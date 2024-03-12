Oil Markets Await a Shift in Sentiment

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.37 +0.44 +0.56%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.52 +0.31 +0.38%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.18 +0.40 +0.48%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.718 -0.041 -2.33%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.588 +0.007 +0.28%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 81.62 +0.06 +0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 81.62 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.58 +0.45 +0.53%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.26 -0.82 -0.99%
Chart Mars US 130 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.588 +0.007 +0.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 81.37 -1.31 -1.58%
Graph down Murban 1 day 82.80 -1.18 -1.41%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.52 +0.62 +0.79%
Graph down Basra Light 833 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.18 +0.30 +0.36%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.58 +0.45 +0.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.58 +0.45 +0.53%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.32 +0.36 +0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.26 -0.82 -0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 286 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 62.78 +0.47 +0.75%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 80.08 -0.08 -0.10%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 78.33 -0.08 -0.10%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 72.93 -0.33 -0.45%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 70.43 -0.53 -0.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 70.43 -0.53 -0.75%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 71.53 -0.33 -0.46%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 79.93 -0.08 -0.10%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 71.18 -0.33 -0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 81.62 +0.06 +0.07%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 74.41 -0.08 -0.11%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 68.16 -0.08 -0.12%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 81.58 -0.89 -1.08%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 73.26 -0.08 -0.11%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 74.41 -0.08 -0.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 74.41 -0.08 -0.11%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 74.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 68.25 -1.00 -1.44%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 81.63 -1.17 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 9 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 12 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 11 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 14 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Exploring the World's Most Volatile Commodities

China Buys Up Russian Crude Shunned by India

China Buys Up Russian Crude Shunned by India

China is buying up the…

New Lithium Ion Conductor Redefines Solid-State Battery Design

New Lithium Ion Conductor Redefines Solid-State Battery Design

Researchers at the University of…

Israel Expects to Remain in Gaza for 10 Years

Israel Expects to Remain in Gaza for 10 Years

Israeli media report that the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Markets Await a Shift in Sentiment

By Michael Kern - Mar 12, 2024, 9:36 AM CDT
Join Our Community
oil

Despite multiple bullish catalysts, oil prices remained stubbornly rangebound at the start of this week, with markets awaiting a notable shift in sentiment.

oil prices

oil

oil

Fuel

- US gasoline futures have jumped sharply in the past two weeks, up more than 20% since the beginning of the year, as Red Sea disruptions, refinery force majeure events, and resurgent demand put the heat on fuel prices.

- With US gasoline prices now 60% higher than at the time of the 2020 presidential election, the Biden administration will be looking warily at RBOB front-month futures flirting with $2.6 per gallon.

- The two main refinery additions this year, Nigeria’s 650,000 b/d Dangote and Mexico’s 340,000 b/d Dos Bocas refinery, have been plagued by delays and are unlikely to have an impact on H1 gasoline supply, increasing the possibility of potential summer spikes. 

- Premium gasoline will be particularly susceptible to price rallies as the NY Harbor RBOB octane spread, gauging the cost of high-octane blendstocks, soared to the highest-ever readings in March, at $0.42 per gallon.

Market Movers

- US natural gas producer EQT Corp (NYSE:EQT) agreed to purchase pipeline operator Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) in an all-stock deal including debt that values the company at $14 billion. 

- Saudi Aramco (TADAWUL:2222) increased its dividend by 30% to $97.8 billion, despite its net profit declining almost 25% last year on lower prices and production, providing more revenue to the state. 

- UK oil major BP (NYSE:BP) decided to permanently close a third of its crude distillation capacity at the 257,000 b/d Gelsenkirchen refinery in Germany from 2025 onwards. 

Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Oil markets are set for a busy week, but so far neither US inflation data nor the monthly OPEC report managed to disrupt the stagnation of oil prices, with ICE Brent still trading around the $82 per barrel mark. The end of US refinery maintenance, coupled with better-than-assumed demand figures, might be one of the key trends to watch out for. At the same time, drone strikes on Russian refineries could squeeze diesel markets. The wait for a sentiment shift continues.

