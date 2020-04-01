Oil Price War: Is It Game Over For Trump?

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 21.05 +0.74 +3.64%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 25.72 +0.98 +3.96%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.595 +0.008 +0.50%
Graph up Mars US 3 hours 16.21 +2.98 +22.52%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 22.61 +0.95 +4.39%
Graph up Urals 20 hours 18.30 +0.45 +2.52%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 14.51 +8.66 +148.03%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 14.51 +8.66 +148.03%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 21.23 +0.39 +1.87%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 10.76 +0.39 +3.76%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.595 +0.008 +0.50%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 21.23 -2.00 -8.61%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 22.05 -2.41 -9.85%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 14.78 +1.07 +7.80%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 33.14 +0.59 +1.81%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 17.85 -0.21 -1.16%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 21.23 +0.39 +1.87%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 21.23 +0.39 +1.87%
Chart Girassol 2 days 21.55 +0.29 +1.36%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 22.61 +0.95 +4.39%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 7.520 +0.000 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 19 hours 5.080 +0.390 +8.32%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 21.33 +0.39 +1.86%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 20.88 +0.39 +1.90%
Graph up Sweet Crude 19 hours 16.23 +0.39 +2.46%
Graph up Peace Sour 19 hours 10.48 +0.39 +3.87%
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 10.48 +0.39 +3.87%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 14.73 +0.39 +2.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 19.48 +0.39 +2.04%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 10.98 +0.39 +3.68%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 14.51 +8.66 +148.03%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 16.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 10.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 23.35 -1.11 -4.54%
Graph down West Texas Sour 20 hours 14.26 -0.17 -1.18%
Graph down Eagle Ford 20 hours 18.21 -0.17 -0.92%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 18.21 -0.17 -0.92%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 16.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 10.75 +0.50 +4.88%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 25.96 +0.39 +1.53%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Covid-19 logarithmic growth
  • 8 minutes Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 12 minutes Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 14 minutes China Takes Axe To Alternative Energy Funding, Slashing Subsidies For Solar And Wind
  • 16 mins Which producers will shut in first?
  • 1 hour The Most Annoying Person You Have Encountered During Lockdown
  • 1 min We are witnesses to the end of the petroleum age
  • 4 hours Its going to be an oil bloodbath
  • 1 hour Breaking News - Strategic Strikes on Chinese Troll Farms
  • 4 hours As Saudi Arabia Boosts Oil Output, Some Tankers Have Nowhere to Go
  • 9 hours Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 15 hours How to Create a Pandemic
  • 16 mins >>The falling of the Persian Gulf oil empires is near <<
  • 41 mins Saudi Aramco struggling to raise money for this year's dividend of $75 billion. Now trying to sell their pipelines for $10 billion.
  • 3 hours Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 15 hours TRUMP pushing Hydroxychloroquine + Zpak therapy forward despite FDA conservative approach. As he reasons, "What have we got to lose ?"
  • 16 hours Where's the storage?

Breaking News:

India’s Top Refiner Declares Force Majeure On Oil Imports From Saudi Arabia

Alt Text

Relentless Oil Price War To Cause Huge Number Of Well Shut-Ins

Plunging demand, surging supply, and…

Alt Text

Natural Gas Prices Could Double Next Year

Shale gas production could start…

Alt Text

U.S. Drillers Face Doomsday Scenario As Some Crude Blends Hit $1

Single-digit oil prices and unprecedented…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Price War: Is It Game Over For Trump?

By Nick Cunningham - Apr 01, 2020, 8:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Oil Price War

The U.S. government is trying to convince Russia and Saudi Arabia to end the price war, but the Trump administration has few tools at its disposal.  Saudi Arabia has already hired additional supertankers and a wave of additional supply is about to set sail, according to Bloomberg. In the last week of March, exports rose to 9 million barrels per day (mb/d), up from a rate of 7 mb/d earlier in the month. 

Saudi Aramco has also apparently funneled a lot of oil into storage in Egypt, “a stepping stone to the European market,” Javier Blas and Brian Wingfield write for Bloomberg. Aramco is aiming to produce 12.3 million barrels per day (mb/d) in April. 

