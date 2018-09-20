More U.S. Sanctions On Russia Would Be Counter Productive

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 12 mins 70.25 -0.07 -0.10%
Brent Crude 41 mins 78.22 -0.70 -0.89%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.952 -0.012 -0.40%
Mars US 39 mins 73.55 -1.32 -1.76%
Opec Basket 2 days 77.06 +0.97 +1.27%
Urals 18 hours 76.38 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 78.88 +1.31 +1.69%
Louisiana Light 2 days 78.88 +1.31 +1.69%
Bonny Light 2 days 80.03 +0.28 +0.35%
Mexican Basket 2 days 70.20 +0.85 +1.23%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.952 -0.012 -0.40%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 76.80 +1.23 +1.63%
Murban 2 days 79.17 +1.36 +1.75%
Iran Heavy 2 days 73.61 +0.09 +0.12%
Basra Light 2 days 78.07 +0.13 +0.17%
Saharan Blend 2 days 78.76 +0.05 +0.06%
Bonny Light 2 days 80.03 +0.28 +0.35%
Bonny Light 2 days 80.03 +0.28 +0.35%
Girassol 2 days 79.37 +0.28 +0.35%
Opec Basket 2 days 77.06 +0.97 +1.27%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.84 -1.60 -4.06%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 30.77 +1.18 +3.99%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 61.77 +1.18 +1.95%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 70.92 +1.18 +1.69%
Sweet Crude 2 days 51.52 +1.18 +2.34%
Peace Sour 2 days 47.77 +1.18 +2.53%
Peace Sour 2 days 47.77 +1.18 +2.53%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 59.77 +1.18 +2.01%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 56.52 +1.18 +2.13%
Central Alberta 2 days 49.77 +1.18 +2.43%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 78.88 +1.31 +1.69%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 67.25 -0.25 -0.37%
Giddings 18 hours 61.00 -0.25 -0.41%
ANS West Coast 3 days 77.62 +0.98 +1.28%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 64.75 -0.32 -0.49%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 68.70 -0.32 -0.46%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 68.70 -0.32 -0.46%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 67.25 -0.32 -0.47%
Kansas Common 2 days 61.25 +1.25 +2.08%
Buena Vista 2 days 78.63 +1.27 +1.64%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes THE GREAT OIL PRICE PREDICTION CHALLENGE OF 2018
  • 9 minutes Big Oil Costs Can't Go Much Lower
  • 13 minutes Time For Reaction: Trump Presses OPEC to Reduce Prices as Crude Trades Near $80
  • 9 hours So oil touched $80! (WTI break $71 twice). What does the future hold?
  • 17 hours China Tariff Threatens U.S. LNG Boom
  • 9 hours Regime For Regime: China Says Willing To Provide Venezuela With What Help It Can
  • 35 mins So about that psychological oil price ceiling of $80 ... Trump's Twitter sledgehammer is right on cue, again
  • 12 hours Blackouts in Australia
  • 10 hours Google And Facebook Lead Digital's March To Half Of The U.S. Ad Market
  • 12 hours Global Hunger Continues to Grow Driven By Climate Change
  • 23 hours Famous Musk's Tweet Puts Tesla Under Criminal Investigation
  • 1 day WTI now at $70+ headed for $50s
  • 7 hours PetroChina Inks Its Biggest Qatar LNG Deal as U.S. Trade at Risk
  • 3 hours Permian already crested the productivity bell curve - downward now to Tier 2 geological locations
  • 5 hours Economic collapse? Iran's Khamenei Tells Rouhani, Ministers, To Solve Economic problems
  • 6 hours Qatar/Germany: 10 billion Euro Investment In Germany's Energy Sector

Breaking News:

Exxon, Chevron, Occidental Join Oil And Gas Climate Initiative

Alt Text

Cyber Threats Are Mounting For U.S. Energy

Cybercrime is on the rise…

Alt Text

Are Flying Taxis Just 4 Years Away?

A British entrepreneur’s unicorn startup,…

Alt Text

The World’s No.1 Offshore Boom Is Facing Uncertainty

Uncertainty about the upcoming elections…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nicholas Trickett

Nicholas Trickett

Nicholas Trickett currently works at a think tank in Washington D.C. He is finishing an M.A. in Eurasian studies through the European University at St.…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

More U.S. Sanctions On Russia Would Be Counter Productive

By Nicholas Trickett - Sep 20, 2018, 4:00 PM CDT Pipeline

Hoping to push back against Russia and prevent president Trump from changing current policy, the Senate has produced two new sanctions bills: the Defending Elections from Threats by Establishing Redlines (DETER) Act and the Defending American Security from Kremlin Aggression Act (DASKAA). Both would create a new set of harsh sanctions designed to significantly increase pressure on Russia’s economy, namely firms in the energy and metals sectors given their central role in providing tax revenues and employment in Russia. But the bills’ energy sector provisions as currently written threaten national interests rather than advance them.

