Nigeria Looks To Its Shallow Water Oil Fields To Boost Production

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 23 hours 99.27 -1.01 -1.01%
Graph down Brent Crude 22 hours 104.4 -0.32 -0.31%
Graph up Natural Gas 23 hours 5.720 +0.078 +1.38%
Graph up Heating Oil 23 hours 3.424 +0.063 +1.88%
Graph up Gasoline 23 hours 3.154 +0.003 +0.08%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 102.6 -7.08 -6.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 102.6 -7.08 -6.46%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 107.0 -2.35 -2.15%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 107.7 -2.72 -2.46%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 96.57 -1.01 -1.04%
Chart Gasoline 23 hours 3.154 +0.003 +0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 101.4 -6.13 -5.70%
Graph down Murban 2 days 102.6 -6.43 -5.90%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 103.9 -1.67 -1.58%
Graph down Basra Light 124 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 108.7 -1.92 -1.74%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 107.0 -2.35 -2.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 107.0 -2.35 -2.15%
Chart Girassol 2 days 106.8 -2.29 -2.10%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 107.7 -2.72 -2.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 85.78 -1.33 -1.53%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 86.18 -7.54 -8.05%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 102.4 -7.54 -6.86%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 100.7 -7.54 -6.97%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 98.58 -7.54 -7.11%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 95.73 -7.54 -7.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 95.73 -7.54 -7.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 97.83 -7.54 -7.16%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 101.4 -7.54 -6.92%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 96.03 -7.54 -7.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 102.6 -7.08 -6.46%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 95.75 -1.00 -1.03%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 89.50 -1.00 -1.10%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 111.3 +2.93 +2.70%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 100.8 -1.01 -0.99%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 104.7 -1.01 -0.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 104.7 -1.01 -0.96%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 95.75 -1.00 -1.03%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 90.50 -7.50 -7.65%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 110.3 -7.54 -6.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 1 hour "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day What Is Holding U.S. Oil Production Back?
  • 21 hours "Germany Gets Ready For Gas Rationing" by Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 3 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 hours "Gazprom Halts Gas Shipments To Europe Via Critical Pipeline" - Zero Hedge
  • 2 days Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 4 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 2 hours China Declared Its Russia Friendship Had ‘No Limits.’ It’s Having Second Thoughts.
  • 1 day "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 3 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones

Breaking News:

Germany Could Nationalize Parts Of Russian Oil And Gas Giants

Free-For-All In Helium Market Could Send Prices Sky-High

Free-For-All In Helium Market Could Send Prices Sky-High

The war in Ukraine has…

U.S. Oil Demand Has Been Vastly Overestimated

U.S. Oil Demand Has Been Vastly Overestimated

Weekly U.S. oil demand data…

Why We Cannot Just “Unplug” Our Current Energy System

Why We Cannot Just “Unplug” Our Current Energy System

Oil and gas leaders had…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Hawilti

Hawilti

Hawilti is a commodities and investment research agency specialised in sub-Saharan Africa. From its offices across the continent, Hawilti promotes transparency throughout African extractive industries…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Nigeria Looks To Its Shallow Water Oil Fields To Boost Production

By Hawilti - Apr 02, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Nigeria has struggled to meet its production goals in recent years.
  • With oil prices remaining above $100 per barrel, Nigeria is eager to ramp up its production.
  • Shallow-water oil fields offer a promising opportunity for the country to increase its output. 
Join Our Community

Despite the gradual lifting of OPEC quotas, Nigeria has struggled for several months to increase production back up. While the country has a production capacity of over 2 million barrels of oil per day (bopd), oil output stood at 1.3m bopd last year according to government data.  As oil prices enter a new supercycle, Nigeria’s production underperformance coupled with continued imports of finished petroleum products expose it to several macroeconomic risks. Since the start of the year, for instance, the country’s petrol subsidies program has become so expensive that the government is now planning to tap into its €2bn Eurobond sale of 2021 to fund it. 

But while Nigeria cannot control oil prices, it certainly can work towards improving oil production to mitigate vulnerabilities and try to make the best of the current oil prices cycle. In fact, a closer look at current shallow water market activity has observers hopeful that competent local players could be starting to make the difference the country needs. 

Almost half of Nigeria’s oil production relies on its onshore fields, but repeated crude theft and pipeline vandalism make it challenging to ramp up output there in the short term. Meanwhile, deep-water fields are maturing and there is no clear indication that the recently enacted Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) will revive interest in capital-intensive greenfield deep-water activity in Nigeria. 

That leaves shallow-water fields as the most promising opportunities to increase output in the short term. So far, shallow-water assets have represented less than a fourth of Nigeria’s oil output despite offering cheaper development options. But as local independents step up to replace IOCs in the country, several developments are back on the table.

In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nigerian independent First E&P already achieved first oil at its Anyala & Madu complex on OMLs 83 and 85. Since starting production in October 2020, the company has become the third biggest local producer after SEEPCo and Seplat Energy. 

Related: What The West Is Getting Wrong About OPEC

First E&P’s joint-venture with Dangote Industries, West Africa E&P (WAEP), is now embarking on the development of the Kalaekule field on OML 72. Further west, General Hydrocarbon Limited (GHL), the new operator of OML 120, is also moving ahead with the redevelopment of the Oyo field this year. 

These projects are currently supporting offshore market activity in Nigeria and have all one thing in common: local content. As IOCs shy away from additional investments in Nigeria and exit some of their licenses, Nigeria is left to rely on its local operators and local services companies to take the lead. 

Both WAEP and GHL have selected the Century Group, the only Nigerian wholly-owned company providing FPSO solutions at the moment, to provide the FPSOs required for the Kalaekule and Oyo fields. The company is one of the often-overlooked Nigerian services providers that have, over the years, developed the capacities required to operate and maintain critical oil & gas assets safely and cost-efficiently. 

While the narrative on Nigeria is dominated by the exit of its biggest foreign investors, the local capacity that the country has built over the past decades is often under-estimated. Since the adoption of the Local Content Act in 2010, several Nigerian energy companies have developed expertise in operating and maintaining critical infrastructure assets. These local players may lack the financial power of IOCs, but they have proven their ability to successfully navigate the country’s above-the-ground risks. 

The ongoing development of shallow-water fields in Nigeria is sending promising signs to an industry deeply worried about the impact that IOCs’ divestment will have on its future. By not taking chances on new market entrants and putting the right assets in the hands of the right team, the country is steadily finding new equations that could help it navigate current market volatility. 

By Hawilti

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Largest Ever Petroleum Reserve Release Forces Oil Lower

Next Post

Can Texas Replace Coal With Wind And Solar Power?
Hawilti

Hawilti

Hawilti is a commodities and investment research agency specialised in sub-Saharan Africa. From its offices across the continent, Hawilti promotes transparency throughout African extractive industries…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Rationing Looms As Diesel Crisis Goes Global

Rationing Looms As Diesel Crisis Goes Global
U.S. Oil Demand Has Been Vastly Overestimated

U.S. Oil Demand Has Been Vastly Overestimated
Oil Prices Drop As China Initiates Biggest Covid Lockdown In 2 Years

Oil Prices Drop As China Initiates Biggest Covid Lockdown In 2 Years
Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices Despite Record Discounts For Russian Crude

Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices Despite Record Discounts For Russian Crude
Free-For-All In Helium Market Could Send Prices Sky-High

Free-For-All In Helium Market Could Send Prices Sky-High



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com