Oil Stocks Are Increasingly Disconnected From Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 88.23 +2.91 +3.41%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 96.01 +2.49 +2.66%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 92.97 -0.74 -0.79%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.550 -0.063 -1.12%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.893 -0.023 -0.80%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 93.14 +0.41 +0.44%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 92.09 -0.39 -0.42%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 81.62 +0.44 +0.54%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.893 -0.023 -0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 88.83 -0.99 -1.10%
Graph down Murban 1 day 92.85 -1.00 -1.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 87.21 +0.40 +0.46%
Graph down Basra Light 330 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 93.42 +0.60 +0.65%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 93.14 +0.41 +0.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 93.14 +0.41 +0.44%
Chart Girassol 1 day 93.58 +0.19 +0.20%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 92.09 -0.39 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 58.36 +0.26 +0.45%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 64.07 +0.74 +1.17%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 87.47 +0.74 +0.85%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 85.72 +0.74 +0.87%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 82.87 +0.74 +0.90%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 79.57 +0.74 +0.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 79.57 +0.74 +0.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 80.87 +0.74 +0.92%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 89.82 +0.74 +0.83%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 79.17 +0.74 +0.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 81.50 -1.00 -1.21%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 75.25 -1.00 -1.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 91.82 +2.17 +2.42%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 80.08 -0.93 -1.15%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 81.53 -0.93 -1.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 81.53 -0.93 -1.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 81.50 -1.00 -1.21%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 95.86 +0.37 +0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 20 hours Wind droughts
  • 4 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 51 mins "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 48 mins "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 9 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 1 day "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 4 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.

Breaking News:

High Energy Prices Force The World’s Largest Chemicals Company To Downsize

Can The U.S. Afford A Conflict With Saudi Arabia?

Can The U.S. Afford A Conflict With Saudi Arabia?

Relations between Saudi Arabia and…

GM Looks To Take On Tesla In New EV Energy Venture

GM Looks To Take On Tesla In New EV Energy Venture

GM, and other automakers are…

Weaker Dollar Fuels Oil Rally

Weaker Dollar Fuels Oil Rally

The weakening of the US…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Stocks Are Increasingly Disconnected From Prices

By Alex Kimani - Oct 26, 2022, 9:00 AM CDT
  • Energy stocks remain cheap despite the huge runup this year.
  • Oil stocks have continued to show a clear disconnect from the commodity they track.
  • The energy sector is reporting the greatest increase in net profit margin compared to the 5-year average.
Join Our Community

Oil stocks have continued to show a clear disconnect from the commodity they track, with oil equities staging a powerful rally even as oil prices have fallen since the OPEC meeting. Over the past 30 days, the energy sector’s leading benchmark, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLE), has climbed 24.6% while average crude spot prices have declined 8% over the timeframe. XLE now boasts a 52.9% return in the year-to-date compared to a 20.0% decline by the S&P 500.

There’s a method to the madness, though.

We are still in the early innings of Q3 2022 earnings season, but so far it’s shaping up to be better-than-feared. According to FactSet’s earnings insights, for Q3 2022 (with 20% of S&P 500 companies reporting actual results), 72% of S&P 500 companies have reported a positive EPS surprise and 70%  have reported a positive revenue surprise, with both figures higher than earlier projections.

The energy sector is reporting the greatest increase in net profit margin compared to the 5-year average (14.6% vs. 6.8%). Whereas oil and gas prices have declined from recent highs, they are still much higher than they have been over the past couple of years hence the ongoing enthusiasm in the energy markets. Indeed, the energy sector remains a huge Wall Street favorite, with the Zacks Oils and Energy sector being the top-ranked sector out of all 16 Zacks Ranked Sectors.

Unfortunately, the energy sector is also leading in one unwanted metric: downward revisions. Downward revisions to revenue estimates by Big Oil companies including Chevron Inc. (NYSE: CVX) from $60.8 billion to $57.4 billion, ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) from $19.8 billion to $18.0 billion, Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) from $106.0 billion to $104.6 billion, and Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) from $40.5 billion to $39.4 billion have been substantial contributors to the decrease in the revenue growth rate for the sector. As a result, the blended revenue growth rate for the energy sector has decreased to 32.2% from consensus projection of 35.5% just a month ago. According to analysts, most companies in the energy sector are revising their revenue and earnings estimates downwards mainly due to high volatility in the energy markets. For instance, Shell Plc (NYSE: SHEL) recently issued a weak trading update: 

Earnings estimate (US$8.2bn) is 8% below consensus and we believe the gas trading issues in Q3 could extend to 4Q if the JKM-TTF differential widens again,” Jefferies has said. JKM (Japan-Korea Marker) generally acts as a satellite price to the more liquid European benchmark TTF (Title Transfer Facility) gas hub price. JKM liquidity has evolved rapidly across the last 3 years. Growth in spot trading liquidity has seen JKM increasingly used as the basis for physical trades (both in and outside Asia) as well as increasingly a contract reference point for derivatives (e.g. JKM swaps) and even medium to longer term supply contracts.

Share Buybacks

Luckily, investors have chosen to focus on the bigger picture rather than short-term volatility. Further, earnings in the sector are likely to remain high due to high levels of share repurchases. Oil and gas supermajors are on course to repurchase their shares at near-record levels this year thanks to soaring oil and gas prices helping them to deliver bumper profits and boost returns for investors. 

According to data from Bernstein Research, the seven supermajors are poised to return $38bn to shareholders through buyback programmes this year, with investment bank RBC Capital Markets putting the total figure even higher, at $41bn. 

In 2014, when oil was trading over $100/barrel, we only saw $21 billion in buybacks. This year’s figure easily outpaces the 2008 number. 

But here’s another interesting thing: Big Oil’s capex and production have remained mostly flat despite reporting record second-quarter profits. 

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that Big Oil companies have mostly downshifted both capital spending and production for the second-quarter. An EIA review of 53 public U.S. gas and oil companies, responsible for about 34% of domestic production, showed a 5% decline in capital expenditures in the second-quarter vs. Q1 this year. 

Cheap Energy Stocks

Another surprising finding: energy stocks remain cheap despite the huge runup. Not only has the sector widely outperformed the market, but companies within this sector are relatively cheap, undervalued, and come with above-average projected earnings growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Some of the cheapest oil and gas stocks right now include Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) with a PE ratio of 5.46; Civitas Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) with a PE ratio of 4.97, Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF)(TSX: ERF) has  PE ratio of 5.84,  Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) has a PE ratio of 6.84 while Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) has a PE ratio of 6.79.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Survey: 57% Of U.S. Voters Support SPR Releases To Lower Gasoline Prices

Next Post

Why Russian LNG Exports To Europe Exploded This Summer
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Unrest Within Russia Is Ramping Up

Unrest Within Russia Is Ramping Up
How The Diesel Crisis Became An Inflationary Time Bomb

How The Diesel Crisis Became An Inflationary Time Bomb
Asian Buyers Are Scooping Up Gold At Low Prices

Asian Buyers Are Scooping Up Gold At Low Prices
Oil Prices On Course For A Second Consecutive Weekly Loss

Oil Prices On Course For A Second Consecutive Weekly Loss
Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground

Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com