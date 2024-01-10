Oil and Gas Merger Mania To Continue in 2024

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 71.64 +0.27 +0.38%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 77.09 +0.29 +0.38%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.53 +0.18 +0.23%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.994 -0.045 -1.48%
Graph up Gasoline 16 mins 2.077 +0.010 +0.49%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.83 +1.37 +1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.83 +1.37 +1.86%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 77.99 -0.47 -0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.28 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Mars US 68 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 16 mins 2.077 +0.010 +0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 22 hours 77.09 +1.34 +1.77%
Graph up Murban 22 hours 78.32 +1.26 +1.64%
Graph down Iran Heavy 22 hours 75.34 -0.60 -0.79%
Graph down Basra Light 772 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 22 hours 78.99 -0.27 -0.34%
Graph down Bonny Light 22 hours 77.99 -0.47 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 77.99 -0.47 -0.60%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 78.65 -0.62 -0.78%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.28 +0.07 +0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 225 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 21 hours 51.64 +1.47 +2.93%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 74.39 +1.47 +2.02%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 72.64 +1.47 +2.07%
Graph up Sweet Crude 21 hours 62.49 +1.47 +2.41%
Graph up Peace Sour 21 hours 58.74 +1.47 +2.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 58.74 +1.47 +2.57%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 61.49 +1.47 +2.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 61.24 +1.47 +2.46%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 58.99 +1.47 +2.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.83 +1.37 +1.86%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.72 +1.47 +2.19%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 62.47 +1.47 +2.41%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 76.73 -2.41 -3.05%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 67.02 +1.47 +2.24%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 68.75 +1.50 +2.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.75 +1.50 +2.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.72 +1.47 +2.19%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 63.00 +2.25 +3.70%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 80.52 +1.62 +2.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 18 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 9 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

TotalEnergies Ups Stake in Namibia Oil As Discoveries Line Up

The Real Reason Angola Withdrew from OPEC

The Real Reason Angola Withdrew from OPEC

Angola's exit from OPEC came…

Activist Investors Drop ESG Campaigns on Lack of Profits

Activist Investors Drop ESG Campaigns on Lack of Profits

Activist investors’ love for sustainability-related…

Oil Slides on Large Builds in Fuel Inventories

Oil Slides on Large Builds in Fuel Inventories

Large builds in oil product…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil and Gas Merger Mania To Continue in 2024

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 10, 2024, 6:00 PM CST
  • The second half of 2023 saw accelerated consolidation in the U.S. shale industry, with expectations for more mergers and acquisitions in 2024, focusing on the Permian Basin.
  • Major deals in 2023, like Exxon's acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources and Chevron's purchase of Hess Corporation, indicate a strategic shift towards securing high-quality drilling sites.
  • Industry analysts and executives anticipate more large-scale deals in the coming months, with a focus on acquiring companies with significant holdings in the Permian Basin.
Join Our Community
Permian Basin

U.S. shale patch activity this year picked up where 2023 left off—with an acquisition of an oil and gas producer in the Permian basin. 

Consolidation in the industry accelerated in the second half of 2023, and it looks like 2024 will bring more of the same—mergers and acquisitions in which large companies become even larger by purchasing smaller and independent companies and their top-tier assets in the most prolific U.S. shale play. 

U.S. shale producers are positioning to gain access to high-quality drilling locations in the future and could consider moves in M&A before they actually need more drilling sites, according to Wood Mackenzie. 

The large firms continue to bet on growing oil and gas demand and the need for their hydrocarbons for at least another decade. Focusing on the Permian, which still has a lot of oil, is a bet on continuous demand for oil and gas.  

Analysts and industry executives expect the consolidation drive that began in 2023 to continue this year, with the potential of more mega-deals of the scale that Exxon-Pioneer and Chevron-Hess announced at the end of last year. 

2023 M&A Mania 

In October, Exxon announced a deal to buy Pioneer Natural Resources in an all-stock transaction valued at $59.5 billion. The implied total enterprise value of the transaction, including net debt, is approximately $64.5 billion.

