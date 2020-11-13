Oil Price Crash Costs Saudi Arabia $27.5 Billion In Revenue In 2020

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 40.21 -0.91 -2.21%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 42.79 -0.74 -1.70%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.971 -0.005 -0.17%
Graph down Mars US 19 hours 41.47 -0.28 -0.67%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 42.97 -0.45 -1.04%
Graph up Urals 2 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 42.10 -0.48 -1.13%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 42.10 -0.48 -1.13%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.47 -0.51 -1.16%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 38.83 -0.32 -0.82%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.971 -0.005 -0.17%
Graph down Marine 2 days 44.08 -0.20 -0.45%
Graph down Murban 2 days 44.51 -0.53 -1.18%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 41.86 +0.37 +0.89%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 45.72 +0.34 +0.75%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 43.20 -0.18 -0.41%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 43.47 -0.51 -1.16%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.47 -0.51 -1.16%
Chart Girassol 2 days 44.85 -0.44 -0.97%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 42.97 -0.45 -1.04%
Graph down Canadian Crude Index 56 days 29.29 -0.79 -2.63%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 31.17 -0.33 -1.05%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 40.12 -0.33 -0.82%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 41.52 -0.33 -0.79%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 36.02 -0.33 -0.91%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 34.12 -0.33 -0.96%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 34.12 -0.33 -0.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 36.12 -0.33 -0.91%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 36.87 -0.33 -0.89%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 34.12 -0.33 -0.96%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 42.10 -0.48 -1.13%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 37.75 -0.25 -0.66%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 31.50 -0.25 -0.79%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 43.66 +0.65 +1.51%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 35.07 -0.33 -0.93%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 39.02 -0.33 -0.84%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 39.02 -0.33 -0.84%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 37.75 -0.25 -0.66%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.25 -0.50 -1.57%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.70 -0.43 -0.95%
Oil Price Crash Costs Saudi Arabia $27.5 Billion In Revenue In 2020

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 13, 2020, 10:00 AM CST
The oil price collapse is depriving Saudi Arabia of US$27.5 billion in oil revenues this year, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Friday, admitting that the current oil income is not enough to cover the Kingdom’s salaries bill.  

Saudi Arabia had projected last year that this year’s revenues for the state would be US$222 billion (833 billion Saudi riyals), of which US$137 billion (513 billion riyals) would come from oil, the crown prince said in a speech carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.

However, after the collapse in oil prices, Saudi Arabia’s oil revenues actually dropped to US$109 billion (410 billion riyals), Mohammed bin Salman said.

Thus, the price crash—which Saudi Arabia itself helped to create by flooding the market with oil in April—cost the world’s top oil exporter just over US$27.5 billion in oil revenues this year.

“These revenues alone are insufficient to cover even the salaries bill estimated at 504 billion riyals in this year’s budget, not to mention the difficulty of financing other items which include capital spending by 173 billion riyals and social security benefits by 69 billion riyals as well as operation and maintenance bill estimated at 140 billion riyals and others, which means an economic recession and millions of jobs lost,” Mohammed bin Salman said in his speech.

The collapse in oil prices has forced the Kingdom to take some very unpopular measures such as tripling the value-added tax (VAT), reducing payouts to poorer households, and discontinuing cost-of-living allowances for state workers. 

Earlier this week, Fitch Ratings revised down its the outlook on Saudi Arabia’s long-term foreign-currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘negative’ from ‘stable’, citing “the continued weakening of its fiscal and external balance sheets, which has been accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic and lower oil prices, despite the government’s strong commitment to fiscal consolidation.”  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

