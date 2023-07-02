NASA Sets Out To Solve The Universe's Greatest Mystery: Dark Energy

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 days 70.64 +0.78 +1.12%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days 74.90 +0.56 +0.75%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.87 +0.82 +1.09%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 days 2.798 +0.097 +3.59%
Graph up Gasoline 2 days 2.545 +0.042 +1.66%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 70.28 -0.83 -1.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 70.28 -0.83 -1.17%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Opec Basket 10 days 74.14 -3.10 -4.01%
Chart Mars US 2 days 71.84 +0.63 +0.88%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.545 +0.042 +1.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 75.66 +2.41 +3.29%
Graph up Murban 3 days 77.26 +2.33 +3.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 74.80 +1.99 +2.73%
Graph down Basra Light 580 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 76.08 +1.85 +2.49%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Girassol 3 days 77.74 +1.63 +2.14%
Chart Opec Basket 10 days 74.14 -3.10 -4.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 33 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 48.61 +0.30 +0.62%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 72.01 +0.30 +0.42%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 70.26 +0.30 +0.43%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 67.41 +0.30 +0.45%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 64.11 +0.30 +0.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 64.11 +0.30 +0.47%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 65.41 +0.30 +0.46%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 74.36 +0.30 +0.41%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 63.71 +0.30 +0.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 70.28 -0.83 -1.17%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 64.00 -1.75 -2.66%
Graph down Giddings 6 days 57.75 -1.75 -2.94%
Graph down ANS West Coast 11 days 75.57 -2.85 -3.63%
Graph down West Texas Sour 6 days 61.93 -1.46 -2.30%
Graph down Eagle Ford 6 days 64.18 -1.46 -2.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 64.18 -1.46 -2.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 6 days 64.00 -1.75 -2.66%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 60.00 +0.25 +0.42%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 72.15 -3.80 -5.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours Wind energy costs are rising
  • 8 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 21 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 1 day Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Is OPEC Locked Into Supply Cuts With Oil Below $75?

The Man Behind The Success Of Modern Lithium Ion Batteries

The Man Behind The Success Of Modern Lithium Ion Batteries

Goodenough’s groundbreaking work began in…

Russia Remains On The Brink Of Civil War

Russia Remains On The Brink Of Civil War

Putin may have survived the…

Oil Prices Remain Rangebound Despite Growing Optimism

Oil Prices Remain Rangebound Despite Growing Optimism

Oil prices are rangebound this…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

NASA Sets Out To Solve The Universe's Greatest Mystery: Dark Energy

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 02, 2023, 4:00 PM CDT
  • NASA and ESA are collaborating to investigate dark energy, a phenomenon that remains largely unknown despite its significant impact on the Universe's expansion.
  • The Euclid and Roman telescopes will be used to measure dark energy with unprecedented precision and gather more data to test different theories about its nature.
  • By mapping the large-scale structure of the Universe, the telescopes aim to uncover the role of gravity and provide valuable insights into dark energy and dark matter.
Join Our Community
Space

NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) are teaming up to explore one of the biggest puzzles of the Universe: dark energy. 

A new space telescope, Euclid, which will explore the dark Universe, is launching in July on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral in Florida. With an important contribution from NASA, the ESA mission will look into why the Universe is expanding, a still unknown phenomenon that scientists have dubbed "dark energy."   

Currently, more is unknown than known about dark energy. Scientists know how much dark energy there is because they know how it affects the Universe's expansion. 

Everything else about dark energy is a complete mystery, NASA says

But the mystery is huge, and a first step to solving it could be the beginning of understanding at least a fraction of the Universe. Dark energy makes up 68% of the Universe. Another 27% is made up of dark matter. And only 5% is the rest—everything on Earth and everything ever observed by scientists with all of their instruments. 

So NASA and the ESA are joining forces to try to shed some light on one of the Universe's greatest mysteries.

Scientists are unsure whether the universe's accelerated expansion is caused by an additional energy component, or whether it signals that the current understanding of gravity needs to be changed in some way.

By May 2027, NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope will join ESA's mission Euclid to explore this puzzle in ways that have never been possible before. NASA's Roman and ESA's Euclid will be used by astronomers to test the two theories about dark energy at the same time.   

"Twenty-five years after its discovery, the universe's accelerated expansion remains one of the most pressing mysteries in astrophysics," said Jason Rhodes, a senior research scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. Rhodes is also a deputy project scientist for Roman and the U.S. science lead for Euclid. 

"With these upcoming telescopes, we will measure dark energy in different ways and with far more precision than previously achievable, opening up a new era of exploration into this mystery." 

There are different theories about dark energy. One explanation is that it is a property of space. Another is that it is a new kind of dynamical energy fluid or field, something that fills all of space but something whose effect on the expansion of the Universe is the opposite of that of matter and normal energy.  

Another possible explanation could be that Albert Einstein's theory of gravity is incorrect. 

"The thing that is needed to decide between dark energy possibilities - a property of space, a new dynamic fluid, or a new theory of gravity - is more data, better data," NASA says. 

So, NASA and ESA hope that their Euclid and Roman missions, which will map parts of the Universe, could be the beginning of understanding the dark energy mystery. 

The Euclid space telescope will create a map of the large-scale structure of the Universe across space and time by observing billions of galaxies out to 10 billion light-years across more than a third of the sky. Euclid will explore how the Universe has expanded and how structure has formed over cosmic history, revealing more about the role of gravity and the nature of dark energy and dark matter. 

ADVERTISEMENT

"Together, Euclid and Roman will add up to much more than the sum of their parts," said Yun Wang, a senior research scientist at Caltech/IPAC in Pasadena, California, who has led galaxy clustering science groups for both Euclid and Roman. 

"Combining their observations will give astronomers a better sense of what's actually going on in the universe."  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

New Advances In Lithium Air Batteries Promise Greener Future
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Sees Natural Gas Revenues Collapse

Russia Sees Natural Gas Revenues Collapse
Russia Remains On The Brink Of Civil War

Russia Remains On The Brink Of Civil War
Foreign Intel: Iran Close To Testing First Nuke

Foreign Intel: Iran Close To Testing First Nuke
U.S. Shale Has Finally Grown Up

U.S. Shale Has Finally Grown Up
Traders To Blame As European Gas Markets Descend Into Chaos

Traders To Blame As European Gas Markets Descend Into Chaos

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com