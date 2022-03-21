Lithium Prices Have Nearly Doubled In 2022 Amid Insane Commodity Rally

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 112.2 +7.50 +7.16%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 116.2 +8.26 +7.65%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.964 +0.101 +2.08%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.812 +0.214 +5.93%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.386 +0.147 +4.53%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 106.8 +1.72 +1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 106.8 +1.72 +1.64%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 109.2 +0.26 +0.24%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 105.0 +0.90 +0.86%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 102.3 +1.62 +1.61%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.386 +0.147 +4.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 106.6 +5.66 +5.61%
Graph up Murban 4 days 108.5 +5.71 +5.56%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 103.8 +3.46 +3.45%
Graph down Basra Light 112 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 110.9 -0.24 -0.22%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 109.2 +0.26 +0.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 109.2 +0.26 +0.24%
Chart Girassol 4 days 109.2 +0.32 +0.29%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 105.0 +0.90 +0.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 89.76 +1.31 +1.48%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 88.99 +1.44 +1.64%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 105.2 +1.44 +1.39%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 103.5 +1.44 +1.41%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 101.4 +1.44 +1.44%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 98.54 +1.44 +1.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 98.54 +1.44 +1.48%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 100.6 +1.44 +1.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 104.2 +1.44 +1.40%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 98.84 +1.44 +1.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 106.8 +1.72 +1.64%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 101.3 +1.75 +1.76%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 95.00 +1.75 +1.88%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 105.6 +7.90 +8.08%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 98.65 +1.72 +1.77%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 102.6 +1.72 +1.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 102.6 +1.72 +1.70%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 101.3 +1.75 +1.76%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 95.00 +1.75 +1.88%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 110.5 +1.72 +1.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 16 hours Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 23 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 mins "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 2 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days Irina Slav interviews Doug Sandbridge about hurdles to NET ZERO
  • 16 hours "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 1 day Ukraine War Will Change Indo-Pacific and the World: Experts
  • 4 days The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 3 days OILPRICE.COM VIDEO - 2 1/2 minutes - "Large-Scale Oil Supply Disruptions Ahead"
  • 3 days Why did Russia want Crimea 2014 ? Oil ? Why now does Putin want Eastern Ukraine ?
  • 3 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 6 hours "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"

Breaking News:

Coal Prices In India Soar As Buyers Race To Procure Fuel

A Path To Peace In Ukraine

A Path To Peace In Ukraine

While the escalation of war…

Sustainability-Linked Bonds: A New Financing Solution For Emerging Markets

Sustainability-Linked Bonds: A New Financing Solution For Emerging Markets

Emerging markets are betting big…

OPEC’s Best Kept Secret Will Soon Be Revealed

OPEC’s Best Kept Secret Will Soon Be Revealed

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Lithium Prices Have Nearly Doubled In 2022 Amid Insane Commodity Rally

By Alex Kimani - Mar 21, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
  • After more than quadrupling in value last year, lithium carbonate continues to soar in 2022.
  • EV and new energy vehicle (NEV) sales in the pivotal Chinese market jumped 157.5% to 3.52 million units in 2021.
  • New lithium supply continues to trail demand forecasts.
Join Our Community

Oil and commodity markets have been taking out fresh highs after the shuttering of Ukrainian ports, sanctions against Russia, and disruption in Libyan oil production sent energy, crop, and metal buyers scrambling for replacement supplies. Russia is one of the world's biggest exporters of key raw materials, from crude oil and gas to wheat and aluminum, and the possible exclusion of supplies from the country due to sanctions has sent traders and importers into a frenzy.

Base metals prices have been coming off recent highs (and in the case of aluminum, copper, and tin, all-time highs) set earlier in the month that were spurred by fears over the potential for disruption to Russia's metal exports following its invasion of Ukraine. Broad-based supply concerns remain, ranging from the potential for sanctions targeting exports, to actual output disruption and logistical dislocations (see 'Implications of the Russia-Ukraine crisis for metals' for details).

But the Ukraine crisis is only layering onto another more powerful trend: the global transition to low-carbon energy.

The energy transition is driving the next commodity supercycle, with immense prospects for technology manufacturers, energy traders, and investors. Clean energy technologies require more metals than their fossil fuel-based counterparts, with prices of green metals projected to reach historical peaks for an unprecedented, sustained period in a net-zero emissions scenario.

