Lithium-Sulfur Battery Advancements Could Change The Game

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 20 hours 76.32 +0.93 +1.23%
Graph up Brent Crude 19 hours 83.16 +0.95 +1.16%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.40 +0.13 +0.16%
Graph up Natural Gas 20 hours 2.548 +0.116 +4.77%
Graph down Gasoline 20 hours 2.359 -0.021 -0.87%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.76 +1.31 +1.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.76 +1.31 +1.69%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.08 +0.83 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.53 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 74.87 +1.13 +1.53%
Chart Gasoline 20 hours 2.359 -0.021 -0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 81.37 +2.03 +2.56%
Graph up Murban 1 day 82.94 +0.21 +0.25%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 78.65 +0.96 +1.24%
Graph down Basra Light 452 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 82.95 +0.79 +0.96%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 83.08 +0.83 +1.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.08 +0.83 +1.01%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.38 +0.97 +1.18%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.53 +0.01 +0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 60.52 +0.86 +1.44%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 day 54.14 +1.44 +2.73%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 1 day 77.54 +1.44 +1.89%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 1 day 75.79 +1.44 +1.94%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 day 72.94 +1.44 +2.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 day 69.64 +1.44 +2.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 69.64 +1.44 +2.11%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 70.94 +1.44 +2.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 79.89 +1.44 +1.84%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 69.24 +1.44 +2.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.76 +1.31 +1.69%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.75 +1.50 +2.14%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 65.50 +1.50 +2.34%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 77.48 -2.24 -2.81%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 67.92 +1.44 +2.17%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 71.87 +1.44 +2.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 71.87 +1.44 +2.04%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.75 +1.50 +2.14%
Chart Kansas Common 30 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 81.05 +1.44 +1.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 46 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 17 hours What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 22 hours 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Academics: Russia Selling Oil Way Over Price Cap

UK Car Manufacturers Are Slowly Shifting To Electric Vehicles

UK Car Manufacturers Are Slowly Shifting To Electric Vehicles

The production of cars in…

Bad News For U.S. Producers As Natural Gas Prices Plunge

Bad News For U.S. Producers As Natural Gas Prices Plunge

U.S. natural gas prices plunged…

Which Countries Have Planned A Phase Out Of Gasoline Cars?

Which Countries Have Planned A Phase Out Of Gasoline Cars?

The EU is looking to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Lithium-Sulfur Battery Advancements Could Change The Game

By Brian Westenhaus - Feb 25, 2023, 12:00 PM CST
  • Researchers at Argonne National Laboratory have developed a redox-active interlayer to prevent the dissolution of the sulfur cathode in lithium-sulfur batteries.
  • This new design increases energy storage capacity and reduces shuttling effects, resulting in high capacity and longevity over hundreds of cycles.
  • Lithium-sulfur batteries could reach their full potential, and their mass-market production could have a significant impact on the energy industry.
Join Our Community

An Argonne National Laboratory research team has built and tested a new interlayer to prevent dissolution of the sulfur cathode in lithium-sulfur batteries. This new interlayer increases Li-S cell capacity and maintains it over hundreds of cycles. With this new design, lithium-sulfur batteries could reach their full potential.

The paper about the research was published in Nature Communications.

Batteries energize much of daily life, from cell phones and smart watches to the increasing number of electric vehicles. Most of these devices use the well-known battery chemistry known as lithium-ion battery technology. And while lithium-ion batteries have come a long way since they were first introduced, they have some familiar drawbacks as well, such as short lifetimes, overheating and supply chain challenges for certain raw materials.

Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory are researching solutions to these issues by testing new materials in battery construction. One such material is sulfur. Sulfur is extremely abundant and cost effective and can hold more energy than traditional ion-based batteries.

In the new study, researchers advanced sulfur-based battery research by creating a layer within the battery that adds energy storage capacity while nearly eliminating a traditional problem with sulfur batteries that caused corrosion.

Wenqian Xu, a beamline scientist at Argonne’s Advanced Photon Source noted, “These results demonstrate that a redox-active interlayer could have a huge impact on Li-S battery development. We’re one step closer to seeing this technology in our everyday lives.”

The promising battery design pairs a sulfur-containing positive electrode (cathode) with a lithium metal negative electrode (anode). In between those components is the electrolyte, or the substance that allows ions to pass between the two ends of the battery.

Early lithium-sulfur (Li-S) batteries did not perform well because sulfur species (polysulfides) dissolved into the electrolyte, causing its corrosion. This polysulfide shuttling effect negatively impacts battery life and lowers the number of times the battery can be recharged.

To prevent this polysulfide shuttling, previous researchers tried placing a redox-inactive interlayer between the cathode and anode. The term “redox-inactive” means the material does not undergo reactions like those in an electrode. But this protective interlayer is heavy and dense, reducing energy storage capacity per unit weight for the battery. It also does not adequately reduce shuttling. This has proved a major barrier to the commercialization of Li-S batteries.

To address this, researchers developed and tested a porous sulfur-containing interlayer. Tests in the laboratory showed initial capacity about three times higher in Li-S cells with this active, as opposed to inactive, interlayer. More impressively, the cells with the active interlayer maintained high capacity over 700 charge-discharge cycles.

Guiliang Xu, an Argonne chemist and co-author of the paper said, “Previous experiments with cells having the redox-inactive layer only suppressed the shuttling, but in doing so, they sacrificed the energy for a given cell weight because the layer added extra weight. By contrast, our redox-active layer adds to energy storage capacity and suppresses the shuttle effect.”

To further study the redox-active layer, the team conducted experiments at the 17-BM beamline of Argonne’s Advanced Photon Source, a DOE Office of Science user facility. The data gathered from exposing cells with this layer to X-ray beams allowed the team to ascertain the interlayer’s benefits.

The data confirmed that a redox-active interlayer can reduce shuttling, reduce detrimental reactions within the battery and increase the battery’s capacity to hold more charge and last for more cycles.

Wenqian Xu said, “These results demonstrate that a redox-active interlayer could have a huge impact on Li-S battery development. We’re one step closer to seeing this technology in our everyday lives.”

Going forward, the team wants to evaluate the growth potential of the redox-active interlayer technology. “We want to try to make it much thinner, much lighter,” Guiliang Xu said.

***

ADVERTISEMENT

With this result at 700 cycles from the lab research samples, one can guess that more development might take the cycle count much higher. What is most curious is the weight vs. capacity ratio, a metric that will have a large impact on progress. That and the thought that lithium supplies might be extended could put quite a push into this technology’s marketability.

The commentary suggests there is more to come, which is needed, and it will be welcome indeed.

By Brian Westenhaus via New Energy and Fuel 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why ESG Funds Love General Motors
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Automakers Are Slashing Prices To Sell Off Excess Inventory

Automakers Are Slashing Prices To Sell Off Excess Inventory
India Invokes Maximum Energy Output Law from Coal Plants

India Invokes Maximum Energy Output Law from Coal Plants
Demographic Challenges Weigh On Russia’s Military Ambitions

Demographic Challenges Weigh On Russia’s Military Ambitions
Dutch Intelligence: Russia May Be Preparing To Sabotage Energy Infrastructure

Dutch Intelligence: Russia May Be Preparing To Sabotage Energy Infrastructure
Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?

Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com