Oilprice.com’s Top 5 Oil And Gas Picks For 2022

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 6 hours 68.23 -2.63 -3.71%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 71.86 +0.34 +0.48%
Graph down Natural Gas 12 mins 3.832 -0.002 -0.05%
Graph up Heating Oil 38 mins 2.189 +0.016 +0.72%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.101 +0.011 +0.55%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 73.63 -1.41 -1.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 73.63 -1.41 -1.88%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 69.54 -3.71 -5.06%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.23 -0.43 -0.58%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 69.33 -2.23 -3.12%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.101 +0.011 +0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 69.81 -3.24 -4.44%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 72.09 -2.72 -3.64%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 65.39 -3.86 -5.57%
Graph down Basra Light 21 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 70.59 -3.56 -4.80%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 69.54 -3.71 -5.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 69.54 -3.71 -5.06%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 70.25 -3.84 -5.18%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.23 -0.43 -0.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 7 days 55.65 -0.40 -0.71%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 53.77 -1.66 -2.99%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 69.72 -1.66 -2.33%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 71.12 -1.66 -2.28%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 66.12 -1.66 -2.45%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 60.47 -1.66 -2.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 60.47 -1.66 -2.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 65.92 -1.66 -2.46%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 65.92 -1.66 -2.46%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 61.22 -1.66 -2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 73.63 -1.41 -1.88%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 67.25 -1.50 -2.18%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 61.00 -1.50 -2.40%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 76.38 +0.83 +1.10%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 64.81 -1.52 -2.29%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 68.76 -1.52 -2.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 68.76 -1.52 -2.16%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 67.25 -1.50 -2.18%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 61.00 -1.75 -2.79%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 74.85 -0.26 -0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 12 minutes NordStream2
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 56 mins Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 10 hours Monday Dec 13 - Natural Gas Prices in Europe Climb
  • 15 hours Oil Decline Theory and Peak Oil
  • 19 hours Zero Hedge has a message for you...
  • 3 days Communist China Declared War on the US Long Ago Part 1 of the 2-part series: The CCP's War on America
  • 11 hours Following the Big Money
  • 1 day Pipeline vs Train vs Ship to Transport Crude Oil.
  • 2 days Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 44 mins Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 8 hours Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Libya Declares Force Majeure On Crude Oil Exports

Oil Price Volatility Is Threatening Brazil’s Economic Recovery

Oil Price Volatility Is Threatening Brazil’s Economic Recovery

Brazil has been hit hard…

Green Finance Is Fueling The ESG Boom

Green Finance Is Fueling The ESG Boom

2021 may well go down…

India’s Solar Industry Is Desperate To Cut Ties With China

India’s Solar Industry Is Desperate To Cut Ties With China

In a move to build…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oilprice.com’s Top 5 Oil And Gas Picks For 2022

By Alex Kimani - Dec 20, 2021, 4:00 PM CST
  • 2021 has been a strong year for many energy companies
  • Crude prices are falling this holiday season, but there’s enough reason to be optimistic
  • U.S. oil and gas companies continue to see strong opportunities both in the U.S., and abroad
Join Our Community

With the year drawing to a close, it's time for investors to recalibrate their portfolios. The current year has been an annus mirabilis for energy investors thanks to high energy prices. But the oil markets continue to be volatile and turbulent thanks to the pandemic and the ongoing energy transition.

Oil prices have come under pressure, again, with WTI sinking to $67/bbl on Monday as Omicron threat continues to loom over winter holidays in Europe and the U.S. Rapidly increasing cases of the new variant have stoked investor worries that new mobility restrictions to combat its spread could hit fuel demand, as the Netherlands enters lockdown to battle its spread.

A government that's growing increasingly hostile to the oil and gas sector is not helping matters either.

Last week, in a major policy shift designed to fight climate change and accelerate the use of renewable energy, the Biden administration ordered an immediate end to federal support for new coal, oil and gas projects overseas.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) CEO Ryan Lance has, however, warned that government pressure on energy producers to halt investments in new oil, gas, and coal production and new questions about OPEC's spare production capacity are, "setting up for a messy transition" and could lead to energy price volatility.

"To have an orderly transition, oil and gas are part of the solution, not the problem," Hess (NYSE:HES) CEO John Hess has said.

However, whereas the U.S. government will withhold support, it will not actively seek to prevent U.S. companies from building fossil fuel projects overseas, and oil and gas will continue to be the world's primary energy source for years, if not decades.

Here are our top oil and gas picks for 2022.

#1. ExxonMobil

Texas-based Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) is America's largest integrated energy company. As of December 31, 2020, Exxon boasted approximately 22,239 net operated wells with proved reserves.

A few days ago, Bank of America picked 11 stocks for each of the 11 market sectors, noting:

"These stocks are mostly neglected by active funds and benefit more from inflation, higher GDP, higher interest rates, higher oil prices and wage growth than an equal-weighted 11 sector portfolio, all of which we expect will occur in 2022," strategist Savita Subramanian and team wrote in a note.

