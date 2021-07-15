Oil And Gas Is Booming In The Land Of Enchantment

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 71.68 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 73.46 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins SellBuy 3.621 +0.007 +0.19%
Graph up Heating Oil 18 mins SellBuy 2.113 +0.001 +0.03%
Graph down Gasoline 20 mins 2.249 -0.001 -0.06%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 73.71 -2.18 -2.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.71 -2.18 -2.87%
Chart Bonny Light 16 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.29 +0.16 +0.21%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 69.80 -1.48 -2.08%
Chart Gasoline 20 mins 2.249 -0.001 -0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 16 days 72.62 -0.13 -0.18%
Graph up Murban 16 days 73.78 +0.19 +0.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 16 days 69.70 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph up Basra Light 16 days 75.51 +0.45 +0.60%
Graph down Saharan Blend 16 days 74.12 -0.24 -0.32%
Graph down Bonny Light 16 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 16 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Girassol 16 days 74.45 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.29 +0.16 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 56.86 -1.36 -2.34%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 6 hours 59.83 -1.97 -3.19%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 23 hours 72.13 -2.12 -2.86%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 23 hours 73.53 -2.12 -2.80%
Graph down Sweet Crude 6 hours 68.63 -2.37 -3.34%
Graph down Peace Sour 6 hours 67.13 -2.12 -3.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 67.13 -2.12 -3.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 68.88 -2.12 -2.99%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 71.43 -2.47 -3.34%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 67.18 -2.07 -2.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 73.71 -2.18 -2.87%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 68.25 -1.50 -2.15%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 62.00 -1.50 -2.36%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 76.62 +1.14 +1.51%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 65.60 -1.48 -2.21%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 69.55 -1.48 -2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 69.55 -1.48 -2.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 68.25 -1.50 -2.15%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.50 -2.00 -3.05%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 77.22 -2.12 -2.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 6 hours Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 2 hours China Producing Half of the Worlds Electrical Vehicle Batteries is Experiencing Explosive Pollution
  • 17 hours What happens when the Chinese decide to deprive you of their vast market?
  • 1 day COVID restrictions and number of COVID deaths
  • 1 day Top Google Engineers Say Renewable Energy Simply Won't Work
  • 13 hours Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief

Breaking News:

Mexico's State-Run Oil Trader Bans New Business With Trafigura

China Oil Imports Fall To Lowest In 2021

China Oil Imports Fall To Lowest In 2021

China’s crude oil imports fell…

Investors Are Betting Big On The Future Of EV Efficiency

Investors Are Betting Big On The Future Of EV Efficiency

The global race to electrify…

The Conflict Within OPEC Is Far From Over

The Conflict Within OPEC Is Far From Over

OPEC’s most recent stalemate may…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil And Gas Is Booming In The Land Of Enchantment

By Felicity Bradstock - Jul 15, 2021, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

New Mexico, the Land of Enchantment, was concerned when Biden’s pause on oil and gas drilling leases took hold, but six months into the new administration the state’s oil industry continues to go from strength to strength.  After uncertainty about political decisions concerning oil and gas, following a year of low demand that drove down both oil prices and production levels, New Mexico has surpassed North Dakota as the second-largest oil producer in the U.S. following a boost in oil production this spring, not seen since the pre-pandemic period. 

At the beginning of the pandemic, in the spring of 2020, the rig count in the region dropped significantly as oil prices hit a low of -$40 a barrel due to demand destruction. Now, however, with a relatively successful vaccination rollout and fewer restrictions, both demand and oil prices are bouncing back in a big way. The impact on New Mexico of this rebound has been stark, with roughly 75 rigs now back online in the state.

In March, oil production in the state increased to 35.8 million barrels compared to 33.7 million barrels in January, with only Texas producing more oil. The state’s production centers primarily around the southeast Permian Basin region, as extraction levels in this area keep rising. 

New Mexico and other U.S. oil states have been able to benefit significantly from the OPEC+ oil production cuts this year, allowing some U.S. oil firms to return to pre-pandemic output levels in response to the growing global demand. 

New Mexico expects its Permian Basin region to prosper in the coming years, as it has a competitive advantage compared to other oil states thanks to low operating costs and high-quality wells. 

Despite difficulties in 2020, oil revenue in New Mexico totaled around $4 billion, with $2 billion of this figure contributing to the state’s general fund. 

Dawn Iglesias, the state Legislative Finance Committee Chief Economist, explained of the revenue, “This faster-than-expected recovery that we’ve seen in prices and production is leading to higher revenue collections for this fiscal year versus our consensus forecast and will likely lead to an uptick in projections for the next fiscal year.”

Now, New Mexico is looking forward to seeing what other ways the energy sector could help bring in more revenue, create more jobs, and cause less waste while the demand for oil and gas remains high. 

The plugging of thousands of abandoned oil wells across the state could create over 65,000 jobs and bring in billions in revenue, according to a recent study.

President Biden has proposed greater federal funding to plug oil wells across the U.S., making them safer for local residents and the environment as well as saving money for states which have been footing the cost up until now. 

Related: Colombia Looks Offshore To Revitalize Its Oil Industry

New Mexico, an arid, desert state, is now looking at ways to reuse wastewater, a biproduct of oil and gas production. As the water could contain pollutants, harmful to animals and humans, much of the wastewater is simply pumped back underground to be disposed of. However, many argue that this water could be treated at a cheaper cost to make it useable. 

Mathias Sayers, vice president of legal at NGL Energy Partners, stated “While it was just produced water disposal in the past, now it’s produced water management.” This suggests that finding a way to treat and reuse this water in other industries could reduce waste, create jobs, and bring in more state revenue.

As New Mexico looks to keep its oil and gas industry ticking over for years to come, the state must explore the potential for greater revenue and job creation in the energy industry while demand remains high to profit from the finite energy source.

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China To Tap Coal Reserves As Prices Soar

Next Post

Biden Has Kickstarted A Consolidation Wave In The U.S. Shale Patch
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Huge Dividend Cripples World’s Largest Oil Company

Huge Dividend Cripples World’s Largest Oil Company
The Discovery That Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush

The Discovery That Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
Biden’s $2.5 Trillion Plan Could Send These 3 EV Stocks Soaring

Biden’s $2.5 Trillion Plan Could Send These 3 EV Stocks Soaring
Oil Falls As Saudi Arabia And UAE Compromise On Deal

Oil Falls As Saudi Arabia And UAE Compromise On Deal
U.S. Shale Can’t Afford To Gamble On The OPEC+ Outcome

U.S. Shale Can’t Afford To Gamble On The OPEC+ Outcome



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com