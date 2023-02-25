Venezuelan Oil Production Has Plummeted By 75% In Ten Years

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 20 hours 76.32 +0.93 +1.23%
Graph up Brent Crude 19 hours 83.16 +0.95 +1.16%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.40 +0.13 +0.16%
Graph up Natural Gas 20 hours 2.548 +0.116 +4.77%
Graph down Gasoline 20 hours 2.359 -0.021 -0.87%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 78.76 +1.31 +1.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 78.76 +1.31 +1.69%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.08 +0.83 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 80.53 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 74.87 +1.13 +1.53%
Chart Gasoline 20 hours 2.359 -0.021 -0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 81.37 +2.03 +2.56%
Graph up Murban 2 days 82.94 +0.21 +0.25%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.65 +0.96 +1.24%
Graph down Basra Light 453 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 82.95 +0.79 +0.96%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 83.08 +0.83 +1.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.08 +0.83 +1.01%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.38 +0.97 +1.18%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 80.53 +0.01 +0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 60.52 +0.86 +1.44%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 day 54.14 +1.44 +2.73%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 1 day 77.54 +1.44 +1.89%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 1 day 75.79 +1.44 +1.94%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 day 72.94 +1.44 +2.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 day 69.64 +1.44 +2.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 69.64 +1.44 +2.11%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 70.94 +1.44 +2.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 79.89 +1.44 +1.84%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 69.24 +1.44 +2.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 78.76 +1.31 +1.69%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 71.75 +1.50 +2.14%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 65.50 +1.50 +2.34%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 77.48 -2.24 -2.81%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 67.92 +1.44 +2.17%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 71.87 +1.44 +2.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 71.87 +1.44 +2.04%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 71.75 +1.50 +2.14%
Chart Kansas Common 31 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 81.05 +1.44 +1.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 56 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 17 hours What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 23 hours 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Academics: Russia Selling Oil Way Over Price Cap

Azerbaijan Restarts Oil Exports As Demand In Europe Soars

Azerbaijan Restarts Oil Exports As Demand In Europe Soars

Azerbaijan restarts its oil exports…

Oil Rig Count Dips As WTI Falls To $75

Oil Rig Count Dips As WTI Falls To $75

The U.S. rig count fell…

Suriname's Oil Boom May Not Materialize Until 2027

Suriname's Oil Boom May Not Materialize Until 2027

Recent news indicates the headwinds…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Venezuelan Oil Production Has Plummeted By 75% In Ten Years

By Robert Rapier - Feb 25, 2023, 10:00 AM CST
  • Venezuela’s oil production has shrunk by 75% over the past ten years, due largely to its own political missteps.
  • Venezuela’s illegal expropriations of foreign oil and gas assets were a major red flag for would-be investors.
  • The net result of a loss of expertise, international sanctions, failure to reinvest in the oil industry, and falling oil prices in 2015 resulted in a steep decline in production.
Join Our Community

According to the 2022 BP Statistical Review of World Energy, Venezuela has more proved oil reserves than any other country in the world. Venezuela’s 304 billion barrels of proved reserves just edges out Saudi Arabia’s 298 billion barrels. Both are far ahead of U.S. proved reserves of 69 billion barrels.

But the Top 3 oil producers in 2021 were the U.S. at 11.1 million barrels per day (BPD), Russia at 10.5 million BPD, and Saudi Arabia at 9.4 million BPD. Venezuela was way down the list, at #25 with 605,000 BPD.

Venezuela’s heavy crude oil is especially prized by U.S. refiners. How is it that a country with so much oil produces so little? And why has the country seen its oil production plummet by more than 75% over the past decade?

One reason for the decline of Venezuela’s oil industry is that many countries — including the U.S. — have placed various sanctions on Venezuela over the years. Most recently, the Trump Administration placed Venezuela’s oil sector under sanction in 2019.

But the steep decline, which preceded the Trump sanctions, was largely a result of Venezuela’s own policies.

During the first decade of this century, oil prices skyrocketed. From an annual average of $26 a barrel in 2002, by 2007 global prices had reached $80/bbl. The Venezuelan government, led by the late Hugo Chávez, sought a larger share of the revenue as investments made by international oil companies began to pay off. The government already siphoned a substantial amount of money from the oil industry to pay for social programs, but it wasn’t enough.

Venezuela demanded changes to the agreements made by the international oil companies that would give PDVSA majority control of the projects. ExxonMobil XOM and ConocoPhillips COP refused, and as a result their assets were expropriated. These expropriations were later ruled to be illegal, and compensation was granted to both companies.  

Most of Venezuela’s proved oil reserves consists of extra-heavy crude oil in the Orinoco Belt. That oil requires a higher level of technical expertise to develop, which international companies possess. However, the implications were that most international companies were essentially kicked out of the country. Further, the Chávez government had fired many experienced PDVSA employees in 2003 and filled those positions with Chávez loyalists.

The net result of a loss of expertise, international sanctions, failure to reinvest in the oil industry, and falling oil prices in 2015 resulted in the steep decline seen in the graphic above.

This production decline has particularly impacted U.S. refiners. Venezuela’s oil is heavy, which means it requires more processing by refiners. But U.S. refiners have invested billions of dollars into processing heavy oil. This oil sells at a discount to lighter oil, and as a result refiners make more money processing this crude oil into finished products.

But, the U.S. government recently loosened the sanctions a bit, allowing Chevron to expand production in a joint venture with PDVSA, and to ship that oil to the U.S. Reuters reported last week that Chevron obtained a license from the U.S. Treasury Department that will allow it to ship more than 100,000 BPD of Venezuelan crude to the U.S. this month.

This deal may finally help Venezuela grow its oil production after more than a decade of decline. On paper, Venezuela alone could meet global oil demand for nearly a decade. The country could grow wealthy in the process. But it’s got some work to do.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Robert Rapier

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Suriname's Oil Boom May Not Materialize Until 2027
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

India Invokes Maximum Energy Output Law from Coal Plants

India Invokes Maximum Energy Output Law from Coal Plants
Demographic Challenges Weigh On Russia’s Military Ambitions

Demographic Challenges Weigh On Russia’s Military Ambitions
Dutch Intelligence: Russia May Be Preparing To Sabotage Energy Infrastructure

Dutch Intelligence: Russia May Be Preparing To Sabotage Energy Infrastructure
Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?

Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?
Why Is China Buying Up So Much U.S. Oil?

Why Is China Buying Up So Much U.S. Oil?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com