It may not be all smooth sailing. The Wall Street Journal reports that Aramco is struggling to find a home for all the additional supply. Some ships are departing from Saudi shores with oil but have no destination. “There are loadings [from Saudi ports in the Persian Gulf] with no destination on them because we don’t have buyers,” a Saudi official told the WSJ.

The Trump administration is pursuing several avenues to convince Riyadh and Moscow to back down from the price war. On Monday, Trump spoke with Vladimir Putin, where they agreed that “current oil prices aren’t in the interest of our countries,” according to a readout from Moscow. 

Trump also spoke with Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, after which Trump said that the three leaders would “get together.”

“I never thought I would be saying this: Maybe we do have to have an oil increase," Trump said on Fox News. “Because we do. The price is so low now.”

Related: Russia’s Plan To Bankrupt U.S. Shale Could Send Oil To $60 Meanwhile, some U.S. shale drillers and Texas regulators have raised the prospect of participating. Pioneer Natural Resources and Parsley Energy have called for some sort of global negotiated settlement, which would include Texas regulators instituting mandatory production cuts. 

For now, there is little sign that the U.S. will be able to convince Saudi Arabia or Russia to change course. 

OPEC has been unable to agree to hold an emergency meeting, suggesting that the group has no intention to cut production anytime soon. 

Saudi Arabia likely sees little benefit to backing off its new strategy of flooding the market. In fact, Riyadh may now view additional volumes as critical to its budget with prices so low. “Saudi Arabia now needs to produce 13m bl/day and export 10-11m bl/day which, together with government spending cuts of 20-30%, will bring down its social break-even towards $50/bl,” Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB, said in a report. “Lifting Saudi Aramco’s production capacity to 13m bl/day is not a threat, it is a need.”

“The market is hoping for too much if it is now expecting Saudi Arabia to cut production aggressively again once we are on the other side of the Q2 2020 oil market disaster and price trough,” Schieldrop said. 

On April 5, Aramco will publish its prices for May, which will offer a major signal regarding Riyadh’s intentions. 

The thrashing around by the U.S. government, oil regulators and even some shale companies reveals their lack of leverage. They are throwing a lot at the wall and trying to see what sticks. As Liam Denning put it in Bloomberg Opinion: “The long arc of the American dream of energy independence, having recently soared Icarus-like toward energy dominance, has finally crashed ignominiously into energy incoherence.”

At the same time, Russia and Saudi Arabia won’t escape unscathed. Goldman Sachs says that Russia may also face shut-ins. “Russia will likely be required to shut-in production given the inland nature of its production and the decline in refinery runs happening in its European pipeline export market,” the investment bank said. Moscow may want to get ahead of this problem and use it as a carrot to entice cuts from elsewhere. 

Related: The Shadow War Playing Out Behind The COVID-19 Crisis

Riyadh also has immense budgetary pressure from low prices. For now, the Saudi government is targeting volumes over price, but that may not last forever. Perhaps the one piece of leverage the U.S. has is threatening other parts of the American-Saudi relationship. North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer has proposed pulling U.S. troops out of the Middle East as a way of applying pressure on Riyadh. 

Because of these dynamics, some see a slight possibility of an international arrangement. “[W]hile coming to such an agreement remains difficult, signs of policy discussions are multiplying and we believe such an outcome should no longer be dismissed,” Goldman concluded. 

But given the size of the demand shock, the attempts to negotiate are “likely too little too late” for the oil market, Goldman concluded. 

By Nick Cunningham for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

Oil Prices Hit 20-Year Lows, But These Supermajors Are Hanging On Tight
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia’s Plan To Bankrupt U.S. Shale Could Send Oil To $60

Russia’s Plan To Bankrupt U.S. Shale Could Send Oil To $60
Goldman Sachs: Prepare For A Massive Oil Demand Shock

Goldman Sachs: Prepare For A Massive Oil Demand Shock

 Canadian Drillers Face Nightmare Scenario As Oil Crashes To $5

Canadian Drillers Face Nightmare Scenario As Oil Crashes To $5

 Refiners Are Having To Pay To Produce Gasoline

Refiners Are Having To Pay To Produce Gasoline

 The Cheapest Way For Trump To Save U.S. Oil

The Cheapest Way For Trump To Save U.S. Oil



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com