New Technology May Reduce Battery Fires

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 72.41 -0.63 -0.86%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 77.27 -0.76 -0.97%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.12 +0.44 +0.57%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.714 +0.020 +0.74%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.116 -0.018 -0.83%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 75.78 -0.87 -1.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 75.78 -0.87 -1.14%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.61 -2.67 -3.28%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.69 -2.90 -3.51%
Chart Mars US 32 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.116 -0.018 -0.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 77.52 -3.29 -4.07%
Graph down Murban 2 days 78.12 -3.28 -4.03%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 78.59 -2.69 -3.31%
Graph down Basra Light 736 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 78.75 -2.90 -3.55%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 78.61 -2.67 -3.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.61 -2.67 -3.28%
Chart Girassol 2 days 79.12 -2.80 -3.42%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.69 -2.90 -3.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 189 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 48.04 -1.03 -2.10%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 75.19 -1.03 -1.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 73.44 -1.03 -1.38%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 63.94 -1.03 -1.59%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 56.79 -1.03 -1.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 56.79 -1.03 -1.78%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 60.64 -1.03 -1.67%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 65.24 -1.03 -1.55%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 58.79 -1.03 -1.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 75.78 -0.87 -1.14%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.52 -1.03 -1.46%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 63.27 -1.03 -1.60%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 80.30 -2.83 -3.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 67.12 -1.03 -1.51%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 69.52 -1.03 -1.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.52 -1.03 -1.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.50 -0.75 -1.07%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days 65.00 -0.75 -1.14%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 83.98 +1.45 +1.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours e-cars not selling
  • 40 mins Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 3 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 54 mins If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Tesla Set To Break Deliveries Record In China

How China And The U.S. Were Both Key To OPEC+’s Bearish Oil Supply Cuts

How China And The U.S. Were Both Key To OPEC+’s Bearish Oil Supply Cuts

The OPEC+ decision to roll…

Is A New Oil Price War Looming?

Is A New Oil Price War Looming?

Record-breaking U.S. oil production is…

The Minerals That China, the EU, and the US Deem Critical to National Security

The Minerals That China, the EU, and the US Deem Critical to National Security

There is no universally accepted…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

New Technology May Reduce Battery Fires

By Brian Westenhaus - Dec 05, 2023, 1:00 PM CST
  • University of Maryland scientists have developed a new technology that makes batteries less prone to catching fire.
  • At least 750,000 registered EVs in the U.S. run on lithium-ion batteries – popular because of their high energy storage but containing a flammable liquid electrolyte component that burns when overheated.
  • This new design for a battery “interlayer,” led by Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering Professor Chunsheng Wang, stops dendrite formation, and could open the door for the production of viable all-solid-state batteries for EVs.
Join Our Community
Battery science

University of Maryland researchers studying how lithium batteries fail have developed a new technology that could enable next-generation electric vehicles (EVs) and other devices that are less prone to battery fires while increasing energy storage.

The innovative method described in a paper published in the journal Nature, suppresses the growth of lithium dendrites – damaging branch-like structures that develop inside the described “all-solid-state” lithium batteries, preventing firms from broadly commercializing the promising solid state technology.

But this new design for a battery “interlayer,” led by Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering Professor Chunsheng Wang, stops dendrite formation, and could open the door for production of viable all-solid-state batteries for EVs.

At least 750,000 registered EVs in the U.S. run on lithium-ion batteries – popular because of their high energy storage but containing a flammable liquid electrolyte component that burns when overheated.

While no government agency tracks vehicle fires by type of car, and electric car battery fires appear to be relatively rare, they pose particular risks; the National Transportation Safety Board reports that first responders are vulnerable to safety risks, including electric shock and the exposure to toxic gasses emanating from damaged or burning batteries.

All-solid-state batteries could lead to cars that are safer than current electric or internal combustion models, but creating a strategy to bypass the drawbacks was laborious, Wang noted.

When these batteries are operated at the high capacities and charging-discharging rates that electric vehicles demand, lithium dendrites grow toward the cathode side, causing short circuits and a decay in capacity. Related: What Peak Demand for Fossil Fuels Will Look Like

Wang and Postdoctoral Associate Hongli Wan began to develop a theory for the formation of lithium dendrite growth in 2021; it remains a matter of scientific debate, the researchers said.

“After we figured out that part, we proposed the idea to redesign the interlayers that would effectively suppress the lithium dendrite growth,” Wang said.

Their solution is unique because of the stabilizing of the battery’s interfaces between the solid electrolyte and the anode (where electrons from a circuit enter the battery) and the electrolyte and the cathode (where energy flows out of the battery). The new battery structure adds a fluorine-rich interlayer that stabilizes the cathode side, as well as a modification of the anode’s interlayer with magnesium and bismuth – suppressing the lithium dendrite.

“Solid-state batteries are next-generation because they can achieve high energy and safety. In current batteries, if you achieve high energy, you’ll sacrifice safety,” said Wang.

Researchers have other challenges to solve before the solid state technology enters the market.

To commercialize all-solid-state batteries, experts will have to scale down the solid electrolyte layer to achieve a similar thickness to the lithium-ion batteries’ electrolyte, which will improve energy density – or how much power the battery can store.

High costs of basic materials are another challenge, the team said.

Aiming to release the new batteries to the market by 2026, advanced battery manufacturer Solid Power plans to begin trials of the new technology to assess its potential for commercialization. Continuing research aims to further boost energy density, the researchers said.

***

ADVERTISEMENT

Lithium solid state could very well be the next step in battery improvement. This research is already going into prototype testing, a defining mark in progress. There just might be a solid state lithium battery tech coming soon. Most likely in cell phones or other personal devices. That would make a fine mass market proving ground.

Next up could be a solid state lithium metal battery. Progress might speed up or slow as the market could contract from the power generation issues and grid capacity matters that consumers have realized are grave problems in the EV market.

But by no means have personal device sales drawn down. And there are lots of ideas about new products out there that could launch with an increase in power capacity and safety. EVs might have market circumstance problems but battery demand is going to grow anyway.

By Brian Westenhaus via Newenergyandfuel.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Price Cap Has Fallen Short of Its Potential Despite Costing Russia $36 Billion
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Takes Control of Iraq’s Biggest Oil Discovery for 20 Years

Russia Takes Control of Iraq’s Biggest Oil Discovery for 20 Years
Saudi Arabia’s Plan to ‘Artificially’ Boost Oil Demand

Saudi Arabia’s Plan to ‘Artificially’ Boost Oil Demand
South America’s Offshore Oil Boom Will Challenge OPEC’s Dominance

South America’s Offshore Oil Boom Will Challenge OPEC’s Dominance
Oil Prices Retreat As OPEC+ Cuts Another 684KBPD, Brazil Joins OPEC+

Oil Prices Retreat As OPEC+ Cuts Another 684KBPD, Brazil Joins OPEC+
Why Oil Prices Fell After OPEC+ Announced Deeper Output Cuts

Why Oil Prices Fell After OPEC+ Announced Deeper Output Cuts

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com