Deflating The Bubble: Tesla’s Market Cap Is Silently Imploding

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.04 -0.25 -0.32%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.50 -0.70 -0.85%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.42 -0.30 -0.37%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.028 -0.304 -5.70%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.266 +0.010 +0.43%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 77.67 +1.33 +1.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 77.67 +1.33 +1.74%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.34 +2.10 +2.68%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.13 -0.60 -0.76%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 73.29 +2.06 +2.89%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.266 +0.010 +0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 75.95 +1.16 +1.55%
Graph up Murban 2 days 79.88 +0.90 +1.14%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 77.50 +2.52 +3.36%
Graph down Basra Light 388 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 80.50 +2.15 +2.74%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 80.34 +2.10 +2.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.34 +2.10 +2.68%
Chart Girassol 2 days 79.78 +2.36 +3.05%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.13 -0.60 -0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 52.89 +2.00 +3.93%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 57.04 +2.06 +3.75%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 80.44 +2.06 +2.63%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 78.69 +2.06 +2.69%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 75.84 +2.06 +2.79%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 72.54 +2.06 +2.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 72.54 +2.06 +2.92%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 73.84 +2.06 +2.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 82.79 +2.06 +2.55%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 72.14 +2.06 +2.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 77.67 +1.33 +1.74%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 72.75 +2.25 +3.19%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 66.50 +2.25 +3.50%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 78.11 -1.29 -1.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 70.17 +1.80 +2.63%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 72.57 +1.80 +2.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 72.57 +1.80 +2.54%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 72.75 +2.25 +3.19%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 66.25 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 81.45 +0.92 +1.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 24 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 34 mins "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 1 day "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 4 days "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report
  • 6 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 4 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 4 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

U.S. To Offer Oil Product Cargos Grace Period For Price Cap

Turkmenistan Is The Center Of A Geopolitical Tug Of War

Turkmenistan Is The Center Of A Geopolitical Tug Of War

Turkmenistan is becoming the object…

China’s Fast And Deadly Road To Covid Recovery

China’s Fast And Deadly Road To Covid Recovery

China has officially pivoted from…

One Of The Biggest Challenges With Lithium Ion Batteries

One Of The Biggest Challenges With Lithium Ion Batteries

One of the biggest issues…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Deflating The Bubble: Tesla’s Market Cap Is Silently Imploding

By ZeroHedge - Dec 22, 2022, 1:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

Tesla’s year went from bad to worse on Tuesday, when the company’s battered share price dropped another 8 percent, bringing it down to a new 52-week low. Still the world’s most valuable car maker, Tesla’s market cap now amounts to $435 billion, down 65 percent from its peak on January 3, 2022, when the electric car maker was valued at more than $1.2 trillion.

Shockingly, Tesla’s drop in market capitalization, roughly $800 billion from its peak, is bigger than the combined valuation of pretty much any legacy car manufacturer you could think of. As Statista's Felix Richter shows in the following chart, the combined market capitalization of Toyota, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, GM, Ford, Stellantis (Fiat Chrysler and PSA), Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Nissan and Renault is still more than $100 billion shy of Tesla’s market cap decline.

So what caused that extraordinary fall of one of the best-performing stocks of 2020 and 2021?

ADVERTISEMENT

Firstly, Tesla was always valued as a high-growth stock, meaning much of its valuation was based on its future potential. As the economic outlook darkened throughout 2022, so did Tesla’s potential for future growth, especially considering that inflation and high interest rates will eventually affect consumer spending on big-ticket items such as cars.

Secondly, Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter is clearly playing a role in Tesla’s recent decline. Not only did Musk sell billions worth of Tesla shares this year to finance the deal, but he’s also been tied up in leading the social media platform since the deal was completed at the end of October. His very public approach to overhauling Twitter has left many Tesla shareholders wondering whether he’s still fully focused on his role as Tesla CEO.

Musk himself offered a different explanation for Tesla’s decline on Tuesday: “In simple terms: As bank savings account interest rates, which are guaranteed, start to approach stock market returns, which are *not* guaranteed, people will increasingly move their money out of stocks into cash, thus causing stocks to drop,” he tweeted, not explaining why Tesla has underperformed the overall market significantly this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, we note that for the first time since 2020, Tesla's market cap is below that of Exxon Mobil...

“In the first part of the year the divergence was caused by a shift away from growth into value,” said Ivana Delevska, chief investment officer at SPEAR Invest. “Now we have a fundamental problem where consumer preference is not shifting to EVs at the rate that was previously expected.”

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

One Of The Biggest Challenges With Lithium Ion Batteries

Next Post

Destroyed Ukrainian Energy Grids Impact Steel Production
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Big Oil Pours Billions In The Permian Basin

Big Oil Pours Billions In The Permian Basin
The Era Of Cheap Oil Has Come To An End

The Era Of Cheap Oil Has Come To An End
Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More
Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Just Getting Started

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Just Getting Started
The Top 5 U.S. Oil And Gas Dividend Stocks For 2023

The Top 5 U.S. Oil And Gas Dividend Stocks For 2023

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com