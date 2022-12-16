Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Ford’s Electric Pickup Is $15,000 More Expensive Than Its Original Listing Price

By ZeroHedge - Dec 16, 2022, 12:30 PM CST

The base version of the Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup now starts at $56,000, more than 40%, or about $15,000, over its original listing price earlier this year, according to Electrek. Ford hiked prices in August and October. 

Electrek discovered the stealth price hike after visiting the order page of the Detriot-based automaker's website. The configuration and base price of all EV Lightning variants is shown below. 

"Interestingly, the prices of the other versions of the F-150 Lightning haven't increased with this update. The cheapest way to get a Lightning with the longer-range extended battery pack is still the XLT, starting at $81,000," Electrek said. 

There was no explanation by Electrek or Ford about the price hike. However, we pointed out several days ago that lithium-ion battery packs jumped in price for the first time since BloombergNEF began tracking. 

Meanwhile, lithium prices per ton are skyrocketing. 

Higher prices could spark an affordability issue that might jeopardize EV adoption. Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas recently told clients that EV demand is slowing. 

By Zerohedge.com

