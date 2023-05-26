Norway’s Oil Fund Will Vote For More Climate Action From Exxon And Chevron

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.44 +0.61 +0.85%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.74 +0.48 +0.63%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.95 +0.17 +0.22%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 2.282 -0.025 -1.08%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.700 +0.027 +1.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.02 +1.30 +1.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.02 +1.30 +1.74%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.31 -2.03 -2.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.49 +1.53 +2.01%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 70.63 -2.21 -3.03%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.700 +0.027 +1.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 76.18 +0.31 +0.41%
Graph down Murban 1 day 77.26 -0.13 -0.17%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 74.68 -1.80 -2.35%
Graph down Basra Light 542 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 75.98 -2.09 -2.68%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 75.31 -2.03 -2.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.31 -2.03 -2.62%
Chart Girassol 1 day 77.35 -2.00 -2.52%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.49 +1.53 +2.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 57.25 -2.63 -4.39%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 50.58 -2.51 -4.73%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 hours 73.98 -2.51 -3.28%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 hours 72.23 -2.51 -3.36%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 69.38 -2.51 -3.49%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 66.08 -2.51 -3.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 66.08 -2.51 -3.66%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 67.38 -2.51 -3.59%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 76.33 -2.51 -3.18%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 65.68 -2.51 -3.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.02 +1.30 +1.74%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.00 +1.50 +2.16%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 64.75 +1.50 +2.37%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 76.87 +1.27 +1.68%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 66.87 +1.43 +2.19%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 70.82 +1.43 +2.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.82 +1.43 +2.06%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.00 +1.50 +2.16%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 63.25 +1.00 +1.61%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 76.15 -1.09 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 2 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 3 hours Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

Billionaire Carlos Slim Buys Stake In Huge Mexican Oilfield

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Climb Nearly 3% On Robust Demand

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Climb Nearly 3% On Robust Demand

As both temperatures and available…

1,650 North Sea Oil & Gas Workers To Strike In Biggest Walkout So Far

1,650 North Sea Oil & Gas Workers To Strike In Biggest Walkout So Far

Around 1,650 North Sea offshore…

Strong Fuel Demand Boosts Oil Prices

Strong Fuel Demand Boosts Oil Prices

Strong demand for oil products…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Norway’s Oil Fund Will Vote For More Climate Action From Exxon And Chevron

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 26, 2023, 5:19 AM CDT
  • The largest sovereign wealth fund in the world will vote in favor of climate resolutions at Exxon’s and Chevron’s annual general meetings.
  • The same fund voted against climate resolutions at BP’s and Shell’s recent general meetings, saying it is okay with the transition plans of European oil majors.
  • Both Chevron and Exxon released statements saying the world still needs oil and gas and there is no viable alternative at scale.
Join Our Community
oil

Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the largest in the world, will vote in favor of climate resolutions at Exxon’s and Chevron’s annual general meetings next week asking the U.S. oil supermajors to introduce Scope 3 emission targets to reduce the carbon footprint of the products they sell.  

Government Pension Fund Global, as Norway’s fund is officially known, will side with environmentalists on the resolutions filed for vote at Exxon and Chevron, Carine Smith Ihenacho, Chief Governance and Compliance Officer, told the Financial Times

The fund, which is commonly referred to as ‘Norway’s oil fund’ because it was created with Norway’s oil and gas revenues, is a shareholder in many large companies in the world and has the power to influence other investors with its investment decisions.

Still, the fund has voted against climate resolutions at the European oil majors BP and Shell in recent days, saying that it is okay with the energy transition plans of Europe’s majors. But it will back climate resolutions at the U.S. majors.

“Exxon don’t really believe in the value of setting Scope 3 targets. We think the company should do so. Chevron, we don’t think they are ambitious enough in their transition plans,” Ihenacho told FT.

Referring to the European firms, she added “Both BP and Shell have good Scope 3 targets, they have good transition plans.”

Chevron and Exxon’s boards recommend that shareholders vote against the climate resolution in the proxy statements ahead of the annual meetings on May 31.

“In our view, this proposal reflects the proponent’s underlying objective to reduce the supply of oil and natural gas at a time in the energy transition when there is no viable alternative at scale. It is overly prescriptive and incorrectly applies a metric that is intended to measure society’s progress in reducing emissions to an individual company,” Exxon said.

Chevron, for its part, said, “The journey to a lower carbon future will still require oil and gas as part of the energy mix in nearly all scenarios, particularly in sectors with no effective substitutes, such as air travel, heavy duty transportation, and industrial activities, all of which are contributors to Scope 3 emissions. Chevron believes the world’s continued demand for oil and gas should be supplied by the most responsible producers.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Retreat On Mixed Messages From OPEC+
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Shale Production Is Set For A Rapid Decline

U.S. Shale Production Is Set For A Rapid Decline
Oil Price Bearishness Hits Pandemic Levels

Oil Price Bearishness Hits Pandemic Levels
Are We Nearing An Inflection Point For Oil?

Are We Nearing An Inflection Point For Oil?
Small Oil Moves In Where Big Oil Moves Out

Small Oil Moves In Where Big Oil Moves Out
Strong Fuel Demand Boosts Oil Prices

Strong Fuel Demand Boosts Oil Prices

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com