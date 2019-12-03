Leading Fund Managers Say Aramco Is Significantly Overvalued

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 17 mins 56.44 +0.34 +0.61%
Brent Crude 1 hour 60.82 -0.10 -0.16%
Natural Gas 17 mins 2.450 +0.009 +0.37%
Mars US 2 hours 55.40 -0.26 -0.47%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.50 -1.33 -2.08%
Urals 18 hours 56.45 -0.05 -0.09%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.97 -3.41 -5.38%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.97 -3.41 -5.38%
Bonny Light 18 hours 62.33 -0.31 -0.49%
Mexican Basket 2 days 50.98 -0.70 -1.35%
Natural Gas 17 mins 2.450 +0.009 +0.37%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 18 hours 61.30 +0.20 +0.33%
Murban 18 hours 63.76 +0.36 +0.57%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 53.00 -0.47 -0.88%
Basra Light 18 hours 65.41 -0.47 -0.71%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 62.64 -0.46 -0.73%
Bonny Light 18 hours 62.33 -0.31 -0.49%
Bonny Light 18 hours 62.33 -0.31 -0.49%
Girassol 18 hours 63.29 -0.70 -1.09%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.50 -1.33 -2.08%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 35.98 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 34.96 +4.09 +13.25%
Canadian Condensate 105 days 49.96 +0.79 +1.61%
Premium Synthetic 95 days 56.36 +0.79 +1.42%
Sweet Crude 1 day 50.16 +1.74 +3.59%
Peace Sour 1 day 46.96 +1.79 +3.96%
Peace Sour 1 day 46.96 +1.79 +3.96%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 50.21 +1.79 +3.70%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 55.96 +3.54 +6.75%
Central Alberta 1 day 47.71 +3.04 +6.81%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 59.97 -3.41 -5.38%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 52.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 18 hours 46.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 82 days 65.72 -0.21 -0.32%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 50.05 +0.14 +0.28%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 54.00 +0.14 +0.26%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 54.00 +0.14 +0.26%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 52.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.25 +0.75 +1.65%
Buena Vista 5 days 67.40 -0.24 -0.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes 2nd Annual Great Oil Price Prediction Challenge of 2019
  • 8 minutes "Leaked" request by some Democrats that they were asking Nancy to coordinate censure instead of impeachment.
  • 12 minutes Trump's China Strategy: Death By a Thousand Paper Cuts
  • 1 day Offshore is changing
  • 22 hours What Is Holding Back Geothermal Heating and Cooling?
  • 2 days Global Debt Worries. How Will This End?
  • 2 days China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 8 hours Quotes from the Widowmaker
  • 2 hours Aramco to Drop $133B on Drilling over Decade
  • 2 hours You long it you short it it is Here for a long time since Trump signed it
  • 2 days Active Oil Rigs
  • 1 day Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 1 day The 5 Scary New Rules Of Upside-Down Capitalism
  • 1 day US shale production boom
  • 1 day RIG COUNT DROPS AGAIN ! Who cares when production continues to go up ! U.S. DAILY PRODUCTION RECORD 12.9 MILLION BARRELS/DAY WEEK ENDING NOV 22
  • 1 day Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans

Breaking News:

Oil Rises After API Reports Larger Than Expected Crude Draw

Alt Text

The Complete Guide To Fossil Fuels

Fossil fuels are an indispensable…

Alt Text

Saudis No Longer Willing To Compensate For OPEC+ Cheaters

As the highly-anticipated OPEC meeting…

Alt Text

The Pipeline Threatening A U.S.-China Trade Deal

The launch of the Power…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Leading Fund Managers Say Aramco Is Significantly Overvalued

By Irina Slav - Dec 03, 2019, 6:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Saudi Aramco

A day before Aramco is to announce the final price of the shares it will list on the Saudi stock exchange, the list of bad news for the company got longer. A survey among fund managers has shown that most of them believe that the company is overvalued by up to a third.

The survey was conducted among 31 asset managers holding assets of $3.8 trillion by Bernstein and reported by Fortune. Its conclusion supports what a number of observers have been saying for months now: that interest in Aramco shares among international investors is unlikely to be great because of too many uncertainties, including a lack of the transparency that international investors are accustomed to.

When Aramco last month announced a price range for its float, the mean in it gave the company a valuation of some $1.7 trillion. That’s $300 billion less than the original target valuation that Crown Prince Mohammed was after for Aramco. It also would mean IPO proceeds of $100 billion should 5 percent be floated.

However, the original plan has changed. Aramco will offer 1.5 percent of its stock next week, and it will offer them almost exclusively to Saudi investors. That’s after talk that Aramco could list more than the originally planned 5 percent, and up to 10 percent.

Things can change fast in the world of oil and they changed fast and for the worse for Aramco two months ago, when its oil field and a processing plant were struck with drones and missiles. The September 14 attacks added another potential problem to the list of problems they might have had with the Saudi company: security of supply.  Meanwhile, banks and analysts continued to argue how much Aramco was worth.

Goldman Sachs, one of the organizers of the IPO, has valued Aramco at even more than Riyadh: $2.3 trillion. Others, however, have valued it at just $1.2 trillion. Between these extremes, there is a host of other figures. None of them matter, however, if there is no one to buy the shares. Related: This Oil Major Just Pledged Net Zero Emissions By 2050

Fortunately for Aramco, there are a lot of people willing to buy its shares. Last week Aramco said it had attracted bids worth $44.3 billion by the deadline for retail investors to express interest in the listing. And that’s just retail investors. The company is also counting on local and regional institutional investors.

The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority—the country’s sovereign wealth fund—will reportedly buy shares worth $1 billion. The Kuwaiti sovereign wealth fund has, according to unnamed Reuters sources, also committed to $1 billion worth of shares. Other sources said both commitments were even higher, at $1.5-$2 billion each.

That, however, makes up for a tiny portion of the proceeds Aramco is eyeing. This means it will have to depend overwhelmingly on retail investors or urgently find institutional ones that are not too concerned about transparency. The latter is highly unlikely to happen just days from the official listing unless Riyadh is hiding a couple of investors up its sleeve. This means it will likely have to rely overwhelmingly on retail investors.

These are retail investors who are taking on loans to be able to afford the purchase of Aramco shares. As such, they are also investors who will start selling their shares the moment the price rises after the listing, if it does. And the moment the selloff starts will be the moment the share price will drop. Now that may be a good time for international investors to buy into Aramco. After all, it is still the biggest integrated oil company in the world with the biggest reserves, possibly the biggest production capacity, and a lot of downstream operations, too. What’s not to like?

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

IEA Official: Don’t Expect Deeper OPEC Cuts
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

This U.S. Shale Giant Is On The Brink Of Collapse

This U.S. Shale Giant Is On The Brink Of Collapse
Why Oil Prices Just Jumped

Why Oil Prices Just Jumped

 Is Today’s Oil Price Plunge A Sign Of Things To Come?

Is Today’s Oil Price Plunge A Sign Of Things To Come?

 The Superpowers Battling Over Iraq's Giant Oil Field

The Superpowers Battling Over Iraq's Giant Oil Field

 Russia Ignores OPEC Commitment Two Weeks Before Landmark Meeting

Russia Ignores OPEC Commitment Two Weeks Before Landmark Meeting

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com