But few, if any, green metals have witnessed a price explosion as epic as that of lithium.

After more than quadrupling in value last year, lithium carbonate continues to soar in 2022, according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. The mid-March assessment by the battery supply chain research outfit shows that battery-grade lithium carbonate (EXW China, ≥99.5% Li2CO3) is averaging $76,700 a tonne, up 10% over just two weeks and 95% since the beginning of the year. A year ago, the commodity was trading at $13,400 a tonne. 

The rally in lithium hydroxide, used in high-nickel content cathode manufacture, is accelerating, up 120% so far this year, narrowing the discount to lithium carbonate, which historically is priced below hydroxide.   

Benchmark says that Chinese inventory levels for hydroxide, carbonate, and spodumene feedstock remain very low, sustaining the high price environment:

"Robust demand for material, and hence high prices, will be sustained in the near-term, with expectations that the seasonal recommencement of supply from domestic Qinghai brines in the coming months will provide little relief to the growing market deficit."

Many investors who got burned by the last lithium price bust of 2018 have probably been watching on the sidelines, not sure what to make of the current mega-rally.

To be fair, China's spot market, where small tonnages can have big price impacts, may be accentuating the scale of this mega-rally, but make no mistake about it: this is no false flag, with everything from mined spodumene to high-purity hydroxide, and every component of the lithium processing chain experiencing a wild price surge.

The price explosion tells you that lithium supply is simply nowhere near enough to feed this demand surge.

Demand Explosion

The last lithium boom five years ago was attributed to a failure by producers to anticipate the demand wave emanating from China's subsidy-driven roll-out of EVs.

The subsequent supply response, particularly from hard-rock spodumene producers in Australia, proved to be overkill leading to the price bust of 2018-2020.

Consequently, new mines were mothballed, expansion projects were deferred, and many explorers folded operations and left to try their luck elsewhere.

Then suddenly, in a classic boom-bust-boom commodity cycle, it happened: lithium producers have been caught flat-footed again, ill-prepared to meet the current even stronger demand surge fueled by the global energy transition and EV revolution.

But the ongoing lithium boom has plenty of steam.

EV and new energy vehicle (NEV) sales in the pivotal Chinese market jumped 157.5% to 3.52 million units in 2021, marking robust growth in an otherwise lackluster domestic automotive market.

Many electric buses in China have switched to lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries. Two years ago, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) introduced LFP batteries in its standard range Model 3s in China and dropped the starting price from 309,900 yuan ($48,080) to 249,900 yuan ($38,773). Last year, the EV kingpin Tesla announced that it's switching battery chemistry for all standard-range Models 3 and Y from nickel cobalt aluminum (NCA) chemistry to an alternative, older technology that uses an LFP chemistry. CEO Elon Musk has revealed that the improving energy density of LFP batteries now makes it possible to use the cheaper, cobalt-free batteries in its lower-end vehicles so as to free up more battery supply of lithium-ion chemistry cells for Tesla's other models.

But Chinese battery-makers are now discovering that you can play around with the metallic cathode mix as much as you want, but lithium still rules.

In a recent report, Benchmark Intelligence says that record-high Chinese lithium carbonate prices have pushed the costs of lithium iron phosphate – or LFP cells – higher than high-nickel cells on a dollar per kilowatt-hour basis, compared to a deep discount historically. Indeed, the analysts have warned that the chaos in nickel metal markets may spill over onto the metal's use in the battery supply chain, potentially reversing the LFP trend. 

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Is Biden To Blame For Soaring Gasoline Prices?

Next Post

Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Is A Catastrophe For Its Oil Industry
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia Considers Ditching The Dollar For Chinese Oil Sales

Saudi Arabia Considers Ditching The Dollar For Chinese Oil Sales
Oil Rebounds As Market Fears Russian Supply Shock

Oil Rebounds As Market Fears Russian Supply Shock
The World Is Facing A Critical Diesel Shortage

The World Is Facing A Critical Diesel Shortage
Oilfield Service Majors Aren’t Pulling Out Of Russia

Oilfield Service Majors Aren’t Pulling Out Of Russia
Russia Oil Exports To India Soar On Sanctions

Russia Oil Exports To India Soar On Sanctions



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com