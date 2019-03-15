Is Canada’s Arctic Drilling Ban Hurting Its Oil Industry?

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 23 hours 58.52 -0.09 -0.15%
Brent Crude 23 hours 67.16 -0.07 -0.10%
Natural Gas 23 hours 2.802 -0.058 -2.03%
Mars US 23 hours 65.22 -0.94 -1.42%
Opec Basket 3 days 67.29 +0.69 +1.04%
Urals 2 days 64.51 -1.01 -1.54%
Louisiana Light 3 days 66.84 +0.07 +0.10%
Louisiana Light 3 days 66.84 +0.07 +0.10%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.79 -0.48 -0.70%
Mexican Basket 3 days 60.40 +0.10 +0.17%
Natural Gas 23 hours 2.802 -0.058 -2.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 67.61 -0.45 -0.66%
Murban 2 days 68.98 -0.28 -0.40%
Iran Heavy 2 days 59.30 -0.24 -0.40%
Basra Light 2 days 69.42 -0.01 -0.01%
Saharan Blend 2 days 66.39 -0.11 -0.17%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.79 -0.48 -0.70%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.79 -0.48 -0.70%
Girassol 2 days 67.19 -0.51 -0.75%
Opec Basket 3 days 67.29 +0.69 +1.04%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 46.54 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 22 hours 48.61 +0.00 +0.00%
Canadian Condensate 22 days 55.36 +0.35 +0.64%
Premium Synthetic 22 hours 59.26 +0.35 +0.59%
Sweet Crude 22 hours 53.56 +0.30 +0.56%
Peace Sour 22 hours 51.01 +0.35 +0.69%
Peace Sour 22 hours 51.01 +0.35 +0.69%
Light Sour Blend 22 hours 53.61 +0.35 +0.66%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 57.31 +0.10 +0.17%
Central Alberta 22 hours 51.91 +0.35 +0.68%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 66.84 +0.07 +0.10%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 55.00 -0.25 -0.45%
Giddings 2 days 48.75 -0.25 -0.51%
ANS West Coast 4 days 68.48 +0.76 +1.12%
West Texas Sour 2 days 52.47 -0.09 -0.17%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.42 -0.09 -0.16%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.42 -0.09 -0.16%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 55.00 -0.25 -0.45%
Kansas Common 3 days 48.75 +0.25 +0.52%
Buena Vista 3 days 70.01 +0.35 +0.50%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Solar to Become World's Largest Power Source by 2050
  • 7 minutes Exxon Aims For $15-a-Barrel Costs In Giant Permian Operation
  • 12 minutes Read: OPEC WILL KILL US SHALE
  • 16 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 9 mins Will Trump Cave Again
  • 16 hours Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 17 hours Boeing Faces Safety Questions After Second 737 Crash In Five Months
  • 4 hours Why U.S. Growers Are Betting The Farm On Soybeans Amid China Trade War
  • 12 hours THE DEATH OF FOSSIL FUEL MARKETS
  • 18 hours Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC
  • 4 hours AOC vs Wells Fargo CEO on Dakota Access
  • 4 hours US-backed coup in Venezuela not so smooth
  • 15 hours Tidal Power Closer to Commercialisation
  • 1 day OPEC Will Likely Balance The Oil Market By Next Month
  • 9 hours Tesla Launches Faster Third Generation Supercharger
  • 9 hours European Parliament demands Nord-Stream-ii pipeline to be Stopped

Breaking News:

Shell Outlines First Short-Term Carbon Emission

Alt Text

Italy Turns Its Back On Russian Gas

Russia’s influence on European gas…

Alt Text

Saudi Arabia’s Delicate Baku Balancing Act

OPEC and Russia are meeting…

Alt Text

The EIA Cuts U.S. Oil Output Projections

For the first time in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Is Canada’s Arctic Drilling Ban Hurting Its Oil Industry?

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 15, 2019, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Arctic

Canada is lagging behind other oil producers in tapping its offshore oil and gas resources because of the moratorium on drilling in its Arctic waters in place since 2016 and up for review in 2021, according to Paul Barnes, Atlantic Canada and Arctic director for the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP).

In December 2016, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canadian Arctic waters are indefinitely off limits to new offshore oil and gas licensing, and this ban would be reconsidered every five years through a science-based review.

The recent moves by the U.S. Administration to re-open Arctic Alaska to drilling means that Canada faces “lost opportunities” in exploring its own Arctic waters, The Canadian Press quoted CAPP’s Barnes as saying.

The Arctic drilling moratorium creates uncertainties in the Canadian oil industry and deprives the country of the chance to compete for investment in exploration, according to Barnes.

Yet, Canada’s Northern Affairs minister Dominic LeBlanc says that the ban is necessary to allow extensive consultations and ensure development that respects environment, The Canadian Press reports.

Just yesterday, CAPP said in a new report that Canada’s abundance of natural resources can help the country’s economy, but only if Canada overcomes the current market challenges by building new pipelines and other energy infrastructure.

Related: U.S. Aims To Bring Iran Oil Exports Below 1 Million Bpd

The shortage of oil pipelines and liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure “are crippling our ability to compete for global market share,” CAPP said.

“Global energy demand is growing,” CAPP president and CEO Tim McMillan said. “However, Canada is losing the race to claim a piece of the high-growth market overseas. Without new pipelines, Canada’s oil and natural gas industry can’t compete for a share of the global market,” McMillan noted.

“Before they will invest in Canada, global investors need to see that the Canadian federal and provincial governments are firmly committed to resource development,” said McMillan.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Oil Prices Surge To Multi-Month Highs

Next Post

Saudi Arabia’s Delicate Baku Balancing Act
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC Threatens To Kill U.S. Shale

OPEC Threatens To Kill U.S. Shale
U.S. Oil Production Is Headed For A Quick Decline

U.S. Oil Production Is Headed For A Quick Decline

 Oil Prices To Skyrocket If U.S. Shale Stalls

Oil Prices To Skyrocket If U.S. Shale Stalls

 Oil Looks Set For A Significant Drop As Bad Data Piles Up

Oil Looks Set For A Significant Drop As Bad Data Piles Up

 Oil Market About To Enter Supply Deficit

Oil Market About To Enter Supply Deficit

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com