DASKAA is the larger of the two current bills in committee. The bill in its current form would automatically place sanctions on any American energy firm working with a Russian parastatal – a state-owned or private firm advancing state interests –on a project worth more than $250 million located outside of Russia. Firms will be frozen out of countless international projects if Russian firms participate. The DETER Act would block U.S. firms from using railway carriers in Russia that supply energy projects in countries such as Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

Unfortunately for U.S. policymakers, it would be difficult to convince the European Union (EU) to commit to similar measures. There’s little need, given the effectiveness of existing sanctions and Europe’s energy needs. Production of natural gas in the EU is structurally declining. While U.S. LNG exports may increasingly flow to Europe, Russia will remain a key trade partner; liquefied natural gas is more expensive than piped gas. Europe’s import dependence is only going to grow, but the EU has been largely successful in limiting the risks posed by Russia’s attempts to politicize European gas markets.

The U.S. Treasury sanctions imposed in 2014 and those implemented by Congress last summer are effective precisely because they focus on altering the Russian energy sector’s long-term ability to produce tax revenues for the Kremlin. Russian firms now face considerable pressure internationally as a result. Their lack of access to Western energy technology, difficulty raising loans from western banks, and generally worse corporate standards make them less competitive. The technology gap continues to grow, making Russian firms less able to enter technologically demanding projects or else developing their own shale production domestically. Nikolai Patrushev, the head of Russia’s National Security Council, admitted to news service Interfax in early August that technology sanctions were taking a heavy toll on Russia’s energy sector. Related: The Biggest Risk In Today’s Oil Markets

Russian firms collectively relied on imports for up to 70 percent of their technological needs when sanctions were put in place in 2014. So far, Russia hasn’t adequately replaced imports at home or with gear made elsewhere. Even a few years’ delay in investments or the adoption of technology has large structural effects on the Russia’s oil output since its largest fields are aging. Gas production is steady, but much less lucrative.

Evidence shows firms like Rosneft and Lukoil aren’t terribly rosy about their long-term plans within Russia. A 2016 report from the Russian energy ministry’s projections showed that Russian oil production will begin to decline structurally by the early 2020s. The question is by how much. Per the same, companies suggested Russian production would drop nearly 50 percent by 2035. Though Russia’s oil production has been resilient the last four years, newer deals with China are also beginning to strain its ability to maintain its share of the market in Europe while increasing its sales to China and the Asia-Pacific.

Though its production looks strong for the long-term, Gazprom in particular has seen its bargaining power in Europe erode due to legal decisions, business negotiations, and the EU’s energy strategy. Congress’ attempts to exert greater pressure will stoke divisions with key partners while creating unintended, negative consequences for U.S. foreign policy.

By forcing companies out of any project with the participation of a Russian parastatal worth more than $250 million, firms like Rosneft, Lukoil, and Gazprom can do their best to bid for even insignificant stakes to freeze out western competition from important finds. Firms like Saudi Aramco, CNPC Indonesia’s Pertamina, and even privately-owned firms from elsewhere can then coordinate with Russian firms to exploit DASKAA. They could then acquire large stakes in strategically important projects. Instead of restricting Russia, these proposals ironically create a new means to pressure the West and enable Russian firms to compete despite their limitations.

Denying U.S. firms the ability to import needed equipment for projects in Kazakhstan will threaten tens of billions of dollars of existing investments in an important market. Chinese and Russian companies would be able to supplant American businesses, reducing Astana’s ability to play off different interests. That would increase Kazakhstan’s dependence on Russia and China, and weaken Washington’s role in Central Asia. Neither is a net positive for the U.S. Related: Oil Prices Inch Higher On Crude, Gasoline Draw

The reality is that the U.S and EU have gone as far as possible sanctioning Russia’s energy sector without damaging transatlantic relations. Rather than add sanctions, Washington would be wiser to rely on the competitiveness of Western companies. Enhancing western energy ties with Russia’s neighbors and partners across the Asia-Pacific is a more effective means of countering Russia’s energy strategy. Natural gas prices are expected to slowly converge between different regions by the 2030s as more gas is traded globally. Gazprom is losing its political power over prices as well as market access over time.

Current sanctions have already had a significant impact on Russia. Allowing Western businesses to continue to compete with their Russian counterparts from an advantageous position would be better than handing Russia a means of explicitly undercutting U.S. oil and gas interests abroad using its parastatals. There are limits to sanctions. Washington needs to better learn them.

By Nicholas Trickett for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Nuclear Power Could Be Key In Reaching Climate Goals
Nicholas Trickett

Nicholas Trickett

Nicholas Trickett currently works at a think tank in Washington D.C. He is finishing an M.A. in Eurasian studies through the European University at St.…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Millennials Making Millions In Texas Oil

The Millennials Making Millions In Texas Oil
Oil Prices Jump On Saudi Arabia’s $80 Claim

Oil Prices Jump On Saudi Arabia’s $80 Claim

 Why WTI Could Crash In The Coming Weeks

Why WTI Could Crash In The Coming Weeks

 Diesel Demand Is Set To Soar

Diesel Demand Is Set To Soar

 Iran Sanctions Are Damaging The Dollar

Iran Sanctions Are Damaging The Dollar

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com