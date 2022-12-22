One Of The Biggest Challenges With Lithium Ion Batteries

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.70 -0.59 -0.75%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.33 -0.87 -1.06%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.42 -0.30 -0.37%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.146 -0.186 -3.49%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.245 -0.011 -0.48%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.67 +1.33 +1.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 77.67 +1.33 +1.74%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.34 +2.10 +2.68%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.13 -0.60 -0.76%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 73.29 +2.06 +2.89%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.245 -0.011 -0.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 75.95 +1.16 +1.55%
Graph up Murban 1 day 79.88 +0.90 +1.14%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 77.50 +2.52 +3.36%
Graph down Basra Light 387 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 80.50 +2.15 +2.74%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 80.34 +2.10 +2.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.34 +2.10 +2.68%
Chart Girassol 1 day 79.78 +2.36 +3.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.13 -0.60 -0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 52.89 +2.00 +3.93%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 57.04 +2.06 +3.75%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 80.44 +2.06 +2.63%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 78.69 +2.06 +2.69%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 75.84 +2.06 +2.79%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 72.54 +2.06 +2.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 72.54 +2.06 +2.92%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 73.84 +2.06 +2.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 82.79 +2.06 +2.55%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 72.14 +2.06 +2.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.67 +1.33 +1.74%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.75 +2.25 +3.19%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 66.50 +2.25 +3.50%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 78.11 -1.29 -1.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 70.17 +1.80 +2.63%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 72.57 +1.80 +2.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.57 +1.80 +2.54%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.75 +2.25 +3.19%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 66.25 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 81.45 +0.92 +1.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 18 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 31 mins "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 6 mins "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 1 day "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 4 days "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report
  • 6 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 3 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 4 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Russia's Baltic Oil Exports Could Fall by 20% Due To Sanctions

What’s Next For Japan’s Burgeoning Hydrogen Industry?

What’s Next For Japan’s Burgeoning Hydrogen Industry?

Japan is already a global…

Big Oil Pours Billions In The Permian Basin

Big Oil Pours Billions In The Permian Basin

Oil majors have exercised caution…

The Global Economy Is Finally Realizing That Fossil Fuels Are Finite

The Global Economy Is Finally Realizing That Fossil Fuels Are Finite

The cost of fossil fuel…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

One Of The Biggest Challenges With Lithium Ion Batteries

By Brian Westenhaus - Dec 22, 2022, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

DOE/SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory researchers reported a polymer-based electrolyte makes for batteries that keep working – and don’t catch fire – when heated to over 140° F.

Rechargeable lithium-ion batteries power phones, laptops, other personal electronics and electric cars, and are even used to store energy generated by solar panels. But if the temperature of these batteries rises too high, they stop working and can catch fire.

That’s in part because the electrolyte inside of them, which ferries lithium ions between the two electrodes as the battery charges and discharges, is flammable.

Rachel Z. Huang, a graduate student at Stanford University said, “One of the biggest challenges in the battery industry is this safety issue, so there’s a lot of effort going into trying to make a battery electrolyte that is safe.”

Huang is first author of the report published in the journal Matter.

Huang developed a non-flammable electrolyte for lithium-ion batteries with 19 other researchers at the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and Stanford University. Their work demonstrated that batteries containing this electrolyte continue to function at high temperatures without starting a fire.

Image Credit: SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory. Click the press release link for more info and images.

The secret is more salt.

Salty SAFEty

Conventional lithium-ion battery electrolytes are made of a lithium salt dissolved in a liquid organic solvent, such as ether or carbonate. While this solvent improves battery performance by helping to move lithium ions around, it’s also a potential fire starter.

Batteries generate heat as they operate. And if there are punctures or defects in a battery, it will heat up rapidly. At temperatures above 140° F, the small molecules of solvent in the electrolyte start to evaporate, transforming from liquid to gas and inflating a battery like a balloon – until the gas catches fire and the whole thing goes up in flames.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the past 30 years researchers have developed non-flammable electrolytes, such as polymer electrolytes, which use a polymer matrix instead of the classic salt-solvent solution to move ions around. However, these safer alternatives don’t move ions as efficiently as liquid solvents do, so their performance has not measured up to that of conventional electrolytes.

