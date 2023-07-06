MIT’s Groundbreaking Discovery In The Intriguing World Of Superconductivity

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 71.00 -0.79 -1.10%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 75.75 -0.90 -1.17%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 76.46 -0.86 -1.11%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.607 -0.050 -1.88%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.508 -0.011 -0.42%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.18 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 72.99 +2.00 +2.82%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.508 -0.011 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 6 days 75.66 +2.41 +3.29%
Graph up Murban 6 days 77.26 +2.33 +3.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 6 days 74.80 +1.99 +2.73%
Graph down Basra Light 583 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 6 days 76.08 +1.85 +2.49%
Graph up Bonny Light 6 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Girassol 6 days 77.74 +1.63 +2.14%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.18 +0.04 +0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 36 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 50.54 +2.00 +4.12%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 73.94 +2.00 +2.78%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 72.19 +2.00 +2.85%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 69.34 +2.00 +2.97%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 66.04 +2.00 +3.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 66.04 +2.00 +3.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 67.34 +2.00 +3.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 76.29 +2.00 +2.69%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 65.64 +2.00 +3.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 67.00 +3.00 +4.69%
Graph up Giddings 6 days 60.75 +3.00 +5.19%
Graph down ANS West Coast 14 days 75.57 -2.85 -3.63%
Graph up West Texas Sour 6 days 64.87 +2.94 +4.75%
Graph up Eagle Ford 6 days 67.12 +2.94 +4.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 67.12 +2.94 +4.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 6 days 67.00 +3.00 +4.69%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 62.00 +2.00 +3.33%
Chart Buena Vista 9 days 72.15 -3.80 -5.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 14 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 hours Wind energy costs are rising
  • 8 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 5 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

OPEC Maintains Its Rosy Outlook For Oil Demand In 2024

Metal Prices Face Bearish Headwinds

Metal Prices Face Bearish Headwinds

Metal prices, particularly hot-rolled coil…

Tesla Production Jumps 20% In China

Tesla Production Jumps 20% In China

Tesla’s stock skyrocketed higher in…

How To Spot Greenwashing In Renewables Investment

How To Spot Greenwashing In Renewables Investment

Many companies around the world…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

MIT’s Groundbreaking Discovery In The Intriguing World Of Superconductivity

By Brian Westenhaus - Jul 06, 2023, 11:00 AM CDT
  • The MIT research team studied the nematic transition of iron selenide, the highest-temperature iron-based superconductor, revealing a different mechanism for the shift to superconductivity compared to other materials.
  • Contrary to common belief, the team found that iron selenide's transition to a superconducting state involves a collective shift in atoms' orbital energy, rather than a coordinated shift in magnetic spins.
  • The discovery provides a new avenue to uncovering unconventional superconductors, potentially leading to applications in high-speed, magnetically levitating trains, and more precise and lightweight MRI machines.
Join Our Community
Science

A Massachusetts Institute of Technology study sheds surprising light on how certain superconductors undergo a ‘nematic transition’ – unlocking new, superconducting behavior. The results could help identify unconventional superconducting materials.

Under certain conditions – usually exceedingly cold ones – some materials shift their structure to unlock new, superconducting behavior. This structural shift is known as a “nematic transition,” and physicists suspect that it offers a new way to drive materials into a superconducting state where electrons can flow entirely friction-free.

But what exactly drives this transition in the first place? The answer could help scientists improve existing superconductors and discover new ones.

Now, MIT physicists have identified the key to how one class of superconductors undergoes a nematic transition, and it’s in surprising contrast to what many scientists had assumed.

The physicists made their discovery studying iron selenide (FeSe), a two-dimensional material that is the highest-temperature iron-based superconductor. The material is known to switch to a superconducting state at temperatures as high as 70 kelvins (close to -300° Fahrenheit). Though still ultracold, this transition temperature is higher than that of most superconducting materials.

The higher the temperature at which a material can exhibit superconductivity, the more promising it can be for use in the real world, such as for realizing powerful electromagnets for more precise and lightweight MRI machines or high-speed, magnetically levitating trains.

For those and other possibilities, scientists will first need to understand what drives a nematic switch in high-temperature superconductors like iron selenide. In other iron-based superconducting materials, scientists have observed that this switch occurs when individual atoms suddenly shift their magnetic spin toward one coordinated, preferred magnetic direction.

But the MIT team found that iron selenide shifts through an entirely new mechanism. Rather than undergoing a coordinated shift in spins, atoms in iron selenide undergo a collective shift in their orbital energy. It’s a fine distinction, but one that opens a new door to discovering unconventional superconductors.

