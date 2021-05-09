Leaked EU Report Reveals Ambitious Renewables Agenda

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 65.34 +0.44 +0.68%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins SellBuy 68.80 +0.52 +0.76%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins SellBuy 2.963 +0.005 +0.17%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.032 +0.021 +1.06%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.164 +0.037 +1.72%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 67.58 -0.04 -0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 67.58 -0.04 -0.06%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 66.82 -0.29 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 68.20 +1.53 +2.29%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 64.95 +0.24 +0.37%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.164 +0.037 +1.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 65.97 -1.04 -1.55%
Graph down Murban 3 days 66.61 -1.17 -1.73%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 63.16 -0.27 -0.43%
Graph up Basra Light 3 days 67.72 +0.32 +0.47%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 66.66 -0.42 -0.63%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 66.82 -0.29 -0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 66.82 -0.29 -0.43%
Chart Girassol 3 days 67.65 -0.40 -0.59%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 68.20 +1.53 +2.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 50.68 +0.07 +0.14%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 51.06 -1.72 -3.26%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 63.71 -0.92 -1.42%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 65.11 -0.92 -1.39%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 60.91 -0.62 -1.01%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 58.71 -1.42 -2.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 58.71 -1.42 -2.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 60.96 -0.47 -0.77%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 63.71 -0.62 -0.96%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 58.81 -1.57 -2.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 67.58 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 61.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 55.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 69.26 +1.45 +2.14%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 58.85 +0.19 +0.32%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 62.80 +0.19 +0.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 62.80 +0.19 +0.30%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 61.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 56.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 71.97 -0.06 -0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 47 mins 1 in 5 electric vehicle owners in California switched back to gas because charging their cars is a hassle, new research shows
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 4 hours *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 50 mins Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 5 hours Cyberattack Forces Shutdown Of Largest Gasoline Pipeline In United States - Zero Hedge
  • 4 days Americans are not agreement capable.
  • 36 mins Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 3 days How US Capitalism Uses Nationalism
  • 2 days Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 3 days The Painful Death of Coal

Breaking News:

Fuel Sales In The UK Surge, Adding Bullish Note To Global Oil Outlook

Will Iraq Become A Petrochemicals Powerhouse?

Will Iraq Become A Petrochemicals Powerhouse?

Iraq potentially has all it…

The Mystery Of Dark Energy

The Mystery Of Dark Energy

More than two decades after…

Texas Lawmakers Brace For A War On The Oil & Gas Sector

Texas Lawmakers Brace For A War On The Oil & Gas Sector

As the negative pressure on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tatiana Serova

Tatiana Serova

Tatiana Serova is a freelance journalist and a Masters' student in International Energy and Journalism. She has experience working in newsrooms and for international organisations…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Leaked EU Report Reveals Ambitious Renewables Agenda

By Tatiana Serova - May 09, 2021, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

The European Commission intends to ask EU Member States to make an additional effort to increase their share of renewable energy in the power mix, according to a leaked draft of an official document revealed by Euractiv on May 4th. Brussels wants to upgrade its current 32% renewable energy target for 2030 to at least 38%, the document says.  By the same deadline, the Commission aims to have 55% less greenhouse gas emissions compared to 1990 levels, and a 32.5% improvement in energy efficiency. Hence, increasing the renewable energy target is logical as energy is one of the main contributors to GHG emissions on the continent. But Europe is already on the right path, as its energy-related CO2 emissions decreased by 8% during the first quarter of 2020 (compared to 2019 levels).

This revision comes as the European Commission is examining its Sustainable Investment Taxonomy, and is expected to come up with an updated version of the Renewable Energy Directive (RED II) by July 2021.

As renewable sources currently meet 20% of European energy needs, achieving the new target set by the Commission would mean doubling this proportion in only ten years. It currently has an installed solar capacity of 137 GW, of which 19 GW were added in 2020

However, this goal appears ambitious while some countries struggle with their current renewable energy targets. France, for example, has not succeeded in achieving its goal of 23% renewable electricity which it set in 2009. Instead, it displayed a modest 19%, mainly driven by hydroelectricity generation, and failing at making its offshore wind industry take off. 

Related: Texas Lawmakers Brace For A War On The Oil & Gas Sector
 In January 2021, a report by the International Energy Agency and the French utility RTE, titled “Conditions and requirements for the technical feasibility of a power system with a high share of renewables in France towards 2050”, shook the French nuclear industry. It envisioned the possibility of a 100% renewable energy mix by 2050, throwing nuclear out of the game. 

Next to this, it is worth noting that EU countries present high discrepancies in terms of renewables potential. Denmark is leading the race with a massive wind industry, providing over 47% of its electricity in 2019. On the other hand, countries like Poland and Hungary are still very reliant on coal, and are rather planning to replace it by switching to natural gas, and nuclear energy. The latter displays higher capacity factors than renewables, and solves their intermittency issue. Following that intent, several Ministers of Eastern European countries wrote a letter in February 2021 calling for the European Commission not to discriminate against nuclear over renewables. 

An emphasis on transportation and heating sectors

Among the concrete options brought by the Commission for the achievement of the new target, there is an increase of clean energy use in the heating and cooling sectors: the policy options suggest that the share of renewables in those sectors should increase by 1,1 percentage point every year. An emphasis is also put on decarbonized transportation, based on the forecast of growing EV sales and the proliferation of biofuels. A system of certifications will be implemented to guarantee those fuels’ low carbon intensity, and more stringent rules will be imposed on the aviation sector. This last measure is only a continuation of a trend that has been going on for the past year, with companies such as Total actively investing into bio aviation fuels.  

Related: Oil And Gas Rig Count Climbs Amid Price Rally

Another bone of contention is the status of biomass in the Taxonomy, which currently draws a lot of criticism. In fact, wood biomass is a strategic energy resource for Nordic countries such as Sweden and Finland, which have been actively lobbying for looser criteria on its sustainability. Addressing that issue, the leaked document says it will consider implementing national caps on the use of stem wood. 

Finally, to facilitate the process of investment into renewables, the European Commission is also reconsidering the rules for corporate renewable PPA’s, according to Montel News reports

Cost-effectiveness and networks adaptation

This increase in targets was however deemed insufficient by renewable industry players. SolarPower Europe and Wind Europe told Euractiv that more could be done to enhance the European renewable competitiveness. 

The cost-effectiveness of this new ambition also remains questionable. In fact, a substantial adaptation of electricity networks will be required to provide an adequate response to the variability of renewable energy sources, and the EU has not yet provided detailed sources of funding. Europe will also have to develop a regional supply chain for battery manufacturing, of which components are mostly imported from carbon-intensive China. 

By Tatiana Serova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Texas Lawmakers Brace For A War On The Oil & Gas Sector

Next Post

Tesla Admits It Won’t Have A Fully Self-Driving Car In 2021
Tatiana Serova

Tatiana Serova

Tatiana Serova is a freelance journalist and a Masters' student in International Energy and Journalism. She has experience working in newsrooms and for international organisations…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Will Oil Hit $80 This Summer?

Will Oil Hit $80 This Summer?
The Energy Crisis That No One Is Talking About

The Energy Crisis That No One Is Talking About
Big Oil Hikes Dividends After Blowout Quarter

Big Oil Hikes Dividends After Blowout Quarter
Could Oil Prices Hit $80 Per Barrel?

Could Oil Prices Hit $80 Per Barrel?
Oil Moves Higher On Largest Crude Draw Since January

Oil Moves Higher On Largest Crude Draw Since January



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com