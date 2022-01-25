Oil, Corn Lobbies United Against Biden’s EV Plan

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 84.81 +1.50 +1.80%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 87.73 +1.46 +1.69%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 3.987 -0.040 -0.99%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.643 +0.015 +0.58%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.446 +0.048 +2.01%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 86.53 -0.78 -0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 86.53 -0.78 -0.89%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.62 -2.41 -2.71%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 87.98 +0.52 +0.59%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 80.81 -2.43 -2.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.446 +0.048 +2.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 86.76 +1.74 +2.05%
Graph up Murban 1 day 88.29 +1.43 +1.65%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 80.50 -2.49 -3.00%
Graph down Basra Light 56 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 87.75 -2.15 -2.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 86.62 -2.41 -2.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.62 -2.41 -2.71%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.54 -2.31 -2.60%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 87.98 +0.52 +0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 69.24 -1.82 -2.56%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 70.46 -1.83 -2.53%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 82.31 -1.83 -2.17%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 83.71 -1.83 -2.14%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 80.91 -1.83 -2.21%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 77.91 -1.83 -2.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 77.91 -1.83 -2.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 81.21 -1.83 -2.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 83.31 -1.83 -2.15%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 77.91 -1.83 -2.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 86.53 -0.78 -0.89%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 79.75 -2.00 -2.45%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 73.50 -2.00 -2.65%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 88.62 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 77.26 -1.83 -2.31%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 81.21 -1.83 -2.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 81.21 -1.83 -2.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 79.75 -2.00 -2.45%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 73.50 -2.00 -2.65%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 86.55 -1.13 -1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 11 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 19 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours Russia, Ukraine and "2022: The Year Ahead"
  • 3 hours January 23rd - Washington D.C. and Brussels - Demonstrations Against Tyranny
  • 18 hours Energy Storage Could Emerge As The Hottest Market Of 2022
  • 3 days Following the Big Money

Breaking News:

UK Plans More Power Capacity To Avoid Outages Next Winter

Oil Prices Under Pressure As Crude Inventories Rise

Oil Prices Under Pressure As Crude Inventories Rise

Oil prices have come under…

Oil Dips On Rising Dollar Despite Mountain Of Bullish News

Oil Dips On Rising Dollar Despite Mountain Of Bullish News

Rumors that Russia is preparing…

Russia's Increasingly Aggressive Geopolitical Maneuvering

Russia's Increasingly Aggressive Geopolitical Maneuvering

An ever-emboldened Russia is becoming…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil, Corn Lobbies United Against Biden’s EV Plan

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 25, 2022, 10:00 AM CST
  • Lawmakers supporting the oil and the bioethanol industries had joined forces in opposing the Biden administration’s EV plan
  • The lawmakers state that the plan will make the United States dangerously dependent on China and also jeopardize its climate change goals

The White House’s push to electrify America’s transport system has united two rivals for the favors of Congress: the oil lobby and the corn lobby.

Bloomberg reports that lawmakers supporting the oil and the bioethanol industries had joined forces in opposing the Biden administration’s EV plan, focusing on the plan to electrify the federal fleet.

According to the lawmakers—50 of them, all Republicans—the plan will make the United States dangerously dependent on China and also jeopardize its climate change goals, they said in a letter.

The authors note the fact that China is the source of almost all the global supply of rare earths, which are used in EV batteries and electronics, saying Biden’s EV-related executive order “creates a dependency on foreign adversaries.”

They also pitched biofuels as a quicker and easier way of reducing carbon emissions from the federal vehicle fleet, saying, “Instead of signing orders that will be costly, may have a slight carbon emission reduction over 15 years away and bolster our greatest foreign adversary -- China -- you ought to be turning to the liquid fuel sector for real solutions.”

The oil industry and the biofuels industry are, because of their opposing interests, natural “enemies.” They have each lobbied against the other in Congress—that is, until now. With the new threat of EVs looming large, those opposing interests seem to have been, at least temporarily, forgotten.

President Biden in December signed an executive order seeking to make the federal government of the United States carbon neutral by 2050, eyeing a 65-percent emissions reduction by 2030. Per the order, the federal government will replace its fleet of 600,000 cars and trucks with electric vehicles and upgrade the energy efficiency of its 300,000 buildings. The order also envisages the addition of more low-carbon electricity to the grid.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Declining U.S. Petroleum Inventories Push Oil Prices Higher
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

IEA ''Loses'' 200 Million Barrels Of Crude Oil

IEA ''Loses'' 200 Million Barrels Of Crude Oil
Tight Physical Crude Market Points To Higher Oil Prices

Tight Physical Crude Market Points To Higher Oil Prices
OPEC’s Shrinking Capacity Could Send Oil Above $100

OPEC’s Shrinking Capacity Could Send Oil Above $100
Drone Attacks And Invasion Fears Send Oil Prices Soaring

Drone Attacks And Invasion Fears Send Oil Prices Soaring
Things Are Looking Grim For Colombia’s Oil Industry

Things Are Looking Grim For Colombia’s Oil Industry



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com