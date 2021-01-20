Israeli Firm Releases EV Battery That Can Charge In 5 Minutes

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 35 mins 53.28 +0.30 +0.57%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 55.89 -0.01 -0.02%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.554 +0.008 +0.31%
Graph up Mars US 20 hours 53.88 +0.77 +1.45%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 54.85 +0.93 +1.72%
Graph up Urals 29 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 55.57 +0.56 +1.02%
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 55.57 +0.56 +1.02%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 55.31 +0.92 +1.69%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 51.67 +0.62 +1.21%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.554 +0.008 +0.31%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 55.13 +0.94 +1.73%
Graph up Murban 2 days 55.29 +0.96 +1.77%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 52.11 +0.72 +1.40%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 57.49 +0.72 +1.27%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 55.42 +0.81 +1.48%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 55.31 +0.92 +1.69%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 55.31 +0.92 +1.69%
Chart Girassol 2 days 56.29 +0.84 +1.51%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 54.85 +0.93 +1.72%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 39.56 +0.51 +1.31%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 41.98 +0.56 +1.35%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 51.98 +0.56 +1.09%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 53.38 +0.56 +1.06%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 47.98 +0.56 +1.18%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 46.73 +0.56 +1.21%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 46.73 +0.56 +1.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 48.48 +0.56 +1.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 50.08 +0.56 +1.13%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 46.73 +0.56 +1.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 55.57 +0.56 +1.02%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 49.50 +0.75 +1.54%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 43.25 +0.75 +1.76%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 56.17 -1.28 -2.23%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 46.93 +0.62 +1.34%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 50.88 +0.62 +1.23%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 50.88 +0.62 +1.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 49.50 +0.75 +1.54%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 43.25 +0.75 +1.76%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 59.07 +0.82 +1.41%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 11 mins Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 1 hour An exciting development in EV Aviation: Volocopter
  • 3 hours Did I Miss Something?
  • 40 mins The Debate Starts : Remake Republican Party vs. Third Party
  • 21 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 2 days Is the Chinese CCP Following the Left's Leadership, or the Left Following the CCP's?
  • 2 days https://www.prageru.com/video/whats-wrong-with-wind-and-solar/
  • 2 days Here it is, the actual Complaint filed by Dominion Voting Machines against Sydney Powell
  • 1 hour JACK MA versus Xi Jinping
  • 2 days CNN's Jake Tapper questions double amputee purple heart recipient GOP Rep's commitment to democracy. Tapper is a disgrace.
  • 20 hours A Message from President Donald J. Trump - 5 minutes from The White House directly
  • 23 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 2 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Western Companies Abandon Russia-Led Nord Stream 2 Project

Investors Growing More Bullish On Oil

Investors Growing More Bullish On Oil

Investors are becoming increasingly bullish…

Oil Prices Under Fire As Traders Cite Demand Concerns

Oil Prices Under Fire As Traders Cite Demand Concerns

Oil prices dropped early on…

Are Your Netflix Binges Killing The Planet?

Are Your Netflix Binges Killing The Planet?

The only streaming phenomenon has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Israeli Firm Releases EV Battery That Can Charge In 5 Minutes

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 20, 2021, 11:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

An Israeli firm has announced the first superfast EV battery that can charge in just five minutes. The technology could spark a true EV revolution as it would eliminate one of buyers' biggest concerns—range anxiety.

StoreDot noted in a press release that this was the first time extreme fast charging (XFC) batteries were demonstrated as commercially viable for the first time.

"The first-generation engineering samples demonstrate to EV OEMs and battery manufacturers the successful replacement of graphite in the cell's anode using metalloid nano-particles – a key breakthrough in overcoming major issues in safety, battery cycle life and swelling," the company said.

Range anxiety is one of the reasons why EVs have not yet become the preferred mode of personal transportation across the world despite generous government incentives. Safety concerns are another, and most of these concerns are focused on batteries, which have been known to spontaneously combust on occasion.

In other words, batteries are the focus of much attention in the EV area, and a breakthrough of the sort StoreDot has just announced is what many have been waiting for, as it would level the playing field with ICE cars in charging times.

However, it's worth noting it will take a while before the world's first successful XFC battery reaches the hoods of actual EVs. StoreDot eyes commercial launch in 2025 if it can find the right partners, CEO Doron Myersdorf told Bloomberg in an interview.

Myersdorf noted that the current EV-charging infrastructure is a problem because it was not made with five-minute charging times in mind. Another problem is battery degradation as a result of the extremely fast charging. If these obstacles are overcome, however, it's a bright future for EVs.

"We're on the cusp of achieving a revolution in the EV charging experience that will remove the critical barrier to mass adoption of EVs," Myersdorf said.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Biden To Kill Keystone XL Pipeline, Rejoin Paris Agreement

Next Post

U.S. Oil Product Demand Is Set For A Biden Boost In 2021
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden's Boom: The $30 Trillion ESG Sector Is Set To Explode In 2021

Biden's Boom: The $30 Trillion ESG Sector Is Set To Explode In 2021
The Miraculous Material Transforming Energy Storage

The Miraculous Material Transforming Energy Storage
Why Oil Will Keep Rising In 2021

Why Oil Will Keep Rising In 2021
The Pandemic Could Lead To A Major Oil Supply Crunch

The Pandemic Could Lead To A Major Oil Supply Crunch
German Tech Giant Places Major Bet On Green Hydrogen

German Tech Giant Places Major Bet On Green Hydrogen



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com