Oil Prices Under Pressure As Economic Concerns Mount

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.24 +0.35 +0.44%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.62 +0.41 +0.49%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.35 +0.41 +0.48%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.471 -0.026 -1.04%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.786 +0.017 +0.62%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.00 -0.71 -0.85%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.00 -0.71 -0.85%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.39 -0.76 -0.88%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.51 -1.07 -1.22%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 78.64 -1.15 -1.44%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.786 +0.017 +0.62%

Graph down Marine 1 day 84.54 -0.51 -0.60%
Graph down Murban 1 day 86.32 -0.48 -0.55%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 83.31 -1.21 -1.43%
Graph down Basra Light 632 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 83.49 -1.02 -1.21%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 85.39 -0.76 -0.88%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.39 -0.76 -0.88%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.94 -0.87 -0.99%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.51 -1.07 -1.22%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 85 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 61.39 -0.75 -1.21%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 hours 81.04 -0.75 -0.92%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 hours 79.29 -0.75 -0.94%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 76.24 -0.75 -0.97%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 74.89 -0.75 -0.99%
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 74.89 -0.75 -0.99%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 75.79 -0.75 -0.98%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 80.89 -0.75 -0.92%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 74.89 -0.75 -0.99%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.00 -0.71 -0.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.36 +0.16 +0.21%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.11 +0.16 +0.23%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 87.37 -0.33 -0.38%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 76.16 +0.16 +0.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 77.36 +0.16 +0.21%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.36 +0.16 +0.21%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.75 -0.50 -0.65%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 70.50 -0.50 -0.70%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Oil Prices Under Pressure As Economic Concerns Mount

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 24, 2023, 4:13 AM CDT
  • Oil prices have been falling this week, with WTI now below $79 and Brent dropping below $83 before bouncing back.
  • Concerns about the pace of China’s economic growth and the potential of another interest rate hike in the U.S. are weighing on oil prices.
  • On the supply side, the potential for both Iran and Venezuela to boost production is adding to bearish sentiment.
bearish

Oil prices fell in Asian trading early on Thursday, losing ground for a fourth consecutive day, as market participants are concerned about the pace of China’s economic growth while keeping an eye on the Jackson Hole Fed meeting starting today, which could shed more light on whether interest rates would remain higher for longer.    

In early Asian trading on Thursday, both benchmarks were down by around 0.3% as the market ignored a large U.S. crude draw reported on Wednesday and remained focused on the underwhelming Chinese economic recovery. Traders will also watch closely the Fed meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, the annual two-day event which could offer clues on whether the U.S. central bank would continue with interest rate hikes and whether it still believes the U.S. economy could pull off a soft landing after all the rate hikes.

WTI Crude, the U.S. benchmark, slipped this week to a one-month low and traded at around $78.60 a barrel in early Asian trading on Thursday. The international benchmark, Brent Crude, had slipped below $83 per barrel and traded at around $82.90 after hitting a four-month high of over $87 a barrel in early August.

“The absence of any price-supportive factors left growing economic worries over China and expectations over the Federal Reserve sticking to its monetary policy tightening in the US weighing on sentiment in the broader financial markets as well as crude,” Vanda Insights said in a daily commentary on early Asian trading on Thursday.

The market has also taken notice of reports that the Biden Administration is drafting a proposal to ease some of the sanctions on Venezuela and allow more customers to import Venezuelan crude.  

Persistent concerns about the economy and the risk of higher supply from Iran and Venezuela – exempted from the OPEC+ cuts – outweighed the large crude draw of 6.1 million barrels for the week to August 18.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

