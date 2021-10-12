Is $80 The New Normal For Oil?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.56 +0.04 +0.05%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.28 -0.37 -0.44%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.464 +0.119 +2.23%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.508 -0.007 -0.29%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.382 +0.005 +0.19%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.05 +1.19 +1.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.05 +1.19 +1.49%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.28 +1.10 +1.34%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.53 +0.97 +1.19%
Chart Mars US 10 mins 78.32 +1.22 +1.58%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.382 +0.005 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 81.85 +0.99 +1.22%
Graph up Murban 2 days 83.05 +0.85 +1.03%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 79.15 +1.02 +1.31%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 82.47 +1.46 +1.80%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 83.73 +0.92 +1.11%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 83.28 +1.10 +1.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.28 +1.10 +1.34%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.80 +0.99 +1.20%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.53 +0.97 +1.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 65.03 +0.18 +0.28%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 66.97 +1.17 +1.78%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 79.52 +1.17 +1.49%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 80.92 +1.17 +1.47%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 78.62 +1.17 +1.51%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 76.47 +1.17 +1.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 76.47 +1.17 +1.55%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 78.52 +1.17 +1.51%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 79.27 +1.17 +1.50%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 76.57 +1.17 +1.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.05 +1.19 +1.49%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.00 +1.25 +1.65%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 70.75 +1.25 +1.80%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 82.94 +0.37 +0.45%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 74.47 +1.17 +1.60%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 78.42 +1.17 +1.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.42 +1.17 +1.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.00 +1.25 +1.65%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 70.75 +1.25 +1.80%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 84.79 +0.55 +0.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 minutes Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 11 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 59 mins California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 2 days "A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis" by Irina Slav --- MUST READ
  • 1 day Two Good and Plausible Ideas about Saving Water and Redirecting it to Where it is Needed.
  • 7 hours An Indian Opinion on What is Going on in China
  • 1 hour Perfect Energy Storm in Europe: turning our back on fossil fuels is easier said than done!
  • 5 days Corporations are Falling into the Woke Trap. Oil and Gas Companies are Included.
  • 9 hours Nord Stream - US/German consultations

Breaking News:

Russia: Gazprom Uses Inventories To Stabilize Europe's Gas Market

Is It Time To Invest In Tidal Energy?

Is It Time To Invest In Tidal Energy?

On paper, tidal energy has…

Europe Desperately Needs To Diversify Its Energy Supply

Europe Desperately Needs To Diversify Its Energy Supply

Global energy costs are weighing…

Is Europe Doing Enough To Realize Its Long-Term Energy Goals?

Is Europe Doing Enough To Realize Its Long-Term Energy Goals?

Europe is racing towards a…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is $80 The New Normal For Oil?

By Tom Kool - Oct 12, 2021, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Private producers with acreage in West Texas and southeast New Mexico are spearheading oil production growth in the US on the back of high oil prices and increased financing access, Bloomberg writes. 
  • According to Rystad forecasts, private companies will make up more than half of US supply increments next year as their rig fleet is already on par with that of established US majors. 
  • Total Permian Basin production is expected to reach its pre-pandemic high of 4.9 million b/d over the upcoming weeks, only to continue its upward movement over 2022. 
  • Publicly traded companies, ranging from ExxonMobil to Pioneer and Diamondback, have opted to pay back debts they incurred and pass profits back to shareholders rather than to invest in new wells. 
Join Our Community

Oil prices have settled comfortably above the $80 mark as fears of demand destruction are countered by forecasts of a cold winter.

Oil and Natural Gas Prices

Rigs Per Basin

US Rig Count

Energy Chart of the Week

Permian oil growth

Energy Market Movers

- South Korean tech firms LG Chem and LG Electronics will pay $1.2 billion for General Motors’ (NYSE:GM) Bolt EV recall, the majority of costs associated with recalling more than 140,000 cars worldwide. 

- Global trading major Trafigura is planning to invest heavily in ammonia production as it sees the low-carbon gas as the shipping fuel of the future, already developing ammonia-fueled engines with Germany’s MAN Energy. 

- Russian gas giant Gazprom (MCX:GAZP) mulls the expansion of its upcoming Ust-Luga LNG plant that is currently expected to have two 6.5mtpa trains coming online in 2024-2025, though it did not provide any details on the assumed capacity of the presumed third train.

Oil Prices Today, Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Crude prices seem to have settled quite comfortably above the $80 per barrel mark, despite growing calls from US officials on OPEC+ to increase production so as to ease the ongoing appreciation of transportation fuels. The supply restraint of the oil group has been largely offset by the Chinese power crunch and production mandates for refiners across the country. It takes several weeks for demand disruptions to be visible in crude flows, yet one can be certain Chinese buying for December-loading barrels will be even weaker than the already-meager levels of Q3. With this, Brent prices have been hovering around the $84 per barrel mark, whilst WTI is trading around $81 per barrel. 

