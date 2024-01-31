Get Exclusive Intel
Premium Content

Only 13 EVs Will Be Eligible for U.S. Tax Credits This Year

By ZeroHedge - Jan 31, 2024, 11:00 AM CST
  • Eligible EVs include models from Chevrolet, Chrysler, Ford, Jeep, Lincoln, Rivian, and Tesla, with tax credits up to $7,500.
  • Tax credit process simplified: buyers now receive the discount directly at dealerships rather than through tax paperwork.
  • The update is part of a broader U.S. initiative to encourage EV adoption and support domestic manufacturing and clean energy investment.
EV

This year, the list of qualified electric vehicles (EVs) for U.S. tax credits is relatively small.

Many popular models like the Nissan Leaf, Ford Mustang Mach-E, and some Tesla Model 3s are missing - largely due to new battery sourcing rules. With stricter rules coming into effect, the number of models is dropping from 43 to 13.

Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu created the following graphic to show the qualifying EV models in 2024, based on data from FuelEconomy.gov.

Which EVs Made the List?

Here are the EVs that are eligible for a U.S. tax credit of up to $7,500 at the point of sale:

Car

Vehicle Type

Credit Amount

Manufacturer's Suggested

Retail Price Limit

Chevrolet Bolt EUV

EV

$7,500

$55,000

Chevrolet Bolt EV

EV

$7,500

$55,000

Chrysler Pacifica PHEV

Plug-in Hybrid

$7,500

$80,000

Ford Escape PHEV

Plug-in Hybrid

$3,750

$80,000

F-150 Lightning*

EV

$7,500

$80,000

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

Plug-in Hybrid

$3,750

$80,000

Jeep Wrangler 4xe

Plug-in Hybrid

$3,750

$80,000

Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring

Plug-in Hybrid

$3,750

$80,000

Rivian R1S*

EV

$3,750

$80,000

Rivian R1T*

EV

$3,750

$80,000

Tesla Model 3 Performance

EV

$7,500

$80,000

Tesla Model X Long Range

EV

$7,500

$80,000

Tesla Model Y*

EV

$7,500

$80,000

*F-150 Lightning includes Standard and Extended Range models. R1S includes Dual and Quad Motor models. R1T includes Dual, Performance Dual, and Quad Motor models. Model Y includes RWD, AWD, and Performance models.

The good news is that getting the discount is now easier for customers.

Instead of filling out tax paperwork to receive the tax credit, buyers will automatically get the discount at participating dealerships at the time of purchasing.

Additionally, models eligible for a partial credit of $3,750 include Rivian EVs along with plug-in hybrids from Jeep, Ford, and Lincoln.

Ultimately, the tax credit is designed to encourage people to switch to EVs and purchase models that are sourced in America. Overall, it is part of a wider plan to boost manufacturing and clean energy investment across the country.

U.S. EV Manufacturing Push

Several automakers are ramping up investment in American battery plants.

In October 2023, Toyota announced it was investing an additional $8 billion in its North Carolina battery plant, adding 3,000 new jobs.

Along with this, Ford is constructing a 3,600 acre facility for battery manufacturing and EV production, valued at $5.6 billion. By 2026, it is targeting to make 500,000 electric trucks annually. Located in Tennessee, the mega-campus is set to create 6,000 new jobs.

Still, Ford is scaling back EV investment, citing a reluctance among customers to pay a premium for electric models. The United Auto Workers deal, estimated to cost Ford $8.8 billion, likely impacted EV investment plans.

The cost of EV batteries can range from around $8,000 to over $22,000.

Automakers including Lucid, General Motors, Honda, Nissan, and Stellantis (Chrysler’s parent company) are all building, or plan to build, battery facilities in the country.

By Zerohedge.com

