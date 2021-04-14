India’s Oil Demand Recovery Threatened By New Restrictions

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 51 mins SellBuy 63.15 +2.97 +4.94%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 66.25 +2.58 +4.05%
Graph down Natural Gas 51 mins SellBuy 2.618 -0.001 -0.04%
Graph up Heating Oil 51 mins SellBuy 1.890 +0.076 +4.16%
Graph up Gasoline 51 mins 2.036 +0.060 +3.03%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 62.15 +0.60 +0.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 62.15 +0.60 +0.97%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 62.56 +0.36 +0.58%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 61.87 +0.41 +0.67%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 60.23 +0.48 +0.80%
Chart Gasoline 51 mins 2.036 +0.060 +3.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 61.49 +0.57 +0.94%
Graph up Murban 2 days 62.17 +0.57 +0.93%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 59.42 +0.52 +0.88%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 63.49 +0.53 +0.84%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 62.21 +0.51 +0.83%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 62.56 +0.36 +0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 62.56 +0.36 +0.58%
Chart Girassol 2 days 62.74 +0.36 +0.58%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 61.87 +0.41 +0.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 49.16 +0.11 +0.22%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 49.18 +0.48 +0.99%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 59.18 +0.48 +0.82%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 60.58 +0.48 +0.80%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 56.08 +0.48 +0.86%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 55.68 +0.48 +0.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 55.68 +0.48 +0.87%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 56.18 +0.48 +0.86%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 59.53 +0.48 +0.81%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 55.53 +0.48 +0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 62.15 +0.60 +0.97%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 59.75 +3.00 +5.29%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 53.50 +3.00 +5.94%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 62.97 +0.22 +0.35%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 57.10 +2.97 +5.49%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 61.05 +2.97 +5.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 61.05 +2.97 +5.11%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 59.75 +3.00 +5.29%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 50.50 +0.50 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 62.47 -3.57 -5.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 1 day America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 12 hours Fukushima
  • 42 mins Today Biden calls for Summit with Putin. Will Joe apologize to Putin for calling him a "Killer" ?
  • 57 mins Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 18 hours CO2 Mitigation on Earth and Magnesium Civilization on Mars – Just Add Water
  • 1 hour Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.
  • 5 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 16 hours New Chinese Coal Plants Equal All those in U.S.A
  • 3 days Does .001 of Atmosphere Control Earth's Climate?!
  • 4 days U.S. and Chinese investors to buy Saudi pipelines , $10 Billion deal.
  • 2 days Oh the Dems!!! They cheer for helping people while stabbing them in the back!!! Enbridge asks Canadian government to support oil pipeline in dispute with Michigan
  • 3 days The coming Cyber Attack
  • 4 days NG spot prices hit triple digits for weekend delivery

Breaking News:

Brazil Looks To Finance Fuel Subsidies With Oil Auctions

China's Clampdown On Small Refiners Could Impact Oil Demand

China's Clampdown On Small Refiners Could Impact Oil Demand

In a bid to reduce…

Ecuador’s Shock Presidential Election Result May Save Its Oil Industry

Ecuador’s Shock Presidential Election Result May Save Its Oil Industry

In a shock result, the…

Big Oil’s Dwindling Reserves Are A Major Problem

Big Oil’s Dwindling Reserves Are A Major Problem

The oil reserves of international…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

India’s Oil Demand Recovery Threatened By New Restrictions

By Felicity Bradstock - Apr 14, 2021, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

As the summer months draw nearer, usually meaning a rise in oil demand for India, increased pandemic restrictions threaten this trend in the world’s third-largest oil importer.

According to a Bloomberg article, fuel consumption in India remains lower than it was before the pandemic, with oil demand in 2020 dropping to its lowest level since 2007. As Mumbai and the larger Maharashtra state enforce another round of restrictions, including a city-wide curfew during weekends, the reduction in traffic suggests a likely dip in the demand for fuel in the coming weeks.

Diesel consumption, used for trucks, farms, and factories across the country, accounts for 40 percent of India’s oil product sales. In March, diesel consumption was down 3 percent from 2019 levels and could drop significantly further if restrictions continue. The industry consultant FGE believes diesel demand will average 1.72 million bpd in the first six months of 2021, and could then drop to 1.71 million bpd later in the year.

Just a few weeks ago, experts were hopeful for a demand recovery in India as the sector seemed to be stabilizing. However, new restrictions and the unknown nature of a ‘second wave’ of Covid-19 infections will likely threaten this recovery prediction in the short term. 

Since greater restrictions have been introduced in cities across India, unemployment has already begun to rise, up 6.7 percent for the week ending April 11 compared to two weeks earlier. From media coverage, it appears as though many are rushing away from the city to smaller towns and villages as they worry about a repeat of last year’s restrictions where many were trapped without transport having lost their job and income. 

While many are hopeful for India’s future impact on the oil industry, as its population continues to grow, 2020 was a difficult year for the huge Asian country. Demand for petroleum products, including diesel, gasoline, and jet fuel, fell 10.8 percent between 2019 and 2020; the first annual decrease in 20 years.

Yet, India climbed to become the largest purchaser of U.S. crude oil in the first quarter of 2021, after being the second-largest buyer in 2020 at a rate of around 287,000 bpd, roughly 26 percent more than in 2019.

India’s preference for U.S. oil is due to the government’s inability to sway Saudi Arabia’s decision to limit production. Saudi Arabia kept its agreement with OPEC+ to curb production levels until oil prices stabilized, before gradually ramping up production over the coming months.

Related Video: Iran’s Oil Exports Render Sanctions Irrelevant

The Indian government has therefore been looking to diversify its oil imports to regional players. For example, India is expected to resume buying crude oil from Iran as soon as U.S. sanctions are lifted, after stopping its purchase of Iranian oil in mid-2019. 

Indian refiners are thought to have already begun preparatory work to enter into contracts with Iran as soon as possible. An Indian official stated, "We already have a template for commercial terms and we can very quickly enter into contracts the moment Iran is cleared for exporting oil". 

Diversifying its imports to regional players and the U.S. will help to reduce its reliance on Middle Eastern oil giants Saudi Arabia and the UAE. This will allow India to obtain more competitive prices and better manage its energy security. 

While in the short-term increased restrictions look set to hinder India’s anticipated oil demand increase, mechanisms are in place to ensure that the country can diversify its oil imports to meet its oil needs as soon as restrictions ease.

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Permian Basin Is Poised For A Production Boom
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Will U.S. Shale Trigger Another Oil Price Crash?

Will U.S. Shale Trigger Another Oil Price Crash?
The $7 Trillion Reason Saudi Arabia Is Cutting Oil Production

The $7 Trillion Reason Saudi Arabia Is Cutting Oil Production
Many Drilled U.S. Wells Will Never Be Completed

Many Drilled U.S. Wells Will Never Be Completed
What Caused The Saudi-India Oil Rift?

What Caused The Saudi-India Oil Rift?
Qatar Could Throw A Wrench In America’s Ambitious LNG Plans

Qatar Could Throw A Wrench In America’s Ambitious LNG Plans



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com