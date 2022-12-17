New Breakthrough Could Pave The Way For Commercial Bioplastics

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 22 hours 74.29 -1.82 -2.39%
Graph down Brent Crude 21 hours 79.04 -2.17 -2.67%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 78.23 -1.60 -2.00%
Graph down Natural Gas 22 hours 6.600 -0.370 -5.31%
Graph down Gasoline 22 hours 2.132 -0.035 -1.59%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 77.89 -0.75 -0.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 77.89 -0.75 -0.95%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.54 -2.47 -3.09%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 80.47 +0.50 +0.63%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 69.84 -3.14 -4.30%
Chart Gasoline 22 hours 2.132 -0.035 -1.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 75.38 -1.11 -1.45%
Graph down Murban 2 days 79.45 -1.21 -1.50%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 73.86 -2.34 -3.07%
Graph down Basra Light 383 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 77.97 -2.36 -2.94%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 77.54 -2.47 -3.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.54 -2.47 -3.09%
Chart Girassol 2 days 76.95 -2.47 -3.11%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 80.47 +0.50 +0.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 48.36 -1.28 -2.58%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 54.86 -1.17 -2.09%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 78.26 -1.17 -1.47%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 76.51 -1.17 -1.51%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 73.66 -1.17 -1.56%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 70.36 -1.17 -1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 70.36 -1.17 -1.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 71.66 -1.17 -1.61%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 80.61 -1.17 -1.43%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 69.96 -1.17 -1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 77.89 -0.75 -0.95%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 72.00 -1.50 -2.04%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 65.75 -1.50 -2.23%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 79.40 +1.88 +2.43%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 70.19 -1.17 -1.64%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 72.59 -1.17 -1.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 72.59 -1.17 -1.59%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 72.00 -1.50 -2.04%
Chart Kansas Common 20 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 82.67 -1.17 -1.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 51 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 15 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 12 mins "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 6 days Uniper is over - Germany (Government) buys the Company
  • 9 days "Oil prices likely not responsible for inflation and other energy insights by hedge fund manager Josh Young" - Kitco News interview by David Lin
  • 8 days "How BlackRock Conquered the World" by James Corbett (all 3 parts)
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 1 day "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 7 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 7 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 9 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Earthquakes Increase Costs Even More For Texas Shale Producers

U.S. Oil Rig Count Slips Along With Crude Prices

U.S. Oil Rig Count Slips Along With Crude Prices

The U.S. oil rig fell…

Good News For Energy Investors Even As Oil Prices Fall

Good News For Energy Investors Even As Oil Prices Fall

It's time for energy investors…

There's More Volatility To Come For Oil Markets

There's More Volatility To Come For Oil Markets

Oil prices had been heading…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

New Breakthrough Could Pave The Way For Commercial Bioplastics

By Brian Westenhaus - Dec 17, 2022, 2:00 PM CST
  • Amsterdam researchers have made a major leap forward in the production of biobased polyesters.
  • The breakthrough could ultimately pave the way for commercial bioplastics.
  • Bioplastics offer a promising alternative to petroleum-based plastics.
Join Our Community

Researchers at Universiteit van Amsterdam made an important step towards the production of fully biobased, rigid polyesters. The process replaces petroleum in the production of very strong and durable biobased plastics from building blocks that are already commercially available.

In a recent paper published in Nature Communications, researchers at the Industrial Sustainable Chemistry group led by Prof. Gert-Jan Gruter presented a simple, yet innovative, synthesis strategy to overcome the inherently low reactivity of biobased secondary diols and arrive at polyesters that have very good mechanical- and thermal properties, and at the same time high molecular weights.

The research was carried out within the RIBIPOL project funded by the Dutch Research Council NWO with contributions from industry, notably LEGO and Avantium. The LEGO toy company supported the project as part of the search for non-fossil alternatives for its plastic bricks. Avantium is interested in bottle- and film applications.

First author of the paper is PhD student Daniel Weinland, who graduated on October 27th, 2022 . In total, 5 PhD students are involved in the RIBIPOL project, of which 2 have defended their thesis recently.

In general, polyester plastics are synthesized from small dialcohol and diacid molecules. These monomers are coupled in a condensation reaction, resulting in a long polymer chain of molecular building blocks in an alternating fashion. The macroscopic material properties result both from the number of building blocks that make up the polymer chain, and from the inherent properties of the monomers. In particular their rigidity is key to a firm, strong and durable plastic. In this regard, the glucose-derived dialcohol isosorbide is unique among potential biobased monomers. It has a very rigid molecular structure and is already industrially available.

However, isosorbide is rather unreactive, and in the past two decades it has proven quite challenging to obtain useful isosorbide-based polyesters. It was nearly impossible to arrive at sufficiently long polymer chains (to achieve a certain ductility) while incorporating sufficiently high amounts of isosorbide (to arrive at a strong and durable material).

Incorporating an aryl alcohol

Weinland and his RIBIPOL colleagues have overcome this impasse by incorporating an aryl alcohol in the polymerization process. This leads to in situ formation of reactive aryl esters and a significant enhancement of the end group reactivity during polycondensation, the last stage of polyester synthesis when isosorbides low reactivity inhibits chain growth in traditional melt polyesterification.

As a result, high molecular weight materials could be produced with incorporation of high fractions of the biobased, rigid secondary diol, even up to 100 mol%. For the first time high molecular weight poly(isosorbide succinate) could be produced, the polyester obtained from isosorbide and succinic acid.

The resulting strong plastics outperform existing plastics like PET in terms of heat resistance, which is for instance relevant for reuse – think of washing bottles that takes place at a scalding 85° C. The isosorbide-based polymers also show promising barrier and mechanical properties that can outperform common fossil-based materials.

The novel polymerisation approach described in the paper is characterized by operational simplicity and the use of standard polyester synthesis equipment. It suits both existing and novel polyester compositions; the researchers foresee exploration of previously inaccessible polyester compositions based on monomers with a low reactivity but also the application of similar methods in other classes of polymers such as polyamides and polycarbonates.

***

A quite noteworthy amount of the world’s petroleum production is destined for producing plastics. While this breakthrough isn’t on a grand scale or encompass a massive share of the plastics made right now it does crack the door open for more biobased rather than fossil based feedstocks.

While the press release spared us a bunch of numbers about polyesters in the world’s economy they also didn’t describe any costs of production that would give us a sense of the practicality the research offers. One does hope that the production process is at least competitive.

There is likely some niches of market that will welcome the results. The assertion of great strength, even compared to the PET family of plastic is a very encouraging sign.

By Brian Westenhaus via New Energy and Fuel

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Turkmenistan Is The Center Of A Geopolitical Tug Of War
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil Price Cap Continues To Baffle Traders

The Oil Price Cap Continues To Baffle Traders
More Biden Oil And Gas Restrictions Are On The Horizon

More Biden Oil And Gas Restrictions Are On The Horizon
Big Oil Pours Billions In The Permian Basin

Big Oil Pours Billions In The Permian Basin
What Iron Ore Prices Tell Us About Where Crude Oil Is Headed

What Iron Ore Prices Tell Us About Where Crude Oil Is Headed
Oil Prices Continue To Climb As China Reopens

Oil Prices Continue To Climb As China Reopens



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com