The team wanted to produce a polymer-based electrolyte that could offer both safety and performance. And Huang had an idea.

She decided to add as much as she could of a lithium salt called LiFSI to a polymer-based electrolyte designed and synthesized by Jian-Cheng Lai, a postdoctoral scholar at Stanford University and co-first author on the paper.

“I just wanted to see how much I could add and test the limit,” Huang said. Usually, less than 50% of a polymer-based electrolyte’s weight is salt. Huang bumped that number to 63%, creating one of the saltiest polymer-based electrolytes ever.

Unlike other polymer-based electrolytes, this one also contained flammable solvent molecules. However, the overall electrolyte, known as Solvent-Anchored non-Flammable Electrolyte (SAFE), proved non-flammable at high temperatures during tests in a lithium-ion battery.

SAFE works because the solvents and salt work together. The solvent molecules help conduct ions, resulting in performance comparable to that of batteries containing conventional electrolytes. But, instead of failing at high temperatures like most lithium-ion batteries, batteries containing SAFE continue to operate at temperatures between 77-212° F.

Meanwhile, the ample added salts act as anchors for the solvent molecules, preventing them from evaporating and catching fire.

Zhenan Bao, a professor at Stanford University and investigator with the Stanford Institute for Materials and Energy Sciences (SIMES) who advises Huang said, “This new finding points out a new way of thinking for polymer-based electrolyte design. This electrolyte is important for developing future batteries that are both high energy density and safe.”

Staying gooey

Polymer-based electrolytes can be solid or liquid. Importantly, the solvents and salt in SAFE plasticize its polymer matrix to make it a goo-like liquid, just like conventional electrolytes.

One benefit: A gooey electrolyte can fit into existing, commercially available lithium-ion battery parts, unlike other non-flammable electrolytes that have emerged. Solid-state ceramic electrolytes, for example, must use specially designed electrodes, making them costly to produce.

ADVERTISEMENT

Huang said, “With SAFE there’s no need to change any of the manufacturing setup. Of course, if it is ever used for production there are optimizations needed for the electrolyte to fit into the production line, but the work is a lot less than any of the other systems.”

Yi Cui, a professor at SLAC and Stanford and a SIMES investigator who also advises Huang, said, “This very exciting new battery electrolyte is compatible with the existing lithium ion-battery cell technology and would make big impacts on consumer electronics and electrical transportation.”

One application of SAFE may be in electric cars.

If the multiple lithium-ion batteries in an electric car sit too close together, they can heat each other up, which could eventually lead to overheating and fire. But, if an electric car contains batteries filled with an electrolyte like SAFE that is stable at high temperatures, its batteries can be packed close together without worry of overheating.

In addition to mitigating fire risk, this means less space occupied by cooling systems and more space for batteries. More batteries increase the overall energy density, meaning the car could go longer between charging.

“So it’s not just a safety benefit,” said Huang. “This electrolyte could also allow you to pack in a lot more batteries.”

Time will tell what other battery-powered products could get a little SAFE-er.

***

Sounds Great!! The rub is the lithium component in the electrolyte is increasing at least 25%. Lithium isn’t cheap. A 25% increase isn’t going to drive down costs.

What’s missing are the offsets to the increased raw material cost. The rush to publish often leaves important tests undone like, aside from the fire risks, what might be the other advantages? More capacity perhaps?

There is a flip side, too of perhaps some negative attributes of so much salt.

It looks like a real good idea that needs more research to prove up the whole set of metrics involved with a battery chemistry design. Lets hope that gets pursued.

By Brian Westenhaus via New Energy and Fuel 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

China’s Fast And Deadly Road To Covid Recovery
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Big Oil Pours Billions In The Permian Basin

Big Oil Pours Billions In The Permian Basin
The Era Of Cheap Oil Has Come To An End

The Era Of Cheap Oil Has Come To An End
Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Just Getting Started

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Just Getting Started
Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More
The Top 5 U.S. Oil And Gas Dividend Stocks For 2023

The Top 5 U.S. Oil And Gas Dividend Stocks For 2023

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com