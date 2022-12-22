Oil Prices Climb Higher As The U.S. Braces For A Winter Storm

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.27 +0.98 +1.25%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.08 +0.88 +1.07%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.42 -0.30 -0.37%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.442 +0.110 +2.06%
Graph up Gasoline 16 mins 2.274 +0.019 +0.82%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.67 +1.33 +1.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 77.67 +1.33 +1.74%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.34 +2.10 +2.68%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.13 -0.60 -0.76%
Chart Mars US 11 hours 73.29 +2.06 +2.89%
Chart Gasoline 16 mins 2.274 +0.019 +0.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 75.95 +1.16 +1.55%
Graph up Murban 1 day 79.88 +0.90 +1.14%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 77.50 +2.52 +3.36%
Graph down Basra Light 387 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 80.50 +2.15 +2.74%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 80.34 +2.10 +2.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.34 +2.10 +2.68%
Chart Girassol 1 day 79.78 +2.36 +3.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.13 -0.60 -0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 52.89 +2.00 +3.93%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 57.04 +2.06 +3.75%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 80.44 +2.06 +2.63%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 78.69 +2.06 +2.69%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 75.84 +2.06 +2.79%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 72.54 +2.06 +2.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 72.54 +2.06 +2.92%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 73.84 +2.06 +2.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 82.79 +2.06 +2.55%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 72.14 +2.06 +2.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.67 +1.33 +1.74%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.75 +2.25 +3.19%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 66.50 +2.25 +3.50%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 78.11 -1.29 -1.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 70.17 +1.80 +2.63%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 72.57 +1.80 +2.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.57 +1.80 +2.54%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.75 +2.25 +3.19%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 66.25 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 81.45 +0.92 +1.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 16 hours "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 18 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 3 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 days "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 3 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 4 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 11 days Uniper is over - Germany (Government) buys the Company

Breaking News:

Australia’s Energy Industry Hits Out At Natural Gas Price Cap

Turkmenistan Is The Center Of A Geopolitical Tug Of War

Turkmenistan Is The Center Of A Geopolitical Tug Of War

Turkmenistan is becoming the object…

New Breakthrough Could Pave The Way For Commercial Bioplastics

New Breakthrough Could Pave The Way For Commercial Bioplastics

Amsterdam researchers have made a…

Russian Rouble Plunges To 7-Month Low As Crude Prices Languish

Russian Rouble Plunges To 7-Month Low As Crude Prices Languish

After months of remaining resilient…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Climb Higher As The U.S. Braces For A Winter Storm

By Irina Slav - Dec 22, 2022, 2:36 AM CST
  • Oil prices were climbing again early on Thursday morning, with both Brent and WTI more than $2 higher than they were at the start of the week.
  • Cold weather is expected in the United States, with a storm forecast to bring more than a foot of snow and potential blizzards.
  • As well as cold weather, a larger-than-expected inventory draw reported by the EIA and some bullish reports by analysts added to oil’s upwards momentum.
Join Our Community

Crude oil prices were rising for the fourth day in a row today, pushed higher by colder weather in the United States in what has been described as a once-in-a-generation storm.

At the time of writing, Brent crude was close to $82.42 per barrel, with West Texas Intermediate at $78.56 per barrel. Although the daily increase was a modest one of less than a percentage point, it was part of a trend that started at the beginning of the week as weather forecasts from the United States.

The forecasts pointed to a winter storm moving towards North America which is likely to affect the whole of the U.S., bringing more than a foot of snow and possible blizzards, CNN reported earlier this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report, the storm would likely interfere with people’s holiday travel plans. “Whiteout conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming very difficult or impossible,” the Denver weather service said, as quoted by CNN. “This event could be life-threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range.”

In addition to the weather forecast, the latest weekly petroleum report of the U.S. Energy Information Administration also contributed to the oil price rise, by revealing a larger-than-expected inventory draw.

ADVERTISEMENT

The draw followed a substantial weekly inventory build in excess of 10 million barrels but the fact it was surprisingly large apparently dampened the effect of the previous week’s inventory movements.

Forecasts for higher oil prices next year may also have contributed to the bullish mood. This week, S&P Global’s Daniel Yergin forecast that oil could rise to $121 per barrel next year as China reopens after its Covid lockdowns, and National Australia Bank also forecast higher prices citing China’s economic activity rebound next year.

“If China gets over Covid... then you add a lot of demand to the market,” S&P Global’s Yergin said this week.

"As we look into 2023, we see China's re-opening and a likely continued steady roll-up in global jet demand (towards 2019 levels) will tighten global crude markets and drive prices higher," said NAB’s head of commodity research Baden Moore, as quoted by Reuters.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

Upside Risks For Oil Are Growing
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Big Oil Pours Billions In The Permian Basin

Big Oil Pours Billions In The Permian Basin
The Era Of Cheap Oil Has Come To An End

The Era Of Cheap Oil Has Come To An End
Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Just Getting Started

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Just Getting Started
The Top 5 U.S. Oil And Gas Dividend Stocks For 2023

The Top 5 U.S. Oil And Gas Dividend Stocks For 2023
Deadly Blast Destroys Russia-Ukraine Gas Export Pipeline

Deadly Blast Destroys Russia-Ukraine Gas Export Pipeline

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com