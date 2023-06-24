New Energy Tech Could Transform The Internet Of Things

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 23 hours 69.16 -0.35 -0.50%
Graph down Brent Crude 22 hours 73.85 -0.29 -0.39%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 75.16 -0.28 -0.37%
Graph up Natural Gas 23 hours 2.729 +0.121 +4.64%
Graph down Gasoline 23 hours 2.517 -0.033 -1.29%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 74.75 +1.76 +2.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 74.75 +1.76 +2.41%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.49 -0.33 -0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 77.24 +0.39 +0.51%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 69.06 -0.35 -0.50%
Chart Gasoline 23 hours 2.517 -0.033 -1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 73.10 -3.55 -4.63%
Graph down Murban 2 days 74.70 -3.10 -3.98%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 72.82 -0.58 -0.79%
Graph down Basra Light 572 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 73.90 -0.58 -0.78%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 73.49 -0.33 -0.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.49 -0.33 -0.45%
Chart Girassol 2 days 75.77 -0.81 -1.06%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 77.24 +0.39 +0.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 25 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 48.26 -3.02 -5.89%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 71.66 -3.02 -4.04%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 69.91 -3.02 -4.14%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 67.06 -3.02 -4.31%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 63.76 -3.02 -4.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 63.76 -3.02 -4.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 65.06 -3.02 -4.44%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 74.01 -3.02 -3.92%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 63.36 -3.02 -4.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 74.75 +1.76 +2.41%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 69.00 +2.00 +2.99%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 62.75 +2.00 +3.29%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 76.97 -0.93 -1.19%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 66.07 +1.34 +2.07%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 68.32 +1.34 +2.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 68.32 +1.34 +2.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 69.00 +2.00 +2.99%
Chart Kansas Common 12 days 59.75 +2.50 +4.37%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 75.95 -0.45 -0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 32 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 7 hours Investment in renewables tanking

Breaking News:

The Netherlands Announces Official Closing Of Groningen Gas Fields

China Stimulus Fails To Spark A Commodity Price Rally

China Stimulus Fails To Spark A Commodity Price Rally

China’s latest attempt to boost…

UAE’s ADNOC Eyes Expansion Of Downstream Activity In Europe

UAE’s ADNOC Eyes Expansion Of Downstream Activity In Europe

UAE oil major ADNOC is…

UK Electric Vehicle Plans Hit Lithium Supply Roadblock

UK Electric Vehicle Plans Hit Lithium Supply Roadblock

The growth of the UK's…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

New Energy Tech Could Transform The Internet Of Things

By Brian Westenhaus - Jun 24, 2023, 2:00 PM CDT
  • The new device is a combination of CFRP and piezoelectric composites, using vibrations to create electricity—an efficient solution to power IoT devices, which require constant power and can be challenging to sustain in remote locations.
  • The piezoelectric vibration energy harvester (PVEH) created by the researchers is robust and efficient.
  • The researchers believe that their breakthrough will accelerate the development of self-powered IoT sensors and contribute to the field of energy harvesting and sensor technology.
Join Our Community
IoT

A Tohoku University led international research group has engineered a new energy-generating device by combining piezoelectric composites with carbon fiber-reinforced polymer (CFRP), a commonly used material that is both light and strong. The new device transforms vibrations from the surrounding environment into electricity, providing an efficient and reliable means for self-powered sensors.

Details of the group’s research have been published in the journal Nano Energy without a paywall.

Energy harvesting involves converting energy from the environment using piezoelectric into usable electrical energy and is something crucial for ensuring a sustainable future.

Energy harvesting via vibrations researchers develop highly durable and efficient device. Image Credit: Tohoku University. Click the press release link for more images and information.

Fumio Narita, co-author of the study and professor at Tohoku University’s Graduate School of Environmental Studies said, “Everyday items, from fridges to street lamps, are connected to the internet as part of the Internet of Things (IoT), and many of them are equipped with sensors that collect data. But these IoT devices need power to function, which is challenging if they are in remote places, or if there are lots of them.”

The sun’s rays, heat, and vibration all can generate electrical power. Vibrational energy can be utilized thanks to piezoelectric materials’ ability to generate electricity when physically stressed. Meanwhile, CFRP lends itself to applications in the aerospace and automotive industries, sports equipment, and medical equipment because of its durability and lightness.

“We pondered whether a piezoelectric vibration energy harvester (PVEH), harnessing the robustness of CFRP together with a piezoelectric composite, could be a more efficient and durable means of harvesting energy,” said Narita.

The group fabricated the device using a combination of CFRP and potassium sodium niobate (KNN) nanoparticles mixed with epoxy resin. The CFRP served as both an electrode and a reinforcement substrate.

The so-called C-PVEH device lived up to its expectations. Tests and simulations revealed that it could maintain high performance even after being bent more than 100,000 times. It proved capable of storing the generated electricity and powering LED lights. Additionally, it outperformed other KNN-based polymer composites in terms of energy output density.

The C-PVEH will help propel the development of self-powered IoT sensors, leading to more energy-efficient IoT devices.

Narita and his colleagues are also excited about the technological advancements of their breakthrough. “As well as the societal benefits of our C-PVEH device, we are thrilled with the contributions we have made to the field of energy harvesting and sensor technology. The blend of excellent energy output density and high resilience can guide future research into other composite materials for diverse applications,” he added.

***

Piezoelectric is a fascinating field. With much in common with microphones that generate electrical information – piezoelectric simply makes watts. Oddly making a high performance microphones is much more developed than piezoelectric devices.

Getting to enough motion to flex a piezoelectric device has been a starting point that has immense variation. A heavy duty diesel engine that shakes is a very different proposition than a structure bending in a wind.

ADVERTISEMENT

This technology is getting closer to the small higher frequency energy sources.

Sofar there haven’t been any highly cost efficient piezoelectric devices for mass market sale. But the gap is closing in to marketability.

By Brian Westenhaus via New Energy and Fuel

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Can Quantum Computing Save Bitcoin From Itself?
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

‘Nuclear Diesel’ Could Become A Gamechanger In Energy Markets

‘Nuclear Diesel’ Could Become A Gamechanger In Energy Markets
The Permian Basin Is Out-Producing Saudi Arabia’s Ghawar Field

The Permian Basin Is Out-Producing Saudi Arabia’s Ghawar Field
Are Oil Prices Set for A Rally?

Are Oil Prices Set for A Rally?
Oil Prices Fall As Fears Of A Global Economic Slowdown Grow

Oil Prices Fall As Fears Of A Global Economic Slowdown Grow
WTI Drops As Demand Fears Take Over Markets

WTI Drops As Demand Fears Take Over Markets

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com