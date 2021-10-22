Mexico’s Government Is Suffocating Its Energy Sector

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 6 hours 83.76 +1.26 +1.53%
Graph up Brent Crude 5 hours 85.53 +0.92 +1.09%
Graph up Natural Gas 6 hours 5.280 +0.165 +3.23%
Graph down Heating Oil 6 hours 2.539 -0.010 -0.40%
Graph up Gasoline 6 hours 2.482 +0.002 +0.08%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 85.15 +1.26 +1.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 85.15 +1.26 +1.50%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 84.37 +1.33 +1.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.36 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Mars US 5 hours 80.91 +0.86 +1.07%
Chart Gasoline 6 hours 2.482 +0.002 +0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 22 hours 82.28 -0.53 -0.64%
Graph down Murban 22 hours 84.01 -0.41 -0.49%
Graph up Iran Heavy 22 hours 78.76 +1.13 +1.46%
Graph up Basra Light 22 hours 84.59 +0.70 +0.83%
Graph up Saharan Blend 22 hours 85.25 +1.40 +1.67%
Graph up Bonny Light 22 hours 84.37 +1.33 +1.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 84.37 +1.33 +1.60%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 84.48 +1.33 +1.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.36 +0.06 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 66.71 +0.46 +0.69%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 67.10 -1.82 -2.64%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 21 hours 81.50 -0.92 -1.12%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 21 hours 82.90 -0.92 -1.10%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 80.40 -0.92 -1.13%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 76.35 -0.92 -1.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 76.35 -0.92 -1.19%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 77.25 -0.92 -1.18%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 80.85 -0.92 -1.13%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 76.50 -0.92 -1.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 85.15 +1.26 +1.50%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.00 -1.50 -1.86%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 72.75 -1.50 -2.02%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 86.78 +1.07 +1.25%
Graph up West Texas Sour 22 hours 77.71 +1.26 +1.65%
Graph up Eagle Ford 22 hours 81.66 +1.26 +1.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 81.66 +1.26 +1.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.00 -1.50 -1.86%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 83.12 +9.12 +12.32%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 86.94 -1.62 -1.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 6 minutes China and India are both needing more coal and prices are now extremely high. They need maximum fossil fuel.
  • 11 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 23 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 20 hours "A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis" by Irina Slav --- MUST READ
  • 2 mins Putin and Xi have decided not to attend the Climate Summit in Glasgow
  • 12 hours Two Good and Plausible Ideas about Saving Water and Redirecting it to Where it is Needed.
  • 2 days Did China cherry-pick the factors that affected the economic slow-down?
  • 23 hours "Here is The Hidden $150 Trillion Agenda Behind The "Crusade" Against Climate Change" - Zero Hedge re: Bank of America REPORT
  • 1 day Are you aware of Oil Price short videos on our energy topics?
  • 6 hours The Climate Scare Stories Began With Far Left Ideology Per GreenPeace Co-Founder
  • 1 day Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 1 day NordStream2
  • 411 days Class Act: Bet You've Never Seen A President Do This.

Breaking News:

California Gasoline Prices Are Spiking

Global Oil And Gas Ambitions At Odds With Climate Targets

Global Oil And Gas Ambitions At Odds With Climate Targets

The oil, gas, and coal…

Middle East Oil Exporters To See Fast Economic Growth In 2022

Middle East Oil Exporters To See Fast Economic Growth In 2022

The six major Middle Eastern…

Peak Meat, EVs, and Solar: The World in 2030

Peak Meat, EVs, and Solar: The World in 2030

According to Principles for Responsible…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Mexico’s Government Is Suffocating Its Energy Sector

By Felicity Bradstock - Oct 22, 2021, 5:00 PM CDT
  • Mexico’s nationalization drive has done little good for its already struggling energy industry
  • President Lopez Obrador’s latest constitutional reform to transform electricity markets could diminish private investment
Join Our Community

Mexico, once a major oil producer, is facing mounting challenges as President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) makes it increasingly difficult for private companies to continue energy operations in favour of greater state ownership of the industry. 

AMLO looks to be pushing out private energy companies in a bid to make Mexico’s electricity and fuel market wholly state-owned. At the beginning of October, the Mexican government proposed a constitutional reform that would increase state control of the electricity market, overturning efforts by the previous administration to welcome private investors. If the reform goes ahead, the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) will gain control over half of Mexico’s electricity market and will set terms for private operators, with ALMO citing lower electricity costs for consumers as an objective.

