India’s Crude Demand Is Rising Despite High Oil Prices

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 89.49 +0.13 +0.15%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 91.36 +0.58 +0.64%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.996 -0.252 -5.93%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.824 +0.031 +1.12%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.653 +0.028 +1.07%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 91.62 -1.88 -2.01%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 91.62 -1.88 -2.01%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.88 -2.78 -2.94%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.17 -1.25 -1.34%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 86.56 -1.81 -2.05%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.653 +0.028 +1.07%

Graph down Marine 2 days 90.32 -0.58 -0.64%
Graph down Murban 2 days 92.71 -0.65 -0.70%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 84.23 -3.54 -4.03%
Graph down Basra Light 72 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 93.95 -3.10 -3.19%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 91.88 -2.78 -2.94%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.88 -2.78 -2.94%
Chart Girassol 2 days 92.32 -2.83 -2.97%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.17 -1.25 -1.34%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 74.42 -1.63 -2.14%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 75.26 -1.96 -2.54%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 91.51 -1.96 -2.10%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 89.76 -1.96 -2.14%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 87.66 -1.96 -2.19%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 84.81 -1.96 -2.26%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 84.81 -1.96 -2.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 86.91 -1.96 -2.21%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 90.46 -1.96 -2.12%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 85.11 -1.96 -2.25%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 91.62 -1.88 -2.01%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 88.00 -0.75 -0.85%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 81.75 -0.75 -0.91%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 93.20 -0.34 -0.36%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 85.27 -0.99 -1.15%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 89.22 -0.99 -1.10%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 89.22 -0.99 -1.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 88.00 -0.75 -0.85%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 79.50 -2.00 -2.45%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 91.55 -1.96 -2.10%

New Breakthrough Could Speed Up Nuclear Fusion Development

U.S. Rig Count Rises For 15th Straight Week As WTI Nears $93

U.S. Rig Count Rises For 15th Straight Week As WTI Nears $93

U.S. drillers continue to employ…

Mexico Slashes Oil Exports To India

Mexico Slashes Oil Exports To India

Mexico, which was one of…

Europe’s Nuclear Fusion Race Is Going Private

Europe’s Nuclear Fusion Race Is Going Private

European private companies have a…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

India’s Crude Demand Is Rising Despite High Oil Prices

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 09, 2022, 12:00 PM CST
  • Average refinery run rates at Indian refineries were 101 percent in January, compared to 87 percent in August last year.
  • Most of India’s 23 refineries operated at above nameplate capacity in January.
  • Indian refiners are scouring the spot market for cargoes in early 2022.
Despite $90 oil prices, state refiners at the world’s third-largest oil importer, India, are scouring the market for spot supply to top their term contract deliveries as state-owned refineries look to meet annual output targets.

Most of India’s 23 refineries operated at above nameplate capacity in January, and many are buying cargoes on the spot market to reach the 2021/2022 fiscal year refinery production goals, officials at refineries told Bloomberg.

The high demand in India’s 2021/2022 fourth-quarter between January and March could be yet another bullish factor for oil prices, which have rallied by nearly 20 percent so far this year.

Average refinery run rates at Indian refineries were 101 percent in January, compared to 87 percent in August last year, the refinery officials familiar with the situation told Bloomberg.

The biggest state oil refiners, including Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), are buying more crude oil on the spot market or asking their term contract suppliers Iraq and Saudi Arabia for extra barrels of oil, Bloomberg’s sources said.

So far in the fiscal 2021/2022 year ending March 2022, refiners have been lagging behind the production targets due to the COVID wave in the summer of 2021.

Apart from chasing targets, Indian refiners are incentivized to produce more diesel—the most widely used fuel in the country—because refining margins for the product are at their strongest in around two years.

IOC, for example, reported at the end of January a rise in net profit for the April-December 2021 period, thanks to higher refining margins. The gross refining margin (GRM) during the period April – December 2021 was US$8.52 per barrel, compared to US$2.96 per barrel in the same period of the previous financial year 2020/2021, the largest oil refiner in India said in a statement.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