Saudi Arabia Cuts Heavy Supply to Asia. Saudi Aramco (TADAWUL:2222) plans to cut Arab Heavy crude supply to Asia in April, citing oilfield maintenance, explaining why the heaviest Saudi grade saw the biggest month-on-month change in formula prices, up 30 cents per barrel. 

OPEC Sticks to Its Bullish 2024 Outlook. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said world crude demand will increase by 2.25 million b/d in 2024 and by 1.85 million b/d next year, keeping its bullish forecasts unchanged from last month and raising its GDP forecasts.

Houthis Target Red Sea Shipping Again. Maritime warfare continues in the Red Sea as Houthi rebels fired several missiles at the Liberia-flagged container ship Pinocchio, en route to the Suez Canal, claiming the hit was accurate on what they believe is an American-owned tanker.

Mexico Elections See Heated Refinery Row. Mexico’s opposition candidate Xochitl Galvez vowed to close two of Mexico’s largest refineries, Cadereyta and Madero, within six months of taking office, arguing both plants are huge air, ground, and sea polluters. 

India Cannot Get Enough of Coal. India’s coal-fired electricity soared to an all-time high of 115 TWh in January, up 10% year-on-year, leading to a concurrent increase in coal-powered emissions to 104.5 million metric tonnes of CO2 as renewable output dropped lower.  

Tanker Damages Port Berth in India’s Key Port. Oil tanker Hafnia Seine, carrying alkylates to the Indian port of Sikka, hit the crude import facility of Bharat Petroleum (NSE:BPCL), damaging the single point mooring that is used by BPCL to supply its landlocked Bina refinery in central India.

Gulf Oil Giants Set Sights on Lithium. Following ExxonMobil’s move into Arkansas lithium, the Middle East’s largest oil producers Saudi Aramco and ADNOC are reportedly looking at ways to extract lithium from brine in their oilfields, without specifying what direct extraction they will use.

ADVERTISEMENT

Petrobras Loses Appeal After Axed Dividend. Shares of Brazilian national oil firm Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) dropped by 12% week-on-week after the company’s board axed a 50% extraordinary dividend, saying that $8.8 billion would be better used reinvested in company operations. 

Iron Ore Weakens on Faltering China Hopes. Iron ore futures declined to their lowest since October, dropping to ¥830 per metric tonne ($115/mt) at the Dalian Commodity Exchange, amidst higher-than-expected exports – Kpler data show 150 million tonnes in January, the highest on record.

Chinese Solar Stocks Rebound After Annus Horribilis. Shares of Chinese solar companies Xinyi Solar or Flat Glass jumped this week after rumors emerged that Beijing would lift the curtailment rate for solar-generated electricity from its current 5%, boosting 2024 growth. 

European Majors Want US to Deny Venture Global Extension. European energy firms Shell (LON:SHEL), Edison, Repsol, Orlen SA, and Galp Energia asked US authorities to reject Venture Global’s one-year construction permit extension, believing the firm has completed the plant but failed to provide them with contracted cargoes. 

Permian Gas Prices Turn Negative, Again. Spot natural gas prices at the Waha hub in west Texas returned to negative territory this week, averaging -10 cents per mmBtu, due to a combination of mild weather, higher-than-average inventories, and still rising gas production. 

Algeria Expands LNG Export Infrastructure. The first-ever large-scale LNG carrier Ougarta loaded a cargo at the Skikda liquefaction terminal in Algeria, part of the African nation’s goal to expand LNG marketing opportunities after exporting a 13-year high of 13.5 million tonnes in 2023.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China Buys Up Russian Crude Shunned by India
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe
China’s Rare Earth Export Ban Is Backfiring

China’s Rare Earth Export Ban Is Backfiring
Oil Prices Could Surprise to the Upside This Year

Oil Prices Could Surprise to the Upside This Year
SpaceX-Backed Flying Car Startup Gets FAA Nod

SpaceX-Backed Flying Car Startup Gets FAA Nod
Two Countries That Could Break Putin's Gas Grip On Europe

Two Countries That Could Break Putin's Gas Grip On Europe

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com