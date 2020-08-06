Leaked: China Quietly Helped Saudi Arabia Build A Secret Nuclear Site

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 41.99 +0.04 +0.10%
Graph down Brent Crude 26 mins 45.09 -0.08 -0.18%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.156 -0.009 -0.42%
Graph down Mars US 1 hour 43.05 -0.24 -0.55%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 45.34 +1.07 +2.42%
Graph up Urals 17 hours 44.45 +0.70 +1.60%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 43.90 +0.58 +1.34%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 43.90 +0.58 +1.34%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 45.75 +1.96 +4.48%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 40.23 +0.73 +1.85%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.156 -0.009 -0.42%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 43.77 +0.73 +1.70%
Graph up Murban 2 days 44.16 +0.83 +1.92%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 45.24 +1.53 +3.50%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 46.11 +0.49 +1.07%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 45.67 +1.52 +3.44%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 45.75 +1.96 +4.48%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 45.75 +1.96 +4.48%
Chart Girassol 2 days 46.29 +1.66 +3.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 45.34 +1.07 +2.42%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 24 mins 28.26 -0.81 -2.79%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 30.24 +0.49 +1.65%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 41.19 +0.49 +1.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 42.59 +0.49 +1.16%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 38.84 +0.49 +1.28%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 37.69 +0.49 +1.32%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 37.69 +0.49 +1.32%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 39.04 +0.49 +1.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 40.79 +0.49 +1.22%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 37.19 +0.49 +1.34%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 43.90 +0.58 +1.34%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 38.25 -0.25 -0.65%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 32.00 -0.25 -0.78%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 42.74 +0.59 +1.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 35.90 -0.24 -0.66%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 39.85 -0.24 -0.60%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 39.85 -0.24 -0.60%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 38.25 -0.25 -0.65%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 32.50 +0.50 +1.56%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 46.93 +0.49 +1.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Biden Seeks $2 Trillion Clean Energy And Infrastructure Spending Boost
  • 6 minutes Pompeo upsets China; oil & gas prices to fall
  • 11 minutes The Secret China Iran Oil Deal At The Heart Of One Belt One Road Project
  • 5 hours End Game For Oil? OPEC Prepares For An Age Of Dwindling Demand
  • 5 hours While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 2 hours Trump Suggests Delaying Election Amid Fraud Claims
  • 12 hours Trump Hands Putin Major Geopolitical Victory
  • 17 hours Rational analysis of CV19 from Harvard Medical School
  • 39 mins The World is Facing a Solar Panel Waste Problem
  • 21 mins Biden admits he has been tested for Cognitive Decline several times. Didn't show any proof of test results.
  • 3 hours Why Oil could hit $100
  • 2 days Enough is Enough...
  • 17 hours Gazprom fails to exempt Nord Stream-2 from EU market rules
  • 3 days What happens to oil and gas production when 1/2 of Oklahoma is handed over to the Tribes

Breaking News:

Global Natural Gas Demand Set For Long-Term Growth After COVID

Saudi Arabia May Be Forced To Cut Oil Prices Once Again

Saudi Arabia May Be Forced To Cut Oil Prices Once Again

A full oil demand recovery…

Iraq Promises Major Oil Output Cuts To Offset Poor Compliance

Iraq Promises Major Oil Output Cuts To Offset Poor Compliance

Iraq, is promising additional cuts…

China Is Using The Pandemic As An Excuse To Not Buy U.S. Energy

China Is Using The Pandemic As An Excuse To Not Buy U.S. Energy

China has thus far only…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Leaked: China Quietly Helped Saudi Arabia Build A Secret Nuclear Site

By ZeroHedge - Aug 06, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

When it comes to America's allies in the Middle East, Washington has long "looked the other way" while they recklessly pursue questionable weapons technology. Think Pakistan's nuclear program at a time when the Reagan administration prioritized fighting the Soviets in Afghanistan, or Israel's estimated 100 to possibly 200 undeclared nukes.

This has more recently been the case with Saudi Arabia, where the kingdom has long been rumored to pursue nukes to gain dominance over Shia rival Iran. And now this willful looking the other way on banned weapons is coming back to bite Washington hard.

"Saudi Arabia has constructed with Chinese help a facility for extracting uranium yellowcake from uranium ore, an advance in the oil-rich kingdom’s drive to master nuclear technology, according to Western officials with knowledge of the site," The Wall Street Journal writes in a bombshell investigative report.

Al Ula in northwest Saudi Arabia, file image.

So this is where US foreign policy has arrived: no, there's no yellowcake in Niger and never was, but we now have America's global rival China helping our Sunni Wahhabi 'ally' construct a secret nuclear site while lying about it all along. Despite mounting evidence, the Saudi Energy Ministry issued a statement saying it “categorically denies” that it's built an extraction facility.

However, there was this admission out of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman back in 2018: he said at the time “if Iran developed a nuclear bomb, we will follow suit as soon as possible.”

The Saudis maintain they are only in pursuit of a peaceful nuclear program, which happens to be Iran's same position as well.

The WSJ identified the location based on intelligence sources and unnamed Western officials as in a desert area outside al-Ula in northwest Saudi Arabia. "The facility, which hasn’t been publicly disclosed, is in a sparsely populated area in Saudi Arabia’s northwest and has raised concern among U.S. and allied officials that the kingdom’s nascent nuclear program is moving ahead and that Riyadh is keeping open the option of developing nuclear weapons," WSJ continues.

Barrel filled with yellowcake uranium, file image via ABC.net.au

Currently it's public knowledge that The China National Nuclear Corp. and the China Nuclear Engineering Group Corp., which signed memorandums of understanding with the Saudi government in 2017 for uranium exploration, are working closely with Riyadh.

The new reports suggest these are instrumental in assisting with the secret nuclear facility.

Saudi Arabia has built a secret facility for extracting uranium yellowcake from uranium ore, Western officials say, a step forward for Riyadh's nascent nuclear program. It happened with a little help from their friends in Beijing.@wstrobel @mgordonwsjhttps://t.co/exkL9rgTsc


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Iraq Promises Major Oil Output Cuts To Offset Poor Compliance

Next Post

Demand For Offshore Oil Rigs To Return In 2022
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia May Be Forced To Cut Oil Prices Once Again

Saudi Arabia May Be Forced To Cut Oil Prices Once Again
Why Natural Gas Prices Just Exploded

Why Natural Gas Prices Just Exploded
U.S. Shale Faces Another Round Of Bankruptcies

U.S. Shale Faces Another Round Of Bankruptcies
Oil Prices Soar After EIA Reports Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar After EIA Reports Large Crude Draw
Despite Official Reports, China Has Been Hoarding Iranian Crude Oil

Despite Official Reports, China Has Been Hoarding Iranian Crude Oil



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com