China Slashes Fuel Export Quotas By 56%

U.S. Loans SPR Crude To ExxonMobil

The Hottest Energy Storage IPOs In 2022

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Libya’s Oil Production Crashes Down To 780,000 Bpd

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 04, 2022, 12:00 PM CST
  • Maintenance work on a pipeline shut down 200,000 bpd output this week
  • On December 20, Libya declared force majeure on its oil exports after crude oil production had been shut in from four of Libya’s oilfields
Libya’s oil production has slumped to 780,000 barrels per day after maintenance work on a pipeline shut down 200,000 bpd output this week, adding to outages due to blockades at four oilfields since the end of December.

Libya currently pumps around 780,000 bpd, a source at the National Oil Corporation (NOC) told Argus on Tuesday.

To compare, the OPEC member exempted from the production cuts due to its volatile security situation produced 1.14 million bpd of crude oil in November 2021, according to the latest Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) from OPEC.

The country saw in December major disruptions to its oil production again, amid chaos over the holding of the presidential elections that were scheduled to take place on December 24, but were later postponed.

In recent months, Libya’s oil production and exports had enjoyed relative stability, and the country planned to raise crude output, a crucial source of state income but also the bone of contention in the allocation of said oil revenues.

However, with the December 24 presidential election approaching, chaos and clashes returned, and armed factions stopped production at oilfields again.

On December 20, Libya declared force majeure on its oil exports after crude oil production had been shut in from four of Libya’s oilfields, including the largest 300,000-bpd El Sharara field. Other oilfields that are shut in include El Feel, Wafa, and Hamada. The oilfields were shut in by members of the Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG), which is tasked with protecting the oilfields, according to Libya’s NOC. The PFG reportedly closed a valve on a pipeline going from Sharara to the Zawiya port, and another valve from Wafa to Mellita.

On top of the blocked oilfields, Libya has to now contend with another 200,000 bpd production decline this week because of urgent repairs on a pipeline, NOC said this weekend.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

OPEC+ Sticks To Plan To Add 400,000 Bpd Oil Production In February
