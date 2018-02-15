India Is Quickly Becoming A Major Player In Oil Markets

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 61.40 +0.80 +1.32%
Brent Crude 11 mins 64.48 +0.12 +0.19%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.582 -0.005 -0.19%
Mars US 23 hours 58.60 +1.51 +2.64%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.04 -0.48 -0.78%
Urals 16 hours 60.70 -0.60 -0.98%
Louisiana Light 4 days 61.66 +0.28 +0.46%
Louisiana Light 4 days 61.66 +0.28 +0.46%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.98 +1.01 +1.60%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.03 +0.57 +1.07%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.582 -0.005 -0.19%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 59.13 -0.50 -0.84%
Murban 2 days 62.63 -0.50 -0.79%
Iran Heavy 2 days 58.58 +0.93 +1.61%
Basra Light 2 days 59.53 +1.63 +2.82%
Saharan Blend 2 days 63.46 +1.01 +1.62%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.98 +1.01 +1.60%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.98 +1.01 +1.60%
Girassol 2 days 63.43 +0.91 +1.46%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.04 -0.48 -0.78%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 35.03 +0.48 +1.39%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 38.10 +1.41 +3.84%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 63.00 +1.41 +2.29%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 61.60 +1.41 +2.34%
Sweet Crude 2 days 53.60 +1.41 +2.70%
Peace Sour 2 days 47.35 +1.41 +3.07%
Peace Sour 2 days 47.35 +1.41 +3.07%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 54.85 +1.41 +2.64%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 60.55 +1.41 +2.38%
Central Alberta 2 days 48.00 +1.41 +3.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 61.66 +0.28 +0.46%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 57.75 +0.75 +1.32%
Giddings 16 hours 51.50 +0.75 +1.48%
ANS West Coast 3 days 62.72 -0.52 -0.82%
West Texas Sour 16 hours 52.61 +1.41 +2.75%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 56.56 +1.41 +2.56%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 56.56 +1.41 +2.56%
Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 55.11 +1.41 +2.63%
Kansas Common 2 days 50.75 +1.25 +2.53%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.36 +1.16 +1.75%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 hours 25-cent Gas Tax Hike? Interesting political quagmire for Trump
  • 2 hours US intelligence warn against Chinese phones
  • 19 hours Fannie Mae loses $6.5 billion in 4Q on tax change
  • 6 hours Benjamin Netanyahu - Should He Stay, Or Should He Go?
  • 1 hour Iraq Seeks $100 Bln to Rebuild Economy
  • 19 hours Are Tesla and SpaceX Already Starting to Merge?
  • 23 hours Blockchain May Be The Key To A Sustainable Energy Future
  • 5 hours Eleven EU Countries Have Already Achieved Their 2020 Renewable aim!
  • 7 hours Saudi To Carry OPEC's Water Again
  • 1 hour Australia's solar power boom to double in a year
  • 10 hours Self-Flying Passenger Planes
  • 6 hours Robot Dog Can Open Doors And Hold Them Open For Its Pals
  • 53 mins Electric Buses to Reach Half of World Fleet by 2025
  • 22 hours EIA Inventory Data (Wednesdays)
  • 6 hours ‘Electric Highway’ Is Going To Connect North of Europe With Mediterranean By The 2020
  • 5 hours Is 30% Solar Import Tariff Going to hurt US solar?

Breaking News:

Permian Boosts Texas Oil Reserves, But Total U.S. Reserves Flat

Alt Text

The Oil Market Is Already Balanced

Goldman Sachs has revised its…

Alt Text

Dutch Gas Goals Rocked By Earthquakes

Earthquakes appear to have ended…

Alt Text

OPEC-Russia Deal Could Extend Until H1 2019

Gazprom Neft, one of the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Matt Smith

Matt Smith

Taking a voyage across the world of energy with ClipperData’s Director of Commodity Research. Follow on Twitter @ClipperData, @mattvsmith01

More Info

Share

Related News

India Is Quickly Becoming A Major Player In Oil Markets

By Matt Smith - Feb 15, 2018, 2:00 PM CST India

Indian oil demand rose over 10 percent in January, up for a fourth consecutive month. Although much of the magnitude of the year-on-year improvement is due to last year's low base, with consumption in January 2017 hamstrung by the hangover of demonetization, the upward trend signals ongoing strength in the Indian economy.

India has recently been dealing with a number of different changes to its domestic fuel market. It is still recovering from a change in the pricing methodology of its retail petrol and diesel - from fortnightly to daily - in order to pass on the benefit of price moves lower. (Unfortunately, this has had the reverse effect in the rising market of the last six months).

India is also set to introduce low-emission fuel to Delhi in April - Euro VI grade gasoline and diesel - some two years ahead of the countrywide launch, in an effort to curb pollution. There was extensive maintenance last summer to upgrade Indian refineries to meet more stringent standards, but we can see from our ClipperData that net exports have picked up dramatically since. 

As the chart below illustrates, while net exports of gasoline have gradually dropped over the last year - as domestic demand has continued to improve - rising global demand for middle distillates has boosted exports to over 800,000 bpd in recent months - lifting net exports. India sent middle distillates last year to a whopping 56 countries. 

(Click to enlarge)

India's status as a net exporter is set to grow in the coming years. Indian refiners are making plans to raise refining capacity by 77 percent by 2030, up to ~8.8 million barrels per day. Related: Saudi Arabia Vows To Cut More Production To Stabilize Oil Market

This is an effort to meet both rising domestic and international demand: India's close proximity to both the crude export hub of the Persian Gulf, and the product demand hub of Asia make it an ideal location - leaving some entities as Saudi Aramco to consider joining the likes of Rosneft by expanding its operations into India.

If current consumption patterns continue, India's fuel demand will rise to close to 8 million barrels per day by 2030 (up over 70 percent from last year). To meet these needs, India will continue to import the vast majority of its crude, given domestic production is ~700,000 bpd and in the doldrums.

It relies on OPEC for about 85 percent of its crude imports, with two-thirds of imports coming from the Persian Gulf. We discussed earlier in the week how Iraqi flows had reached a record into India last month. This boosted Persian Gulf flows to close to 3.5 million barrels per day, as total Indian crude imports ripped to an outright record due to strong refinery demand. 

(Click to enlarge)

In similar fashion to China, Indian energy demand is not only ripping higher from a fossil fuel perspective, but across all energy sources. From now until 2022, India is expected to be one of three countries accounting for two thirds of global renewable expansion. (China and the U.S. are the other two). 

By Matt Smith

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Trump Proposes Sale Of Transmission Assets

Next Post

Big Batteries Are Becoming Much Cheaper
Matt Smith

Matt Smith

Taking a voyage across the world of energy with ClipperData’s Director of Commodity Research. Follow on Twitter @ClipperData, @mattvsmith01

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices: Collapse Now, Spike Later

Oil Prices: Collapse Now, Spike Later
The Oil Bubble Has Burst. What Now?

The Oil Bubble Has Burst. What Now?

 Oil Prices Tank As U.S. Drillers Add Massive Number Of Rigs

Oil Prices Tank As U.S. Drillers Add Massive Number Of Rigs

 Venezuela Is Moving From Crisis To Collapse

Venezuela Is Moving From Crisis To Collapse

 Clean Oil That Only Costs $20

Clean Oil That Only Costs $20

Most Commented

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

 Peak Oil Demand Is A Slow-Motion Train Wreck

Peak Oil Demand Is A Slow-Motion Train Wreck

 What Could Push Oil To $100?

What Could Push Oil To $100?

 The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long

The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com