If the reform gains political support, it will see the scrapping of the National Hydrocarbons Commission (CNH), as well as the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), the principal energy industry regulators. Targeting Mexican oil regulators that have propped the sector up for years has not surprisingly met criticism from opposing political parties as well as ALMO supporters.  

Until recently, the CNH has reinforced AMLO’s aims of weeding out corruption and illegal behaviour in the energy industry, shutting down three privately-owned fuel storage terminals in August, allegedly for the distribution and selling of illegal fuel. 

However, media sources suggest that AMLO’s proposed reforms and recent actions on energy are pushing Mexico’s oil and gas industry into the dark. So far, the Mexican President has stopped new licencing rounds and cancelled joint ventures between state-run oil company Pemex and deep-water operators. Now he looks to be battling against private operators across the industry as well as the long-standing regulators in a bid to establish a state-run oil and gas monopoly.  

Experts argue that Pemex’ joint venture ambitions were necessary for deep-water operations, as the company does not currently have the expertise needed to develop in this area, with current ventures spanning shallow water operations and oil refining. 

This is just the latest of a number of controversies surrounding the Mexican energy industry as attention has recently been drawn to the closure of a 315,000-bpd oil refinery in the Mexico State town of Tula, which shut its doors in September following the blocking of roads to the refinery by protesting teachers. Despite being closed for several weeks, it seems that no one knew about the closure until just recently when oil inventories at the refinery reached full capacity. 

Elsewhere, at the Dos Bocas refinery in the state of Tabasco, employees went on strike over working conditions and better pay. The $7.7 billion Dos Bocas refinery development was initiated by the AMLO government in 2019 to build upon his aim to make Mexico self-sufficient in its energy production, decreasing the country’s reliance on foreign imports. 

AMLO’s ambitions for a state-run energy industry and the development of the Dos Bocas refinery have just recently been criticised by the IMF, which urged Mexico to reconsider its strategy for Pemex and to postpone the Dos Bocas development as the country is still recovering from the deepest downturn in decades. 

IMF economists stated this month, “Pemex’s losses are placing a burden on taxpayers and crowding out other more productive uses of fiscal resources.” Furthermore, “Past corruption scandals underline the critical importance of strengthening governance and procurement processes within the company,” they explained. 

The recent controversies surrounding Mexico’s energy industry come just shortly after oil production was halted due to the impact of Hurricane Ida, which took most of the country’s oil offline. In late September, weeks after the storm hit, only 16 percent of crude oil production in the Gulf of Mexico was back online.

In addition to the extreme challenges faced due to tropical storms, strikes, and AMLO’s ambitions for a state-run energy industry, Pemex has repeatedly come under fire for its poor safety record. In August, five people were killed and six injured following a fire at an offshore Pemex platform, which also halted production in the region. This tragedy came just six weeks after a gas leak in an underwater Pemex pipeline caused a major fire in the ocean referred to as the “eye of fire”.

Pemex has faced significant scrutiny over its performance, safety measures, and environmental practices for years. Despite repeatedly promising to be more transparent about its carbon emissions, the company failed to explain why greenhouse gas emissions between April and June this year rose to double digits. Further, Pemex has already been downgraded by Natural Gas Intelligence for its poor environmental practices. 

The idea that a large proportion of control and management of the oil and gas industry could end up in Pemex’s hands, with little foreign expertise or involvement, is frankly extremely worrying. It seems to be something that even Pemex is less than happy about, as the company has long pursued joint ventures with oil supermajors such as Royal Dutch Shell, as well as smaller private companies. 

At a time when Mexico should be looking to boost oil supplies following the disruption of Hurricane Ida; when it should be investing in improving the performance and reputation of state-run Pemex; when it should be encouraging foreign and private investment to battle the poor economic state of the country following more than a year of pandemic, it seems that the AMLO administration is doing just the opposite in the President’s bid to create a state-run energy monopoly for better or for worse. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Is $85 The New Normal For Oil Markets?
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Forget $100, Options Traders Now Betting On Oil Prices Hitting $200

Forget $100, Options Traders Now Betting On Oil Prices Hitting $200
The 2021 Oil Price Rally Is Far From Over

The 2021 Oil Price Rally Is Far From Over
How Much Oil Can OPEC Realistically Add?

How Much Oil Can OPEC Realistically Add?
Refining Billionaire: $100 Oil Is Likely

Refining Billionaire: $100 Oil Is Likely
Exxon Considers Abandoning Major Oil And Gas Projects To Appease ESG Investors

Exxon Considers Abandoning Major Oil And Gas Projects To Appease ESG Investors



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com