Riccardo Comin, the Class of 1947 Career Development Associate Professor of Physics at MIT noted, “Our study reshuffles things a bit when it comes to the consensus that was created about what drives nematicity. There are many pathways to get to unconventional superconductivity. This offers an additional avenue to realize superconducting states.”

Comin and his colleagues published their results in a study appearing in Nature Materials. Co-authors at MIT include Connor Occhialini, Shua Sanchez, and Qian Song, along with Gilberto Fabbris, Yongseong Choi, Jong-Woo Kim, and Philip Ryan at Argonne National Laboratory.

Following the thread

 The word “nematicity” stems from the Greek word “nema,” meaning “thread” – for instance, to describe the thread-like body of the nematode worm. Nematicity is also used to describe conceptual threads, such as coordinated physical phenomena. For instance, in the study of liquid crystals, nematic behavior can be observed when molecules assemble in coordinated lines.

In recent years, physicists have used nematicity to describe a coordinated shift that drives a material into a superconducting state. Strong interactions between electrons cause the material as a whole to stretch infinitesimally, like microscopic taffy, in one particular direction that allows electrons to flow freely in that direction. The big question has been what kind of interaction causes the stretching. In some iron-based materials, this stretching seems to be driven by atoms that spontaneously shift their magnetic spins to point in the same direction. Scientists have therefore assumed that most iron-based superconductors make the same, spin-driven transition.

But iron selenide seems to buck this trend. The material, which happens to transition into a superconducting state at the highest temperature of any iron-based material, also seems to lack any coordinated magnetic behavior.

“Iron selenide has the least clear story of all these materials,” said Sanchez, who is an MIT postdoc and NSF MPS-Ascend Fellow. “In this case, there’s no magnetic order. So, understanding the origin of nematicity requires looking very carefully at how the electrons arrange themselves around the iron atoms, and what happens as those atoms stretch apart.”

A super continuum

In their new study, the researchers worked with ultrathin, millimeter-long samples of iron selenide, which they glued to a thin strip of titanium. They mimicked the structural stretching that occurs during a nematic transition by physically stretching the titanium strip, which in turn stretched the iron selenide samples. As they stretched the samples by a fraction of a micron at a time, they looked for any properties that shifted in a coordinated fashion.

Using ultrabright X-rays, the team tracked how the atoms in each sample were moving, as well as how each atom’s electrons were behaving. After a certain point, they observed a definite, coordinated shift in the atoms’ orbitals. Atomic orbitals are essentially energy levels that an atom’s electrons can occupy. In iron selenide, electrons can occupy one of two orbital states around an iron atom. Normally, the choice of which state to occupy is random. But the team found that as they stretched the iron selenide, its electrons began to overwhelmingly prefer one orbital state over the other. This signaled a clear, coordinated shift, along with a new mechanism of nematicity, and superconductivity.

“What we’ve shown is that there are different underlying physics when it comes to spin versus orbital nematicity, and there’s going to be a continuum of materials that go between the two,” says Occhialini, an MIT graduate student. “Understanding where you are on that landscape will be important in looking for new superconductors.”

ADVERTISEMENT

***

The MIT team has zeroed in on a way to build data for identifying superconductors that will expand out the file of possible materials for seeking the higher temperature candidates.

This is very insightful work. One does hope for two things. One would be that as the information flows in that other measures might be identified that helps get to a room temp or warmer superconductor. Second would be that as test setups are made, such as when stretching a sample, that there might be a way to gather data while the stretch takes place.

The team seems to have mapped a very useful and practical way to expand the field of materials for research and discovery. One hopes that should a major discovery come, that this team’s work is noted as the key to knowing how and where to look.

By Brian Westenhaus via New Energy and Fuel

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Venezuela’s Oil Exports Jump To Over 700,000 Bpd
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Sees Natural Gas Revenues Collapse

Russia Sees Natural Gas Revenues Collapse
Why The U.S. Has Become The Blackout Capital Of The Developed World

Why The U.S. Has Become The Blackout Capital Of The Developed World
Russia Remains On The Brink Of Civil War

Russia Remains On The Brink Of Civil War
Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan Sidestep Russia With New Trade Partnership

Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan Sidestep Russia With New Trade Partnership
Saudi Arabia Sets The Stage For Big OPEC Production Cuts

Saudi Arabia Sets The Stage For Big OPEC Production Cuts

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com