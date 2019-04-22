Oil Climbs Higher As U.S. Looks To End Iran Sanction Waivers

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 65.81 +1.74 +2.72%
Brent Crude 10 mins 74.25 +2.28 +3.17%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.555 +0.020 +0.79%
Mars US 4 days 68.10 +0.24 +0.35%
Opec Basket 6 days 70.81 +0.70 +1.00%
Urals 5 days 69.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 5 days 71.17 +0.31 +0.44%
Louisiana Light 5 days 71.17 +0.31 +0.44%
Bonny Light 5 days 72.43 +0.12 +0.17%
Mexican Basket 6 days 63.03 +0.21 +0.33%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.555 +0.020 +0.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 5 days 71.12 -0.10 -0.14%
Murban 5 days 72.29 -0.33 -0.45%
Iran Heavy 5 days 64.77 +0.11 +0.17%
Basra Light 5 days 73.92 +0.57 +0.78%
Saharan Blend 5 days 71.66 +0.08 +0.11%
Bonny Light 5 days 72.43 +0.12 +0.17%
Bonny Light 5 days 72.43 +0.12 +0.17%
Girassol 5 days 71.86 +0.00 +0.00%
Opec Basket 6 days 70.81 +0.70 +1.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 52.73 +1.63 +3.19%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 54.67 +0.20 +0.37%
Canadian Condensate 59 days 60.82 +0.20 +0.33%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 64.92 +0.20 +0.31%
Sweet Crude 4 days 59.82 +0.20 +0.34%
Peace Sour 4 days 57.82 +0.20 +0.35%
Peace Sour 4 days 57.82 +0.20 +0.35%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 59.07 +0.20 +0.34%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 64.57 -0.55 -0.84%
Central Alberta 4 days 58.92 +0.20 +0.34%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 5 days 71.17 +0.31 +0.44%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 60.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 5 days 54.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 6 days 71.84 -0.28 -0.39%
West Texas Sour 5 days 57.95 +0.24 +0.42%
Eagle Ford 5 days 61.90 +0.24 +0.39%
Eagle Ford 5 days 61.90 +0.24 +0.39%
Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 60.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 5 days 54.25 +0.25 +0.46%
Buena Vista 5 days 74.65 +0.24 +0.32%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes End of Sanction Waivers
  • 8 minutes Balancing Act---Sanctions, Venezuela, Trade War and Demand
  • 11 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 14 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 5 hours Alliances: Iran And Pakistan To Form Joint Rapid Reaction Force At Border
  • 2 hours Saudi Arabia Says To Coordinate With Other Producers To Ensure Adequate Oil Supply
  • 41 mins US Military Spends at least $81 Billion Protecting OPEC Persian Gulf Oil Shipping Lanes (16% DoD Budget)
  • 12 hours Gas Flaring
  • 5 hours Climate Change Protests
  • 10 hours "Undeniable" Shale Slowdown?
  • 3 hours Populist Surge Coming in Europe's May Election
  • 13 hours Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Trump's Attempts to Interfere in the Special Counsel Investigation
  • 13 hours Trudeau Faces a New Foe as Conservatives Retake Power in Alberta
  • 13 hours China To Promote Using Wind Energy To Power Heating
  • 5 hours Don't Climb Onto the $80+ Oil Price Greed Roller Coaster, Please.
  • 1 min Overheating the Earth: High Temperatures Shortened Alaska’s Winter Weather

Breaking News:

Key Nigerian Oil Export Pipeline Under Force Majeure After Fire Breaks Out

Alt Text

The Firm Floor Under Oil Prices

The continued slowdown of US…

Alt Text

The Genius Solution To The Electric Bus Problem

Electric buses are set to…

Alt Text

The Undeniable Signs Of A Shale Slowdown

Schlumberger, the world’s largest oilfield…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Climbs Higher As U.S. Looks To End Iran Sanction Waivers

By Irina Slav - Apr 22, 2019, 9:30 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Trump Iran speech

The U.S. administration is preparing to announce an end to sanction waivers for countries importing oil from Iran, Reuters reports, citing a source from Washington who wished to remain unnamed.

The report comes on the heels of another one, by the Washington Post, which also quoted a Washington official as saying, "The goal of the policy is to drive up the costs of Iran's malign behavior and more strongly address the broad range of threats to peace and security their regime presents."

Oil prices are already up 3 percent since the Washington Post report broke, and are expected to continue climbing until Washington confirms or denies the reports. Earlier updates on the topic from this month had it that Washington will seek to achieve this goal gradually to avoid a shock to the market that would cause a jump in prices.

When the current waivers expire, sources told Reuters, the next intermediate goal will be to cut Iran’s exports to below 1 million bpd, or by 20 percent from the estimated May rate. Yet the ultimate goal of bringing Iran’s oil exports to zero has not changed in any of the official updates.

Earlier this month, the U.S. special envoy for Iran, Brian Hook, told Reuters that three of Iran’s biggest oil importers had stopped buying crude in April ahead of the sanction waiver expiration, although he did not name any of the three. He noted this as part of the goal accomplished.

If the Trump administration does confirm the end of waivers, this would have wide reverberations in two main directions: the US-China trade talks and the OPEC+ production cuts.

The former would likely become harder in case of a waiver suspension, as TankerTrackers.com’s Samir Madani noted in a tweet. The OPEC+ deal, for its part, will likely end in June like Russia wants, since prices are bound to increase substantially after such an announcement. The sanction waiver would remove more than 700,000 bpd from global markets.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

The ‘CIA Man’ In Libya Securing Oil Supply

Next Post

Are China’s Crude Reserves Quietly Dwindling?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on April 22 2019 said:
    A renewal or non-renewal of US sanction waivers will hardly impact oil prices or global supplies. However, a non-renewal of the waivers will expose the failure of the sanctions to the world. That is why the Trump administration will bite the bullet and renew the waivers.

    Iran’s oil exports estimated at 2.125 mbd have been going to China (31%), India (28%), the EU (20%) and Turkey (7%), a total of 86%. The remaining 14 % has been going to Japan and South Korea. The above countries with the exception of South Korea and Japan don’t recognize US sanction on Iran and would continue to buy Iranian crude with or without sanction waivers.

    With waivers, South Korea and Japan may have to reduce their purchases by 20% or 60,000 barrels a day (b/d). Without waivers, they may have to stop importing some 300,000 b/d. Either way, the drop in Iranian oil exports ranging from 60,000-300,000 b/d will be offset by increased purchases from China, India and Turkey.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Could Fall To $40 If OPEC Abandons Its Deal

Oil Could Fall To $40 If OPEC Abandons Its Deal
Exxon Makes Another Discovery In This New Oil Hotspot

Exxon Makes Another Discovery In This New Oil Hotspot

 The Perfect Storm That Could Drive Oil Even Higher

The Perfect Storm That Could Drive Oil Even Higher

 The Case For $100 Oil

The Case For $100 Oil

 This Tweak Could Be A Gamechanger For Lithium-Ion Batteries

This Tweak Could Be A Gamechanger For Lithium-Ion Batteries

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com