Exxon said back then that the proposed transaction “transforms ExxonMobil’s upstream portfolio, more than doubling the company’s Permian footprint and creating an industry-leading, high-quality, high-return undeveloped U.S. unconventional inventory position.” 

Weeks later, Chevron said it would buy Hess Corporation in an all-stock transaction valued at $53 billion with a total enterprise value, including debt, at $60 billion.  

Chevron had already made an acquisition in 2023, buying shale firm PDC Energy in an all-stock transaction valued at $6.3 billion, gaining high-quality assets adjacent to its positions in the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) and the Permian Basins. 

“PDC’s attractive and complementary assets strengthen Chevron’s position in key U.S. production basins,” Chevron chairman and CEO Mike Wirth said in May. 

The deal-making of 2023 also included Permian Resources buying Earthstone Energy in an all-stock deal valued at $4.5 billion, which is expected to create a $14-billion premier producer in the Delaware basin in the Permian.

Occidental Petroleum also hopped on the M&A bandwagon by acquiring Permian oil and gas producer CrownRock for cash and stock in a deal valued at around $12 billion, including debt.

The acquisition will boost Occidental’s premier Permian portfolio with the addition of around 170,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) of high-margin, lower-decline unconventional production in 2024, as well as approximately 1,700 undeveloped locations, Oxy said.

2024 Could Be Another Banner Year for M&A 

As soon as 2024 began, APA Corporation announced it would buy Permian oil and gas producer Callon Petroleum Company in an all-stock transaction valued at around $4.5 billion, including Callon’s net debt. 

The combination of Callon’s Delaware-focused footprint with APA’s Midland-focused footprint provides scale and balance in the Permian Basin for the company that will result from the acquisition, the two firms say. 

“This transaction is aligned with our strategy of maintaining and growing a diversified portfolio, underpinned by large-scale core areas of operation while continuing to build a portfolio of medium and longer-term exploration-driven development opportunities,” APA’s chief executive and president John J. Christmann IV said.  

The deal announced in the first days of 2024 will be one of many this year, analysts believe. 

Industry executives of companies active in the Permian also expect more large-size deals to be announced in the coming months, according to the latest Dallas Fed Energy Survey. 

Of the 122 executives responding to a question in the survey, 77% said they expect more acquisitions of $50 billion or more to occur in the next two years.  

Rethinking inventory in the U.S. shale patch is one of the top themes in the global upstream sector currently, Fraser McKay, Head of Upstream Analysis at Wood Mackenzie, wrote this week.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Shale operators could look to counter the trend of gassier, less oil-rich wells in the second half of the decade by acquiring additional high-quality locations now, according to McKay. 

“However, the scarcity of viable acquisition targets is a growing issue. With demand for quality inventory making M&A increasingly expensive, many exploration and production (E&P) firms may be considering potential deals long before they have a need for more well locations,” McKay said. 

As early as October 2023, after Exxon and Chevron announced their respective deals, Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) said that “the moves by ExxonMobil and Chevron are likely to ignite further consolidation among smaller oil and gas companies as they scramble to remain competitive and secure remaining drilling opportunities.” 

The large independents are also likely to consider acquisitions, targeting smaller and mid-size producers, according to Enverus.  

“Within U.S. shale, the most attractive acquisition targets are going to be companies with exposure to the Permian Basin,” said Andrew Dittmar, senior vice president at EIR.    

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Cubans Prepare for 500% Fuel Price Hike Amid Economic Crisis
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

New Discovery Overcomes Major Hurdle in Hydrogen Energy Economy

New Discovery Overcomes Major Hurdle in Hydrogen Energy Economy
China Replaces Western Energy Firms in Iraq’s Supergiant Oil Field

China Replaces Western Energy Firms in Iraq’s Supergiant Oil Field
U.S. Drilling Continues to Slow

U.S. Drilling Continues to Slow
Retaliation Looms After Iran Bombings

Retaliation Looms After Iran Bombings
From Black Gold to Tech Marvel: Coal's New Role in Electronics

From Black Gold to Tech Marvel: Coal's New Role in Electronics

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com