Related: High Natural Gas Prices Could Lead To 2 Million Bpd Extra Oil Demand

China Set to Liberalize Power Prices Amid Ongoing Crunch.

Chinese authorities have decided to further liberalize power pricing for coal-fired electricity plants and force industrial consumers to buy from the market in a bid to ramp up production and render its pricing transparent.

La Nina Event Increasingly Likely This Winter.

Japan’s meteorological agency JMA has increased its probability forecast for a La Nina weather event from 30% to 60%, indicating that spells of cold weather in Northeast Asia are increasingly more likely in December 2021-February 2022 which spells trouble for electricity demand in the Asia Pacific.

Reliance Backs Up Commitment towards Solar.

India’s largest private refiner Reliance Industries (NSE:RELIANCE) paid $771 million to acquire Norway-based REC Solar, a solar-grade polysilicon producer, and separately agreed to buy a 40% stake in Sterling and Wilson, an Indian solar-focused engineering company, on the back of its $10 billion photovoltaic commitment as it seeks to diversify away from oil.

Aluminum Prices Soar on China’s Power Crunch.

Aluminum prices rose to a 13-year high this week as global supply continues to be severely hit by mandated cuts in China, power outages in India, and exorbitant energy costs in Europe, pushing the benchmark LME contract above $3,070 per metric ton.

There Is No Stopping for Coal Prices.

Coal prices have been increasing for 23 straight weeks already, with Australia’s benchmark Newcastle thermal coal prices traded around $230 per metric ton recently, gaining 400% year-on-year and some 12% week-on-week as high LNG prices incentivize coal switching.

Oxy Signs Up for Four Offshore Blocks in Colombia.

Colombia’s national hydrocarbon agency stated that US firm Anadarko, a subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), signed four exploration and production deals with expected investment commitments of $1.4 billion, less than a year after the parent company sold its onshore assets to the Carlyle Group.

Chinese Firm Signs 13-Year LNG Supply Deal with Cheniere.

China’s natural gas distributor ENN (SHA:600803) signed a 13-year supply deal with US firm Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) for 0.9 million tons of LNG per year on a FOB basis, with prices pegged to Henry Hub prices plus a fixed liquefaction fee.

Angola Fails to Attract Majors’ Interest in Farm-Out Round.

Just as Angolan oil exports have dropped to a 30-year low this month, the African nation’s national oil company Sonangol disclosed the names of companies that bid in its upcoming farm-out bid round, with no Western majors being present. 

Chevron Commits to 2050 Net-Zero Goal.

Wary of following in ExxonMobil’s (NYSE:XOM) footsteps, US major Chevron (NYSE:CVX) pledged to cut its operational emissions, coming predominantly from the upstream and power generation segments to a net-zero by 2050.

Freeport Starts Construction of Giant Indonesia Smelter.

US mining firm Freeport McMoran (NYSE:FCX) launched the construction of a $3 billion copper smelting facility in Gresik, East Java, with an assumed capacity of 1.7 million tons of copper concentrate. The plant will be designed by Chiyoda and should be commissioned in late 2023-early 2024.

Mexican President Accuses Trading Firms of Smuggling Fuel.

Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has accused trading major Trafigura of transporting contraband fuel into the Latin American country, adding that the import permit of the Swiss-based firm had already been suspended.

Norwegian Indigenous Group Turns Against Wind Energy.

In a landmark ruling for European law practice, Norway’s Supreme Court ruled that two wind farms, owned by a consortium led by Statkraft and built on territories inhabited by Sami people – whose grazing animals are frightened by the sight and sound of wind turbines – should see their licenses revoked. 

Qatar Petroleum Rebrands as It Seeks to Expand Competence.

Qatar Petroleum changed its name to Qatar Energy to reflect a broader strategy scope as the Qatari NOC intends to move beyond hydrocarbon extraction and to expand its international presence in energy efficiency and CCS technologies.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Is It Time To Invest In Tidal Energy?

Next Post

Is Decarbonization Threatening Europe’s Energy Security?
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Hyperinflation Could Send Oil Prices Above $180

Hyperinflation Could Send Oil Prices Above $180
Oil Prices Rebound As U.S. Walks Back Plan To Tap Strategic Petroleum Reserve

Oil Prices Rebound As U.S. Walks Back Plan To Tap Strategic Petroleum Reserve
A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis

A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis
Oil Prices Fall Further On Possible Emergency Reserve Release And Export Ban

Oil Prices Fall Further On Possible Emergency Reserve Release And Export Ban
Brent Crude Nears $85 As Global Energy Crisis Worsens

Brent Crude Nears $85 As Global Energy Crisis Worsens



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com