Subramanian tapped Exxon Mobil as her top energy pick, saying Exxon has a higher oil beta than Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 10% FCF yield, and a high ESG score.

#2. ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is a top shale player that primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations Last quarter, Bank of America upgraded COP shares to Buy from Neutral with a $67 price target, calling the Company a "cash machine" with the potential for accelerated returns.

Related: Russia Puts The Blame On Europe As Energy Crisis Worsens

According to BofA analyst Doug Leggate, Conoco looks "poised to accelerate cash returns at an earlier and more significant pace than any 'pure-play' E&P or oil major." 

Leggate COP shares have pulled back to more attractive levels "but with a different macro outlook from when [Brent] oil peaked close to $70."

But best of all, the BofA analyst believes COP is highly exposed to a longer-term oil recovery.

But BofA is not the only Wall Street punter that's gushing about COP.

In a note to clients, Raymond James says the Company's stock price is undervaluing the flood of cash the oil and gas company is poised to generate.

#3. Cenovus Energy Inc.

Canadian Oil Sands oil company Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The Company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments.

Long-suffering Canadian energy stocks are beginning to look like real bargains.

CVE shares have shot to a 52-week high after J.P. Morgan upgraded the shares to Overweight from Neutral with a C$14.50 price target (45% potential upside), citing progress on execution of last year's takeover of Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF).

Cenovus shares remain undervalued, yet the Company is in a great position to generate enough free cash flow to buy back its ConocoPhillips' stake.

Last week, Cenovus released 2022e guidance and a 5-year outlook. The Company said that at $75 WTI price, it would be able to generate "excess free cash flow" of $33B over the next 5yrs, or around 100% of the Company's current market cap.

More immediately, Cenovus plans to generate $5.5B of excess free cash flow in 2022 (16% of the Company's current market cap) and will allocate 50%+ to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

Cenovus management is currently authorized to repurchase ~146M shares or ~7% of shares outstanding.

Over the 5-year forecast horizon, CVE plans to maintain 800kb/d of upstream production (up 4% vs 2021, but flat from 2022e onwards).

Perhaps most importantly, and opposite the Company's 2019 capital markets mishaps, Cenovus plans to reduce capital expenditures over the forecast period (while sustaining production and increasing shareholder returns).

#4. Cheniere

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) is an energy infrastructure company that engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. Cheniere's terminals on the Gulf Coast allow U.S. gas to be processed and shipped overseas.  With the global shift towards cleaner energy sources in full swing, LNG and natural gas bring the benefits of being the cleanest-burning hydrocarbon, producing half the greenhouse gas emissions and less than one-tenth of the air pollutants of coal. Consequently, LNG demand is expected to grow 3.4% per annum through 2035, with some 100 million metric tons of additional capacity required to meet both demand growth and decline from existing projects. Natural gas use in power generation capacity is expected to grow by an additional 300 GW by 2040, equivalent to 300 million tonnes of LNG, with the majority of that demand coming from Asia, especially China, India, and other Southeast Asia countries.

Related: The World’s Top Automakers Are Doubling Down On Electric Vehicles

That marks natural gas/LNG as the only fossil fuel that will experience any kind of growth over the next two decades. Goldman sees a strong ramp in contracted U.S. LNG export capacity and solid exposure to spot pricing for remaining volume helping Cheniere record free-cash-flow growth of ~50% from 2021 levels. Indeed, LNG could record even stronger growth, with Woodmac saying adoption of carbon capture and storage(CCS) technology could massively boost the sector's green credentials at little extra cost.

It's a major tailwind for Cheniere, given its already strong market share.

#5. Northern Oil and Gas

Minneapolis-based Northern Oil & Gas (NYSE:NOG) is an independent energy company that engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States.

NOG has just come out with a competitive and unique dividend plan, with the base dividend set to grow 20% per quarter, until reaching 33c/s quarterly in 2023 (1.32/s annualized or 7.1% yield).

The base dividend is built around $50 WTI and $3 Henry hub price assumptions, leaving breathing room from today's levels.

NOG has an authorized share buyback program in place ($68m, ~5% of the market cap) and will plan to repurchase shares and pay special dividends if current commodity prices sustain. The company's management left the door open for "growth"; however, it appears to be focused on inorganic growth, providing a path to building the business without adding rigs and crude supply to the market.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Robots Are Taking Over Oil Rigs

Next Post

The Supreme Court Case That Could Transform Energy Markets
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Almost All Of Russia’s Oil Could Become “Hard-To-Recover” In The Coming Years

Almost All Of Russia’s Oil Could Become “Hard-To-Recover” In The Coming Years
Oil Rebounds On Large Crude Draw

Oil Rebounds On Large Crude Draw
Half Of U.S. Oil Pipelines Sit Empty

Half Of U.S. Oil Pipelines Sit Empty
Was OPEC Right About Oil Markets?

Was OPEC Right About Oil Markets?
Oil Prices Crash On Renewed Omicron Panic

Oil Prices Crash On Renewed Omicron Panic



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com