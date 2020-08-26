Petrobras Puts More Oilfields Up For Sale

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 43.42 +0.07 +0.16%
Graph down Brent Crude 12 mins 45.70 -0.16 -0.35%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.410 -0.079 -3.17%
Graph up Mars US 22 hours 44.55 +0.53 +1.20%
Graph down Opec Basket 16 hours 39.00 -6.87 -14.98%
Graph up Urals 16 hours 44.80 +1.00 +2.28%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.92 +0.78 +1.77%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 44.92 +0.78 +1.77%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 45.22 +0.94 +2.12%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 41.12 +0.62 +1.53%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.410 -0.079 -3.17%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 44.42 +0.65 +1.49%
Graph up Murban 2 days 44.75 +0.56 +1.27%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 44.10 +0.80 +1.85%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 48.47 +0.59 +1.23%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 45.37 +1.07 +2.42%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 45.22 +0.94 +2.12%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 45.22 +0.94 +2.12%
Chart Girassol 2 days 46.01 +0.79 +1.75%
Chart Opec Basket 16 hours 39.00 -6.87 -14.98%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 30.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 33.85 +0.73 +2.20%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 42.35 +0.73 +1.75%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 43.75 +0.73 +1.70%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 39.95 +0.73 +1.86%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 38.35 +0.73 +1.94%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 38.35 +0.73 +1.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 39.65 +0.73 +1.88%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 41.85 +0.73 +1.78%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 37.90 +0.73 +1.96%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.92 +0.78 +1.77%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 36.50 -3.25 -8.18%
Graph up Giddings 16 hours 39.75 +6.25 +18.66%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 43.95 +0.91 +2.11%
Graph up West Texas Sour 16 hours 37.34 +0.04 +0.11%
Graph up Eagle Ford 16 hours 41.29 +0.04 +0.10%
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 41.29 +0.04 +0.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 39.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 33.50 +0.75 +2.29%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 48.09 +0.73 +1.54%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 5 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 8 minutes Tesla Begins Construction Of World’s Largest Energy Storage Facility
  • 52 mins End of an Era?
  • 13 hours Wind, Solar & Gas in California. How's that working out for you?
  • 5 hours The Beginning of a New Era in China Relations
  • 1 day Michigan Governor Democrat Gretchen Whitmer "TEAR DOWN THIS WALL" you have proclaimed blocking 2020 "BIG 10 CONFERENCE" COLLEGE FOOTBALL
  • 2 days Who are the current members of OPEC?
  • 1 hour CHINA , EUROPE HAVE RESURGENCE IN COVID 19. DEMOCRATIC PARTY GAME PLAN FALLING APART
  • 2 hours Flooding Reaches New Record in China. Still Coming
  • 1 day The Bernie Sanders / Karl Marx Quiz
  • 2 days Modi Hits at China's Expansionism
  • 2 days BLM and Reparations
  • 11 hours Trump Admin. Approves Plan for Drilling in Alaska
  • 2 days Trump's Methane Rollback That Big Oil Doesn't Want
  • 2 days I'm Planning to Build a Wall Along Mexico

Breaking News:

South Sudan Set To Take Over China-Operated Oilfields By 2027

The Oil Industry’s Biggest Weakness Is Its Reliance On China

The Oil Industry’s Biggest Weakness Is Its Reliance On China

The coronavirus has exposed some…

Are U.S. Utilities About To Become Politicized?

Are U.S. Utilities About To Become Politicized?

There could well be some…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Petrobras Puts More Oilfields Up For Sale

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 26, 2020, 11:30 AM CDT

Petrobras is putting up for sale a total of 26 onshore and shallow water concessions and a small refinery, Brazil’s state-held oil firm said as it aims to divest non-core assets to raise cash and focus on deepwater and ultra-deepwater developments.

As part of a multi-year divestment program to cut its massive debt, Petrobras has now launched the teaser stage for the sale of all its stakes in a set of 26 onshore and shallow water exploration and production (E&P) concessions in the Potiguar Basin in the state of Rio Grande do Norte, jointly called Potiguar Cluster. The Clara Camarão Refinery in the same state is also included in the sale, Petrobras said in a securities filing.

The Clara Camarão refinery has a nameplate capacity to process 39,600 barrels per day (bpd) of oil, while the average production of the Potiguar Cluster between January and June this year was around 23,000 bpd of oil and 124,000 cubic meters per day of natural gas.

The sale of the oilfields and the refinery “is in line with the portfolio optimization strategy and the improvement of the company’s capital allocation, increasingly concentrating its resources in deep and ultra-deep waters, where Petrobras has demonstrated great competitive edge over the years,” the Brazilian company said.

Just last week, Petrobras launched a new phase in the development of the first deepwater oil project since the start of the crisis, at the Mero field in the Santos Basin.

The crisis, however, has also had the Brazilian state oil major reportedly suspend preparations to sell a minority stake in a cluster of four offshore fields producing 230,000 bpd.

Petrobras has been selling non-core assets and minority stakes in oilfields in Brazil and elsewhere, aiming to cut its massive debt. But the coronavirus pandemic and the oil price crash that followed have upended Petrobras’s plans to proceed with a sale of a minority stake in the Marlim cluster of four oilfields.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Arabia Sees Oil Revenues Plunge In June

Next Post

Environmentalists Slam Norway’s Plan To Expand Arctic Oil Drilling

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out
Oil Prices Jump On Significant Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Significant Crude Draw
Billionaire Wildcatter Plans Midland Oil Production Expansion

Billionaire Wildcatter Plans Midland Oil Production Expansion
Oil Prices Inch Higher On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher On Surprise Crude Draw
Oilfield Services Say Goodbye To $45 Billion In Assets: Morgan Stanley

Oilfield Services Say Goodbye To $45 Billion In Assets: Morgan Stanley


Most Commented

Alt text

Is This The Beginning Of The End Of Oil & Gas Exploration?

 Alt text

Despite Official Reports, China Has Been Hoarding Iranian Crude Oil

 Alt text

America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now

 Alt text

The World Is Facing A Solar Panel Waste Problem
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com