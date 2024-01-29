Another Major Announces Conversion of European Oil Refinery

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.87 -1.14 -1.46%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.40 -1.15 -1.38%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.16 -0.22 -0.26%
Graph down Natural Gas 17 mins 2.507 -0.205 -7.56%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.246 -0.048 -2.09%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 80.30 +2.72 +3.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 80.30 +2.72 +3.51%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 82.29 +0.60 +0.73%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 83.00 +1.02 +1.24%
Chart Mars US 87 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.246 -0.048 -2.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 80.69 +1.37 +1.73%
Graph up Murban 3 days 81.95 +1.23 +1.52%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 78.07 +0.22 +0.28%
Graph down Basra Light 790 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 83.07 +0.12 +0.14%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 82.29 +0.60 +0.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 82.29 +0.60 +0.73%
Chart Girassol 3 days 83.02 +0.58 +0.70%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 83.00 +1.02 +1.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 243 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 58.91 +0.65 +1.12%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 80.16 +0.65 +0.82%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 78.41 +0.65 +0.84%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 68.81 +0.65 +0.95%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 63.91 +0.65 +1.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 63.91 +0.65 +1.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 68.01 +0.65 +0.96%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 70.01 +0.65 +0.94%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 64.51 +0.65 +1.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 80.30 +2.72 +3.51%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 74.49 +0.65 +0.88%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 68.24 +0.65 +0.96%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 82.72 +1.93 +2.39%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 72.79 +0.65 +0.90%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 74.49 +0.65 +0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 74.49 +0.65 +0.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 74.50 +0.75 +1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 65.25 +0.75 +1.16%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 78.79 -0.82 -1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 43 mins CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 6 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 11 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Another Major Announces Conversion of European Oil Refinery

Red Sea Shipping Crisis Rekindles Inflation Fears 

Red Sea Shipping Crisis Rekindles Inflation Fears 

The shipping disruption in the…

Next-Generation Steel Offers Enhanced Performance for Hydrogen

Next-Generation Steel Offers Enhanced Performance for Hydrogen

A Hong Kong research team…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Another Major Announces Conversion of European Oil Refinery

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 29, 2024, 8:30 AM CST

Italy’s Eni said on Monday it would convert its refinery in Livorno into a biofuels-making facility in a second announcement of an upcoming closure of a European oil refinery in less than a week.  

The Italian energy major confirmed today its decision to build Italy’s third bio-refinery in Livorno. The project was first announced in October 2022 and was followed by an application for Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) in November 2022.

The plan to make hydrogenated biofuels awaits official authorization and includes the construction of three new facilities for the production of a biogenic feedstock pre-treatment unit, a 500,000 tons/year Ecofining plant, and a facility to produce hydrogen from methane gas.

Currently, Eni produces gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), and lubricants at the Livorno site.

The conversion of the refinery into a biofuel refinery would make Livorno Eni’s third such site in Italy after Porto Marghera and Gela.

Eni has stopped importing crude oil and initiated the shutdown of the lubricants production lines and Topping plant at Livorno, in line with its decision to convert the refinery to biofuels. Fuel distribution in the area will be guaranteed through the import of finished and semi-finished products, the Italian major said.

Preparatory work for the construction of the three new bio-refining plants is underway, with construction to commence following regulatory approval. Completion and commissioning are expected by 2026.

Eni’s announcement came days after Shell said on Friday that it plans to convert its oil refinery at the Wesseling site in Germany into a production unit for base oils.

ADVERTISEMENT

The shutdown of Eni’s oil refinery in Livorno will be the ninth European refinery closure since 2020, and will take the amount of crude processing capacity lost since then to above 1 million barrels per day (bpd), Ben Winkley at Argus Media commented.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Spending on Natural Gas to Top $1 Trillion Over the Next Decade

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship

Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship
U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024

U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024
Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is the Texas Grid Ready for This Year’s Polar Vortex?

 Alt text

A Houthi Retaliation Could Send Oil Prices Soaring

 Alt text

Natural Gas Is Set to Play a Major Role in the Energy Transition

 Alt text

Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com