Low Oil Prices Force BP To Slash Dividends

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 41.57 +0.56 +1.37%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 44.35 +0.20 +0.45%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.184 +0.083 +3.95%
Graph up Mars US 21 hours 42.01 +1.04 +2.54%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 44.02 +1.00 +2.32%
Graph down Urals 2 days 42.50 -1.45 -3.30%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.48 +0.78 +1.87%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 42.48 +0.78 +1.87%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 43.88 +0.96 +2.24%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 39.05 +2.11 +5.71%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.184 +0.083 +3.95%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 6 days 42.56 -0.42 -0.98%
Graph down Murban 6 days 42.95 -0.40 -0.92%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 43.65 +0.93 +2.18%
Graph up Basra Light 6 days 45.42 +0.15 +0.33%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 44.06 +1.13 +2.63%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 43.88 +0.96 +2.24%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 43.88 +0.96 +2.24%
Chart Girassol 5 days 44.59 +1.17 +2.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 44.02 +1.00 +2.32%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 28.77 +0.37 +1.30%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 33.01 +0.74 +2.29%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 40.01 +0.74 +1.88%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 41.41 +0.74 +1.82%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 37.76 +0.74 +2.00%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 36.76 +0.74 +2.05%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 36.76 +0.74 +2.05%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 38.01 +0.74 +1.99%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 39.66 +0.74 +1.90%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 36.76 +0.74 +2.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.48 +0.78 +1.87%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 37.50 +0.75 +2.04%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 31.25 +0.75 +2.46%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 41.63 +0.02 +0.05%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 34.96 +0.74 +2.16%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 38.91 +0.74 +1.94%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 38.91 +0.74 +1.94%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 37.50 +0.75 +2.04%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.25 +0.75 +2.46%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.75 +0.74 +1.64%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Biden Seeks $2 Trillion Clean Energy And Infrastructure Spending Boost
  • 6 minutes Pompeo upsets China; oil & gas prices to fall
  • 11 minutes The Secret China Iran Oil Deal At The Heart Of One Belt One Road Project
  • 2 hours Trump Hands Putin Major Geopolitical Victory
  • 2 hours Trump Suggests Delaying Election Amid Fraud Claims
  • 3 hours End Game For Oil? OPEC Prepares For An Age Of Dwindling Demand
  • 16 hours While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 19 hours Rational analysis of CV19 from Harvard Medical School
  • 2 days "The Great Reset" What does this mean for you.
  • 2 days Mask Disposal
  • 3 days The World is Facing a Solar Panel Waste Problem
  • 2 days You may all go to hell
  • 2 days Biden admits he has been tested for Cognitive Decline several times. Didn't show any proof of test results.
  • 2 hours Enough is Enough...
  • 22 hours What happens to oil and gas production when 1/2 of Oklahoma is handed over to the Tribes
  • 3 days Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?

Breaking News:

Libya's Meager Crude Oil Exports Set To Plunge In August

Is Hydrogen The Future For U.S. Power Companies?

Is Hydrogen The Future For U.S. Power Companies?

The hydrogen bug has finally…

Apache Compensates For Poor Earnings With A Major Oil Discovery

Apache Compensates For Poor Earnings With A Major Oil Discovery

Recent large discoveries in the…

U.S. Natural Gas Assets Are Selling For Pennies On The Dollar

U.S. Natural Gas Assets Are Selling For Pennies On The Dollar

Range Resources has agreed to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Low Oil Prices Force BP To Slash Dividends

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 04, 2020, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

For the first time since the Deepwater Horizon disaster in 2010, BP (NYSE: BP) slashed its dividend, halving the payout to shareholders after reporting a US$16.8-billion loss for the second quarter on the back of low oil prices and billions of US dollars in impairments.  

BP will pay a dividend of 5.25 cents per share for the quarter, compared to 10.5 cents per share for the previous quarter, the UK-based company said on Tuesday in an announcement of a dividend cut that was expected by analysts, after similar dividend cuts from Shell and Equinor.

During the second quarter, BP’s net debt was cut by US$10.5 billion to US$40.9 billion, mostly due to the issue of US$11.9 billion in hybrid bonds.

“These headline results have been driven by another very challenging quarter, but also by the deliberate steps we have taken as we continue to reimagine energy and reinvent bp. In particular, our reset of long-term price assumptions and the related impairment and exploration write-off charges had a major impact. Beneath these, however, our performance remained resilient, with good cash flow and – most importantly – safe and reliable operations,” chief executive officer Bernard Looney said in a statement.

BP wraps up a particularly dismal earnings reporting season for the oil majors, many of which reported heavy losses, including the worst losses at Exxon and Chevron in decades.

While BP’s losses and dividend cut were widely expected, the UK supermajor also announced today that it is speeding up efforts to reinvent itself over the next ten years through its energy transition, focusing its oil and gas business on value, reducing production by 40 percent, with no exploration in new countries.

“We believe this new strategy provides a comprehensive and coherent approach to turn our net zero ambition into action,” Looney said.

Following the results and the new strategy announcement, shares in BP were rallying by 7 percent in the early afternoon in London and were up 6.5 percent in New York in pre-market trade.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

South Sudan Struggles To Boost Its Oil Production

Next Post

U.S. Natural Gas Assets Are Selling For Pennies On The Dollar
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The World’s Largest Nuclear Fusion Reactor Is Finally Being Built

The World’s Largest Nuclear Fusion Reactor Is Finally Being Built
Saudi Arabia May Be Forced To Cut Oil Prices Once Again

Saudi Arabia May Be Forced To Cut Oil Prices Once Again
The World Is Facing A Solar Panel Waste Problem

The World Is Facing A Solar Panel Waste Problem
Why Oil Remains Stuck At $40

Why Oil Remains Stuck At $40
Ocasio-Cortez Could Deal A Fatal Blow To U.S. Oil Pipelines

Ocasio-Cortez Could Deal A Fatal Blow To U.S. Oil Pipelines



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com