.66 -0.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.76 -0.66 -0.75%
Chart Girassol 1 day 87.46 -0.69 -0.78%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.98 -0.94 -1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 302 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 66.60 -0.27 -0.40%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 83.50 -0.27 -0.32%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 81.75 -0.27 -0.33%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 76.35 -0.27 -0.35%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 74.10 -0.27 -0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 74.10 -0.27 -0.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 73.60 -0.27 -0.37%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 82.35 -0.27 -0.33%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 74.00 -0.27 -0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 85.15 -1.06 -1.23%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 77.83 -0.27 -0.35%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 71.58 -0.27 -0.38%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 86.10 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 76.68 -0.27 -0.35%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 77.83 -0.27 -0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 77.83 -0.27 -0.35%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 78.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.75 -0.50 -0.69%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 85.65 +1.02 +1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 5 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs

Breaking News:

Citigroup Says 42% of Clients Have No Energy Transition Plan

OPEC Sees No Need for Policy Change Proposal at Next Week’s Meeting

OPEC Sees No Need for Policy Change Proposal at Next Week’s Meeting

OPEC and the broader OPEC+…

The U.S. Recession Myth That Tanked Oil Price Predictions in 2023

The U.S. Recession Myth That Tanked Oil Price Predictions in 2023

Oil price forecasts are becoming…

Price Cap Shakeup? Ofgem Considers Options for a Changing Energy Market

Price Cap Shakeup? Ofgem Considers Options for a Changing Energy Market

Ofgem is exploring options for…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Over 20% of the World’s Oil Refining Capacity Is at Risk of Closure

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 28, 2024, 8:57 AM CDT
  • Weakening refining margins and carbon taxes put a fifth of global refining capacity at risk.
  • Europe and China face the highest closure risk due to declining demand and environmental regulations.
  • The rise of electric vehicles and biofuels is transforming the industry, potentially leading to widespread refinery closures.
Refinery

More than 20% of the total global refining capacity is at some risk of closure as refining margins are set to weaken alongside demand, while carbon taxes could also burden many refiners, Wood Mackenzie has said in a recent report.

Overall, based on expected net cash margins in 2030, Wood Mackenzie has identified 121 out of 465 screened refining sites “at some risk of closure”. This represents a cumulative 20.2 million bpd of refining capacity, or 21.6% of the global capacity last year, WoodMac’s analysis showed.

The energy consultancy sees refiners in Europe and China at higher risk of shutting down because of worsened economics.  

European refineries will see their net cash margins decline from 2030 due to the unwinding of free allowances for carbon emissions, while transport fuel demand in developed countries is expected to begin to decline from next year onwards, according to WoodMac’s analysis.

“China will see liquid demand peak by 2027 and start to fall as the country actively electrifies their road transport. Non-OECD countries will enjoy continued demand growth beyond 2030, but their refiners will not be immune as global demand for transport fuels falls,” researchers and analysts and Wood Mackenzie wrote.

Europe could also see its long-standing fuel export trade volumes with Nigeria tumble after the start-up of the Dangote Refinery, Africa’s biggest, earlier this year.

The trade, estimated to be worth $17 billion each year, could be threatened by soaring output at the Dangote refinery, traders and analysts told Reuters earlier this month.

The Dangote refinery, with a processing capacity of 650,000 barrels per day (bpd), is expected to meet 100% of Nigeria’s demand for all refined petroleum products, and will also have a surplus of each of the products for export.  

Meanwhile, oil majors have recently announced upcoming closures of European oil refineries that would be converted into biofuels-making facilities. The latest include Eni’s refinery in Livorno, Italy, and Shell’s oil refinery at the Wesseling site in Germany which will be converted into a production unit for base oils.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why Morgan Stanley Says to Buy Energy Stocks Right Now
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mike Lewicki on March 28 2024 said:
    6 years from now

    Good luck with that time horizon

Leave a comment




Most Popular

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car
Tokyo Tech Scientists Crack Hydrogen Storage Conundrum

Tokyo Tech Scientists Crack Hydrogen Storage Conundrum
Is U.S. Shale Production Finally Nearing Its Peak?

Is U.S. Shale Production Finally Nearing Its Peak?
Traders Are Buying Oil At The Fastest Rate Since 2020

Traders Are Buying Oil At The Fastest Rate Since 2020
China Buys Up Russian Oil

China Buys Up Russian Oil

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com