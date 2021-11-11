Iraq Claims OPEC+ Won't Change Its Strategy This Year

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.46 -0.13 -0.16%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 82.87 +0.23 +0.28%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.111 -0.038 -0.74%
Graph down Heating Oil 14 mins 2.440 -0.008 -0.31%
Graph down Gasoline 23 mins 2.317 -0.001 -0.04%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 84.22 +2.16 +2.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 84.22 +2.16 +2.63%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 82.02 -1.76 -2.10%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.69 +1.05 +1.27%
Chart Mars US 48 mins 78.59 +0.35 +0.45%
Chart Gasoline 23 mins 2.317 -0.001 -0.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 81.45 -2.18 -2.61%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 83.70 -2.17 -2.53%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 78.00 -0.13 -0.17%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 83.11 +0.52 +0.63%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 83.35 -1.45 -1.71%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 82.02 -1.76 -2.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 82.02 -1.76 -2.10%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 82.76 -1.55 -1.84%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.69 +1.05 +1.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 60.68 -3.14 -4.92%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 60.84 -3.06 -4.79%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 80.34 -2.81 -3.38%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 81.74 -2.81 -3.32%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 76.84 -3.06 -3.83%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 73.44 -2.81 -3.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 73.44 -2.81 -3.69%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 76.34 -3.01 -3.79%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 78.09 -3.26 -4.01%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 73.34 -2.81 -3.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 84.22 +2.16 +2.63%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.75 -2.75 -3.42%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 71.50 -2.75 -3.70%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 86.40 +1.72 +2.03%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 75.29 -2.81 -3.60%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 79.24 -2.81 -3.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.24 -2.81 -3.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.75 -2.75 -3.42%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.50 -3.00 -4.03%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 84.58 -2.81 -3.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 6 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 9 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days The Ultimate Heresy: Technology Can't Fix What's Broken
  • 2 days Al Gore says: "…a lot of these fossil fuel assets are going to be worthless.”
  • 9 hours China Plans to Build 150 Nuclear Plants to Meet Their Energy Needs
  • 3 days Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 2 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 3 days ETHEREUM Cryptocurrency - ETCG Stock based on Ethereum
  • 1 day Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

California Gasoline Prices Reach Highest In History

Supply Chain Crisis Could Be Bullish For Oil Prices

Supply Chain Crisis Could Be Bullish For Oil Prices

Transportation constraints and a shortage…

Electricity Shortages Are Causing Chaos In Tajikistan

Electricity Shortages Are Causing Chaos In Tajikistan

Reports coming out of Tajikistan…

Could Solar Panels In Space Solve The Climate Crisis?

Could Solar Panels In Space Solve The Climate Crisis?

The challenge of combatting climate…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Iraq Claims OPEC+ Won't Change Its Strategy This Year

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 11, 2021, 4:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

The OPEC+ group doesn’t plan to change the pace of easing the collective production cuts at its next meeting in early December and will review the output schedule in the first quarter next year, Iraq’s Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail said on Thursday.

The alliance will target to add all the 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) in additional supply it has scheduled for each month, the minister said at a press conference, as carried by Bloomberg.

The next OPEC+ meeting is slated to take place on December 2.

The group has faced criticism from oil-importing countries, including the United States and Japan, for not boosting production more than the 400,000-bpd monthly increase in view of the tight oil market and high oil prices. Analysts have also recently paid attention to the fact that some members of the OPEC+ alliance, such as Angola and Nigeria, are struggling to raise supply to their respective quotas, thus leaving the market even more undersupplied than it is estimated to be.

The oil minister of OPEC’s second-largest producer after Saudi Arabia also said today that the OPEC+ group is not after a specific oil price level.

“OPEC policy is not about lowering or raising prices,” the minister said, as quoted by Bloomberg.

“Rather it’s about achieving stability in energy supplies. OPEC’s objective is to prevent prices from collapsing. There is no target to reach a certain price,” he added.

Referring to Iraq’s expected crude oil exports this month, Jabbar told reporters in Baghdad that the producer would target to export 3.2 million bpd in November from the oilfields that are under the control of the central government in Baghdad. During the first quarter of next year, Iraq’s exports from the federal government-controlled fields are expected to increase by 200,000 bpd to 3.4 million bpd as the OPEC+ group continues to ease the production cuts, the minister said.   

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Race For Nuclear Fusion Is Going Private

Next Post

Surge In Energy Prices Poses Major Inflation Risk
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Bearish News Piles Up For Crude Oil

Bearish News Piles Up For Crude Oil
U.S. Shale Is Finally Ready To Open The Taps

U.S. Shale Is Finally Ready To Open The Taps
Why Oil Prices Fell After The OPEC+ Meeting

Why Oil Prices Fell After The OPEC+ Meeting
Saudi Arabia Warns Of Shrinking Spare Oil Production Capacity

Saudi Arabia Warns Of Shrinking Spare Oil Production Capacity
Natural Gas Prices Soar As Putin Punks Europe

Natural Gas Prices Soar As Putin Punks Europe



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com